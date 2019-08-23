Dear Editor:
I was astounded to see the ‘For Sale’ sign on the old RCMP site in downtown Kelowna. Really? Is this the best that city hall can come up with?
Is there no leadership or vision for utilizing this last remaining parcel of city-owned land in our civic centre?
The land is on the city’s books at a reduced 1960s value — it was sold by the Kelowna sawmill for the city’s use — hence the location of that era’s community theatre.
While it was not part of the 1946 Simpson covenant, it is in a prime location and has such enormous potential to become a statement piece of architecture and a much-needed community amenity, on land the city already owns.
I am astounded that city hall is selling it— likely for a condo development — and has no aspirations for enhancing our community by finding a higher and better use for this unique parcel of land.
I’m sure I’m not alone in expecting more of our civic leaders!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.