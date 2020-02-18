Queen as outdated as hereditary chiefs
Dear editor:
A writer recently wrote that the Indigenous hereditary chiefs’ role is governing First Nations affairs was outdated and should no longer be respected.
What about Canada’s outdated ties to the Queen in our affairs?
Joy Lang
Penticton
Jail crafters should set up retail shop
Dear editor:
Regarding the empty storefronts in Oliver and the nice, neighbourly nearby Okanagan Correctional Centre, why can’t the jail find a few spare taxpayer-funded dollars and rent or lease one or more of the vacant storefronts on Main Street in Oliver?
Then they could sell some of the inmates’ crafted wood or metal items or whatever they make.
The items should hide no signs or effects of the situation that the inmates are in. Any monies derived could go to a charity or an animal shelter.
They should portray a sincere message from whomever crafted the item and be stamped with the inmate’s personal number for authenticity.
It should be made known that the jail already helps out the local Oliver food bank with fresh vegetables that are grown in confinement, so why not take it a few steps further and maybe start a new self-serving non-profit trend?
This out-of-the-box thinking could be revolutionary in giving and allowing the human dregs of society who are “doing time” a chance to do some good and in a small way pay back society whilst at the same time getting out their message.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Monetary policy options dwindling
Dear editor:
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office issued yet another warning in January that the U.S. federal government is heading down a dangerous fiscal path, racking up debt at an alarming rate, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The CBO projects that deficits will average $1.3 trillion a year over the coming decade, with the economy settling into a steady but sluggish growth.
Canada’s current national debt is about $800 billion. The debt is non-sensical in the normal sense of debt needing to be repaid to a designated lender at a specified interest rate.
Since Canada’s longstanding debt does not require paying down or off, it is not a debt but rather a fiscal feature and partial measure of public assets. Most of the U.S.’s debt is non-interest bearing, even $2 trillion plus of unsolicited cash left in U.S. debt by foreign depositors are inactive.
Most modern nations make use of deficits, debt and interest rates as control tools to help steady their national economic well-being. The tools are used to prevent excessive inflation, hardship and improve our standard of living, creating an at-ease culture. In this manner, oppressive governing is avoided.
For years, deficit financing was boosted by lowering the interest rates to borrow and drive economic activities, but today the interest rates worldwide are too low to further reduce.
In short, world economies are in a pickle with no solid economic growth outlook. CBO is right to highlight the fiscal dangers of annual increases to U.S. and Canadian national debt.
Bruce Alton McGillis
Penticton
Valentine’s Day love for our planet
Dear editor:
Thank you, nature, for all you do to sustain me.
I love the bees that pollinate my flowers, fruits, and vegetables. I love the birds that sing each morning and eat the bad bugs. I love the rain that freshens the air and waters the plants. I love the sunshine that allows things to grow and warms my skin. I love watching the deer forage helping me connect to the wildlife in the area. I love how you make me feel refreshed and energized when I walk through your wonderland.
Thank you nature for all you give to me. I’m sorry people have taken you for granted and polluted your air, water and land. I promise to try to get more people involved in helping you.
Thank you for caring about us even when we don’t seem to care about you.
Marian Morry
Kelowna
Why protests need to be disruptive
Dear editor:
Disruptive protests are really the last resort, because they are so aggressive.
Protests are meant to draw attention to an issue where a party is aggrieved.
If the public doesn’t pay attention for myriad reasons and the powerful don’t act on it for selfish reasons, then what recourse does the aggrieved party have?
In this case, the courts failed, the politicians failed, the media failed, the public for their part, failed to care. So disruption is what’s left.
Disruption risks inconveniencing and entrenching hostile attitudes, but it also hits the powerful in their wallets and makes them feel the anger of their own constituents to act.
Mark McInnes
Victoria
Desperate bid to save ICBC
Dear editor:
Here we go again, another desperate attempt to salvage ICBC, the government cash cow that is drying up.
ICBC’s alleged auto insurance is nothing more than expensive licence plates — and we all know it. MLA Ben Stewart stated, “ICBC is now a government agency.”
This means it is apart and above the laws that govern independent auto insurers. But that’s not enough, is it Premier John Horgan? He wants the whole pie!
Preventing one from their democratic right to sue in court for damages and justice when ICBC won’t pay up is the last desperate act of this monster.
Being involved with auto repairs and, at times an insurance consultant in Alberta and B.C. for five decades, has given me a perfect window to view the differences between private and government auto insurance.
Yes, private insurance does have its flaws. However, those with decent driving records benefit and don’t have to carry bad drivers on their backs. Competition in private auto insurance assures the lowest price and just compensation for good drivers. Lawyers, in most cases, are not needed to settle claims fairly.
Bad drivers can clean up their bad habits or take the bus. We are tired of being victimized by the tyrannical government-sanctioned protection racket you dare to call auto insurance.
If Horgan is really concerned for the safety and welfare of the driving public and not the weight of the government coffers, quit beating a dead horse and allow the return of private auto insurance and scrap ICBC.
Jack Bradcoe
West Kelowna
