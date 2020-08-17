Schools are essential, not bars and parties
Dear Editor:
I’ve taken flu shots for 20 years and have still caught it several times. We don’t know how often vaccination prevents the flu, but it still seems worthwhile.
There’s a flu shot for 2020 which is forecasted to be 72 percent effective. I’ll take it to hedge my bets. Researchers are scrambling to find a vaccine for COVID-19. There will be many products and blind alleys, and their efficacy will inevitably be less-than 100 percent.
COVID-19 doesn’t seem to be as lethal as the 1918 flu pandemic, but it’s still a killer. Over the last six months, we’ve experienced 121,000 diagnosed infections and 9,000 COVID fatalities in a population of 38 million. In comparison, 55,000 of 8.7 million Canadians died from the 1918 pandemic. Overall, the odds of not getting COVID-19, even in the absence of a vaccine, are pretty good. Eighty percent of fatalities have been among the elderly in cloistered and mismanaged care facilities. The majority of the population doesn’t live that way and can choose to minimize risk by avoiding crowded indoor and outdoor venues.
We’ve been bombarded with warnings from experts, many of which are overblown and bordering on fear mongering. Unfortunately, COVID issues have become highly politicized with various agendas in play to exploit the situation for other purposes, mostly money and power. We’ve also seen mixed messaging from the experts on the benefits of wearing masks, which has diminished their credibility.
Predictably, in the age of social media, there’s even a Smartphone app to tell us if we’ve brushed shoulders with a COVID victim. People put a lot of faith in technology, but this has shortcomings in terms of participation and quality of data.
There are simple and effective precautions on social distancing and personal hygiene which people still choose to ignore. Population sequestration with border closures and travel restrictions has been helpful and, hopefully, will continue. But why the continued arrivals at our international airports? Masks are useful, but can’t compensate for neglecting these basics.
School reopening will be the acid test because schools are proven distributors of communicable infections. Schools are important; both for the development of our children and to get parents back to work. Want to open the schools safely and protect the grandparents as a bonus? Then close down the bars, house parties and restaurants. Educating our children is essential.
Unrestrained social activities are not.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Tories need to soften their social platform
Dear Editor:
Outgoing Conservative leader Andrew Scheer recently stated his belief that the PM can be “socially conservative” and that only the Justin Trudeau Liberals “demonize such views.”
Wrong, Mr. Scheer As a card-carrying member of your party, I can tell you for a fact that we lost the last election precisely because you would not publicly support both existing abortion rights and LGBTQ equality.
I am already convinced that the Trudeau Liberals will win the next election too, because all of your would-be successors have stated that as PM, they would allow their backbench MPs to bring forth anti-abortion legislation — although both Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole have stated that they would not personally support such motions if they come up for a vote in Parliament.
We are never going to beat the Trudeau Liberals in this day and age, especially in the large cities and suburbs, until we finally make peace as a political party with existing abortion rights and LGBTQ equality. MacKay may be marginally better than the rest of the pack in this sense.
Frank Sweet
Brandon, MB
DPA is not funded through taxes
Dear Editor:
I would like to point out an error in the information contained in Joe Fries’ editorial this morning “What Economic Development” (Herald, Aug. 14).
Fries has inferred that the citizens of Penticton fund the Downtown Penticton Association (DPA) through their taxes. This is incorrect. The Downtown Penticton Association is funded by the property owners that are within the Business Improvement Area that is represented by the DPA. Every five years, the DPA must provide a budget for the next five years and have that passed by the property owners. The City then collects the levy on our behalf.
I believe the confusion comes in because provincial government guidelines that were used back when the association was set up, mandated that the collection of the levy from property owners should be handled by the city, through their property tax system. This was the simplest and quickest way to ensure the collection of the levy. Property owners have a separate line item on their tax notices specific to the DPA which is collected by the city then remitted to the association.
There are no general city tax revenues used to fund the organization. This is specific to the property owners in the catchment area. While this may seem like splitting hairs on the definition of taxes versus a levy, the inference from Fries was that every household and business in Penticton was contributing to the funding, which is absolutely not the case.
The idea that the DPA and other business organizations, which the city does fund out of general revenues, could simply combine their operations, and save the city money is not entirely true.
It is a nice thought; however, it would be a much more complicated process involving various provincial acts which govern organizations like the DPA and tourism.
If the city wanted to withdraw funding from the Chamber of Commerce and tourism, they could do that, however they have no funds to withdraw from the DPA as the organization is funded as previously described.
Steve Brown
On the behalf of the Downtown Penticton Association Board of Directors
Conservative party contradicts itself
Dear Editor:
The Conservatives have always been dead set against changing Canada’s “first past the post” voting system, but do they use that same system for their current leadership race? No way — they use a ranked ballot in which you can choose up to three candidates ranked in order of your preference.
Does that suggest they think something is wrong with “first past the post”?
Talk about hypocritical!
Robert Handfield
Kaleden
Picking fruit was character building
Dear Editor:
“Want a job picking cherries?,” (Herald, Page 1, Aug. 11).
I know that the virus that’s going around has a profound affect on some people and I don’t blame them, but this letter is aimed at those today who are too lazy to do a bit of hard work.
Having been brought up on a farm, which is a healthy life and out in the fresh air and not sitting home smoking pot or watching TV, there wasn’t time as we had a mixed-fruit farm and cows that had to be milked, then take the milk and put it through a separator.
As for picking cherries (or any other fruit): As to moving ladders, I remember there was an elderly woman who used to pick cherries for us and she moved the 12-foot ladder herself with ease. I was a young teenager when cherry season started and we used to pick and put the cherries in boxes that we only filled halfway so the fruit wouldn’t be squashed or bruised.
Then when it came to picking peaches, I had the chore of carrying the very-full pail carefully and pour them in boxes, but not too fast, so they wouldn’t bruise.
Farming was making sure there was an
income to carry us through the winter months. We had chickens and the eggs had to be gathered every day. We also raised geese and turkeys. The last two were for customers who ordered from us every year for their Christmas dinner.
Yes, farming and picking the fruit was hard work, but one had the satisfaction of knowing it was a way to survive. Not like today. When some want money, they go to their parents for a handout.
I am now 82-years old and I survived the tough times, and as I look back it was a good life.
Pat Schramm
Summerland
The show must go on at Actors Studio
Dear Editor:
A big congratulations to the folks at the Kelowna Actors Studio for their efforts in bringing performing arts back to the valley.
Not only have they been successful in putting on some shows this summer but they have done it the right way.
They have followed the public health guidelines in limiting the audience to 50 people with every effort being made to maintain social distancing.
Patrons are greeted at the door and pleasantly advised of the steps being taken to keep everybody safe. Staff and most of the folks in the audience wear masks when moving about in the theatre. It goes without saying that the performances meet the standard we have come to expect from KAS.
Several weeks ago. my wife and I saw them do “Peter Pan” and thoroughly enjoyed it. This past week. we went up to see “The Show Must Go On,” which was an evening of musical show tunes plus a sprinkling of other favorites. Heidi Hewitt, Delphine Litke and Randy Leslie sang beautifully and mixed in some humour and silliness to make for a great evening of musical entertainment.
We purchased the preshow COVID-19 dinner option which was a boxed meal of delicious deli goodies. With the addition of a little beer and wine, it all added up to a wonderful evening.
Thanks to Randy, Nathan Flavel and all the folks at KAS for finding a way to provide some quality live entertainment in these tough times. Well done. We can’t wait to see what you will do this fall and winter.
Rob Swan
Oliver