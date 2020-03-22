In these days of social distancing, our family has been spending a lot of time gathered around our wood fireplace.
Not only is it providing warmth, with temperatures still dropping below zero, but it is a symbol of resilience and comfort in trying times.
When we bought our house it came with a polished brass gas fireplace in the living room. While it put out some heat, the effect was mostly decorative, and the igniter for the pilot light worked so poorly that most of the time it sat unused beneath the mantelpiece.
When we did light it, I couldn’t help but think of fracking wells in Northern B.C., and long pipeline scars across the landscape. I also had the distinct impression that I would get a similar amount of light and heat if I simply burned money.
I grew up in Northern B.C. and the Yukon, where collecting and chopping firewood were an integral part of daily life. In many ways it’s a cornerstone, if not a cliché, of Canadian culture. So as soon as I was able, I traded our gas fireplace in for a wood burning model.
But if burning wood releases carbon, is the switch to a wood fireplace contributing to climate change?
The short answer is no. The wood I burn in my fireplace grew in the last 30 to 40 years, and all of the carbon that went into its growth was extracted from the atmosphere within that time. As long as the wood is collected from a living forest, the entire cycle is carbon neutral.
In fact, there is no significant way to alter the carbon balance in the atmosphere other than to dig up and burn fossilized carbon from the earth’s crust. Sure, we produce some other greenhouse gases, such as methane and refrigerants, but fundamentally the climate crisis is caused by burning fossil fuels.
One of the many benefits of living in B.C. is that any resident is able to collect firewood on crown land, with a simple permit that can be accessed online. The permits set out some basic parameters, such as the tree must be dead, and not too close to a creek.
There is no doubt that wood smoke can be an air pollutant. However, modern wood stoves are airtight, clean burning, and often equipped with catalytic converters to minimize visible smoke. This is not your grandparent’s fireplace, which tended to be open, smoky, and more of a draft than a heat source.
Modern home designs are so airtight and well insulated that the joke is they can be heated with a candle. A wood stove is the perfect complement to this type of design.
But more than that, a wood stove counters one of the most prevalent myths about sustainable living – that it’s all about deprivation. In fact, moving to a low-carbon future connects us to timeless, rooted ways of life which are more resilient and satisfying.
Standing on my driveway in my plaid jacket, chopping wood, I feel that as Canadians we can fend for ourselves, and face the challenges the future throws at us.
Stay safe, and keep the home fires burning.
Chris Allen is an architect and father of three teenagers. He lives in Penticton in a small house with a big yard.