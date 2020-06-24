Thank you police for your service
Dear Editor:
Someone once said that, “Silence is golden.” It is also a tragedy when the world seems to fill with cries of “systemic racism,” “police brutality,” and “Black Lives Matter.”
While I am all for a peaceful, law-abiding society, my silence might indicate that I support all of the above. I want to apologize for not speaking up and maintaining that illusion.
While each is a worthy cause, our local police are not to blame.
I want to speak up with a huge thank you to our South Okanagan RCMP. While I do not know the everyday ins and outs of policing, I am certain that these brave men and women, do not start their days by saying, “I wonder who I can hurt today?” Unlike many professions, taking on an assignment is not an option, it’s an order.
Thank you for leaving your families each day when you go to work, knowing you might not come home. Thank you for being there when a son, daughter, mom or dad goes missing. Thank you for having the courage to knock on a stranger’s door and investigate a complaint or tell the occupants that a loved one has died. Thank you for checking on the elderly person who hasn’t been seen for a while.
Thank you for responding when our elderly neighbour, now deceased, called 911 to report strangers in her yard with flashlights shining them in her window. Two cars responded with lights and sirens. While you were there, a flash of lightning caused her to say, “There they are again.” Thank you for making her feel safe and not adding to her embarrassment.
Thank you for responding to the frivolous, and serious complaints all with an attitude of non-judgmental professionalism. Thank you for not quitting with every public complaint you get for just doing your job. Thank you for being willing to investigate crimes that the thought of would nauseate the rest of us. Thank you for running into harm’s way when there are real threats to public safety.
Thank you for your patience with unruly teens, even when they spit in your face (few and far between, but it happens.) Thank you for being moms and dads who bring that compassion to your work. Thank you for being willing to pick up the pieces when our society breaks.
Thank you for having nightmares so the rest of us can dream. I guess more than ever, thank you for doing an often thank-less job.
Thank you for choosing to serve and protect!
G. R. Bogyo
Penticton
What gives with our border control?
Dear Editor:
I’ve seen cars with American licence plates in the Okanagan Valley lately, two this last week at Mable Lake which is a quiet, out-of-the-way place and not on a direct route to anywhere north. Apparently, Americans are crossing into British Columbia, and probably other provinces, by saying they are headed to Alaska. What gives with our border control? Why are we being exposed to the virus in this way? Obviously, the border is not truly closed.
Heidi Garnett
Kelowna
Angels and heroes here in Penticton
Dear Editor:
Many of you living, loving, working, playing and simply surviving in our beautiful city are angels and heroes to someone, even if you don’t know it... yet. I am quite certain that you, Doug (I apologize, I didn’t get your surname) did not realize you were donning the equivalent of a cape when you ventured out in your plaid shirt, leash in hand, to walk your beautiful dog on Okanagan beach last evening with your family.
And you, sir, ( I am sorry I didn’t get your name) with the inflatable orange dinghy; it’s doubtful that when making plans to gather on the beach with friends last evening that you saw your pleasure craft as the equivalent of a life raft.
And you, Shivanya, I doubt that when choosing your turquoise one-piece to wear under your bulky 2019 Pen-Hi grad hoodie and faded shorts you thought, “this looks like good life-saving attire to me.”
What I am certain of is that when you heard a faint “help” and saw me running into the lake to assist my young friend struggling to stay afloat in the deep, cool water you acted; quickly and bravely. You all entered that water with commitment and the courage to get everyone home safely last night.
Doug, you knew our friend’s large, fatigued body would be a struggle for me to manage and you took him swiftly and confidently into your arms, keeping his head above water, swimming with all your might to get him safely to shore.
Man with the dinghy, you knew none of us had flotation devices and that bright orange plaything could be a lifeline. It was a relief to see it arrive on scene and have on hand on our journey back to the beach. Shivanya, your voice and presence were a comfort and kept our friend present and alert.
I don’t have the words to thank you enough for your bravery, your heart and your heroics. Your quick and courageous response to a call for help from a stranger saved a life and averted a tragedy. Your willingness to put yourselves in close contact with someone in need when we are cautioned to stay apart speaks volumes of your character and the hero living in you and amongst us all.
From the depths of my heart, thank you. Because of you, we are all enjoying another beautiful day here in Penticton, where angels and heroes walk among us, undetectable, even to themselves until they hear the call.
Name withheld upon request
Penticton
Solar and storage ahead of housing
Dear Editor:
Together, with many others, I am happy to be a resident of Summerland because of the many progressive things that are happening here. One of them is the solar- and-storage project proposed for 13500 Prairie Valley Road.
I was pleased to receive all the invitations to attend open houses and information meetings about the decisions being made. I always understood that no site was perfect, but when all criteria were weighed, the Prairie Valley Road site was the best choice. I only have to look at the District of Summerland webpage to be reminded how this process unfolded and what the reasons for the decisions were. As always, even the best choice will not please everyone.
As with all district properties, there are other potential uses for this site, including housing. The site is heavily used by bikers, hikers, horse riders and dog walkers. A solar installation will preserve and enhance those activities in a way that housing would not. Housing there would also add to Prairie Valley Road traffic. We don’t know the cost of putting housing on the site, nor who would benefit or be compromised by it. There are also contamination issues of the site that need to be addressed.
The solar-and-storage installation will be a beacon of hope for other communities about what can be done to start building self-sufficiency and resiliency. Its proximity to town will attract people to visit, learn about solar and use the trails. It will enhance Summerland’s a reputation as a creative and forward-thinking community.
I look forward to visiting the completed site and walking the trails. I will proudly tell my family, friends and people from other communities about it.
Barry Loewen
Summerland
Development plans are problematic
Dear Editor:
The Canadian Horizons company has proposed a housing development project on Spiller Road here in Penticton. I believe that the plans for this housing development need to be amended. I am not, however, suggesting that the project should not continue to fruition, but as it stands, the development proposal is problematic.
This a large-scale project has left out key elements regarding local environmental considerations. The project has been planned for several years, and through more than one company. During this time, the plans for the development have changed dramatically from the original and agreed-upon format.
To begin with, there was a 45-metre wide wildlife corridor that bordered the properties of Spiller Road. This preserved the value and the view of the Spiller Road properties while respecting an existing corridor frequented by the local Okanagan mountain elk, which is distinct and extremely-limited species. This corridor has been moved toward the centre of the development with only the narrowest of distance between existing Spiller properties, indeed a walking path.
Fellow Spiller Road residents and I had discussions with the mayor in 2014, who assured us that municipally supplied water would be coming to Spiller Road through this development, providing potable water and much-needed fire protection.
This has since been removed from the Canadian Horizons’ plan. That water, when available, is the right of every Penticton citizen and taxpayer. The size of the project was originally set at 112 lots.
This has since ballooned to more than 380. A massive, and in my view, unsustainable configuration. This crowding of homes and the reduction of the wildlife corridor is unwise, unsustainable and irresponsible.
I implore our current city council to reinstate the original format to the development plan, especially in light of the jump from 112 to 380 lots. Residents of Spiller Road have contended with the (frankly, inexcusable) lack of access to municipal water for decades, which has resulted in unmanageable fires due to a lack of access to hydrants. This puts everyone at risk.
I hardly need remind the situations or community has faced in light of wildfires, and the prospect that this risk will increase over time.
Please take action to amend the Canadian Horizons’ development plan.
Steven E. Boultbee
Penticton
Bloc Quebecois doesn’t represent all
Dear Editor:
“From April 10 to June 15, the province processed more than 72,400 people arriving at the airport and 17 land border crossings. The province has made 26,100 follow-up calls to monitor the progress of those self-isolating” (Vancouver Sun, June 19).
This is just in B.C. — imagine the numbers for all of Canada.
Why were only one-third of the people arriving in B.C. followed up to monitor their self-isolation?
Why are we allowing 72,400 possible carriers of the COVID-19 virus into B.C.?
Where are most of these air travellers coming from? I imagine since they appear to be landing in Vancouver they could be coming from Asia.
Why did I see at least three jet contrails coming out of Vancouver and heading to Calgary or Edmonton this morning? I’m sure they were not all cargo flights.
Why is it, if we are advised to stay home, there are certain privileged persons to whom this does not apply?
Frank Martens
Summerland
Concerned about risks in assisted living
Dear Editor:
I am a senior living in assisted living. I am struggling to find a contact person that can help me to resolve, what I believe to be, a very serious health and safety risk.
Most residents here care and respect each other enough that during this pandemic they abide by the wearing of masks and keeping distance. Unfortunately, there are a few that choose to ignore all precautions and place myself and others at risk.
These persons have chosen to ignore staying away from groups outside of our premises and scooter to the malls and grocery shop and then return, still ignoring the use of masks and distance.
My fear is they are not only gambling with their life, as well as everyone else’s, with an unseen, undetectable virus that can take a life.
My concerns are that myself, as well as quite a number of residents here, are immune compromised. I am following all guidelines, but now only come out of my room just to eat and even then, it’s not safe. I witness and have listened while staff continually remind others to put the mask on, keep a distance and don't congregate, but to no avail.
I have considered the idea that possibly they just can't comprehend their actions, but if that were the case, they wouldn’t be living here. In assisted living, you have to demonstrate that you can direct your own care and that includes demonstrating safe behaviours for self and toward others.
In this case, I have to ask why they are allowed to live here. They are placing me, other tenants and all of our staff at risk. This is not cool with me.
It will only take one death here and it will be too late. We’ll all be in for the fight of our lives.
I love the people here, all the staff here and management. We all work so hard together to keep our staff and our neighbours safe, but this has gone far beyond now.
I need help.
Heather Byard
Penticton