My granddaughter is black. She’s in Grade 10, in a comfortable, friendly little city with a population of around 40,000. Almost entirely white.
My granddaughter is discovering racism. She’s the only black person in her class. Some of her classmates — one boy in particular — call her “nigger.” They make fun of her. She feels excluded.
She says she desperately wants to move to Vancouver. Or Los Angeles. Or even Atlanta. Where she won’t stand out, be different, where there are more black people and she can blend in.
She doesn’t realize that blending in — in Los Angeles or Atlanta — might be more hazardous than standing out in Canada. Blending in might mean getting pulled over, interrogated, searched and manhandled, for the crime of being black while driving. She might be denied educational opportunities, or charged higher insurance premiums.
At worst, she might be a target for a white- supremacist’s bullets.
The Tyee online newspaper recently ran a story about a black girl attending Lord Byng High School in Vancouver. They called her Elise, to conceal her real identity. Elise was the target of a “violent, obscene, and racist” video posted by a fellow student who claimed he wanted to kill black people.
Elise and her mother took the harassment to the school authorities. According to the Tyee story, neither the school nor the school board did anything. They couldn’t discipline the student, they said, because he didn’t actually threaten her — just black people in general. And they couldn’t comment further, they said, because of privacy concerns.
The Vancouver police did nothing more, according to the Tyee.
My granddaughter had slightly better success. Her teacher overheard a “nigger” comment. She admonished the speaker before his whole class.
Now he only calls her “nigger” behind her back.
In Vancouver, Elise is now moving to a different school. Giving up her friends, her classmates, the special program she worked to get into.
Will there be no discrimination or prejudice at her new school? I doubt it.
But the change will come, eventually.
Because it seems to me that North American society has crossed a watershed. Even though a lot of people can’t, or won’t, recognize it.
In traditional terms, you crossed a watershed when you discovered that the streams flowed in a different direction. The watershed might be a high ridge; it might be a swamp. No matter — the change in direction was physically obvious.
In social terms, the watershed is about attitudes. About what’s acceptable. Somewhere, in the last 50 years or so, what we commonly call “western democracy” crossed a watershed. It was no longer acceptable to think of people with black, or brown, or yellowish skins as inferior.
At the same time, it was no longer acceptable to think of women as inferior.
Or gays. Or people in wheelchairs, people with Downs Syndrome, or people with chronic illness.
The streams of patriarchy flowed one direction; the streams of equality flow the other way.
Not everyone switched to the new way of thinking. Maybe only a small percentage did, at first. But the change has happened, and is happening, and is irreversible.
Unfortunately, politicians are way behind the public on this watershed.
The Republican Party in the U.S. still doesn’t believe we have crossed it; Donald Trump doesn’t know there’s a watershed at all. In Canada, the Conservative party knows we’ve crossed that watershed, but doesn’t want to admit it; Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party wants the streams to flow back uphill.
As Thomas Kuhn noted in his book “The Structure of Scientific Revolutions,” a new idea, a new concept, never achieves instant credibility. Initially, only one man, Albert Einstein, believed in relativity; one man, Max Planck, believed in packets of energy. These too were watersheds, now almost universally accepted.
But, there will always be a diminishing group who fight the new normal — Kuhn called it the “new paradigm” — until they literally die out.
As in science, so also in society.
Unfortunately, in society, deniers of the watershed may require several generations to die off. Because each generation implants its beliefs in the next generation, who hold those beliefs just as tenaciously.
The boy who feels that it’s okay to denigrate my granddaughter has no personal reasons for disliking black people. He’s never owned slaves. Never lived in the southern states. Never belonged to the KKK.
Even so, he’s still living on the far side of the watershed.
Someday, he may realize he’s getting left farther and farther behind.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre freelance writer and columnist. This column appears reguarly in The Okanagan Weekend.
