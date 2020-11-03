Now’s not the time for mass immigration
Dear Editor:
Immigration Minister Marco Mendecino announced this week that the government plans to give the go ahead to admit up to 1.2 million people into Canada as new citizens over the next three years.
As I am an immigrant myself, I support this practice, however, we are living in exceptional days and our young people are facing a great amount of uncertainty about their future. As stress and anxiety levels among the young are at an all time high, I would like to see resources going to apprenticeship programs, trade schools, tech training and perhaps even forgiving some student debt.
The world is at a crossroads and as we move away from unsustainable energy to green tech this would be the time to entice our young people to look to environmentally safe professions.
The other aspect of allowing, as the minister says, “the best and brightest” to become Canadian citizens, do we not do a disservice to the countries of their origin as we take folks that could improve the standard and quality of living at home?
All we here is “grow the economy,” well I say diversify the economy to leave a better world for our children.
Gord McLaren
Penticton
Announce winner after all votes counted
Dear Editor:
Here is my response to James Miller's simmering question about why a "mail in" voter might doubt or believe that their vote doesn't matter (Herald, Oct. 31).
My vote hasn't mattered in all 51 of my years on this earth from the moment I first voted. I have voted ethically, sometimes or often against an incumbent, party, policy, etc. Rarely for because rarely is a party or candidate "worth" voting for.
My parents and family do not, nor do my friends, largely influence my voting, in that sense, "I am an island.”
I have been inundated by party propaganda, disturbed by ignorant door-to-door campaigners, but I vote for my reasons, despite the status quo, despite disappointment.
I voted by mail as did my parents, as may have one sister, yet the media and Elections BC dissed us all by declaring a winner.
Disaster would not have occurred if media silence had prevailed and the
numbers kept silent until all votes were counted.
MLAs generally seem to have no — or largely a negative impact — on my life as a single male employed in service industry jobs.
I could live without John Horgan preening like a peacock or the other mostly attention seeking candidates.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Fruit and wine over housing development
Dear Editor:
Canadian Horizon Developments are proposing to construct a development on the 1050 Spiller Road property that will accommodate approximately 324 single and multi-residential housing units. It is anticipated that this would be the first phase of numerous additional developments that would extend the project as far north as the Three Blind Mice trail system.
The proposed development is situated within an area considered to be one of the most beautiful wine and fruit growing regions in the world — there is no other place like it.
Based on information obtained from the B.C. Wine Institute, it has been estimated that the Naramata Bench region
contributes over $150 million to the local and provincial economy. This number may be conservative as it does not include money spent at hotels, B&Bs, restaurants and other food establishments.
If this very valuable resource is destroyed or threatened, it could detrimentally and severely affect the City and the Province as many visitors will not want to spend their valuable dollars in sight of a high density housing development.
Clearly, urban subdivisions with access roads blasted out of rocky outcrops do not belong here.
Please sign the petition: https://www.change.org/p/city-of-penticton-listen-to-the-residents-of-penticton-and-respect-the-vision-and-ocp
Bill Carpenter
Penticton
Let’s talk health, instead of politics
Dear Editor:
I wonder how many readers know what the initials DNR stands for in medical terms.
The following was an article from a United States medical journal:
“Information about the risks of adverse effects of heart attack recovery—a more distressing death, or survival with severe brain damage—is hard to find, and these outcomes are hardly ever discussed with patients. The term “do not resuscitate” (DNR) ignores these possibilities and implies that doctors should revive the patient if they (the doctors) so wish. It is hardly surprising that patients and families feel aggrieved if they are not consulted about DNR decisions. It is not known whether seriously ill patients would be keen to discuss the realistic question, ‘In the event of your sudden death occurring after a deterioration in your condition, should we make attempts at resuscitation, which would probably prove futile and cause distress to you and your family?’”
I’m told that physicians generally are a little disappointed that suddenly they are partly excluded from the picture of a patient dying if that patient has made the decision to “do not resuscitate” before his or her death is imminent from either a heart attack or a disease that will bring excessive pain or suffering, or even in the advent of dementia or Alzheimer's.
A physician asks, “How can family members have the required understanding of prognosis and treatment implications and the objectivity to make such a decision? What if the family disagrees? Am I then compelled to offer a futile treatment? Most patients with do not resuscitate orders will, I am afraid, be elderly with cancer, dementia, or other severe underlying illness limiting their life expectancy.”
For myself, the answer as to whether I would want to be resuscitated if I had a severe heart attack with the probability of permanent brain damage (no chuckles here, please) or other enduring complications is easy. My physician and I have co-signed a DNR agreement. I have informed all the members of my immediate family of my decision. I intend shortly to notify the local ambulance center. I will be ordering a bracelet that displays the DNR sign.
People tend to over-accentuate their
significance or contribution to society. Other than family members, who is going to remember you 50 or even 20 years in the future? The least we can do at the end of our lives is to end it quickly, as painlessly as possible and with minimal expense to our over-extended health system. IMO.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Penticton pedals backwards
Dear Editor:
Why are we peddling backwards?
That’s my question to Penticton city councilors
We already have a well-established lake- to-lake bike route in existence, does it need some tweaking? Yes.
Do we need to spend more than $8 million of tax dollars? No.
Do we really want to disrupt the one-way flow of Martin Street with the addition of a north/south bike lane?
Confusing? Yes.
Dangerous? Yes.
Martin Street needs traffic calming — not traffic confusion. There are alternatives that do not undo the money already spent and not yet paid for on Martin Street.
Please, let’s move forward, not backward.
Doug Guerard
Penticton
Finding true love during COVID time
Dear Editor:
It’s nice to know that our top health-managing team gets along so well, apparently even to the point of marriage.
Dr. Bonnie Dix and her mister-minister must make a very healthy COVID-free couple. Read the Saturday, Oct. 31 Herald, Page A3.
Joy Lang
Penticton
EDITOR’S NOTE: Ms. Lang is referencing a typo that made it past the proofreaders.