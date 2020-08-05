It’s funny, really, the sorts of things that we remember from our past. In 1979, my father bought a two-tone blue, four-door Pontiac Parisienne. I have vivid and specific memories of this car, and for some reason I found myself thinking about it recently.
The car was unusual in lots of respects. First of all, it was a diesel. Diesel cars were gaining in popularity in North America in the 1970s largely because of oil shortages and skyrocketing costs of gasoline. The most-popular diesels were made by VW and Mercedes Benz, but American manufacturers dabbled in the market with models like the Parisienne, Cadillac Eldo and the Oldsmobile Diesel 350. Although these cars boasted an impressive 30 mpg (highway), they were plagued with problems like head bolts being sheared off by high compression engines, and most of these cars were phased out by the mid-80s. In my hometown, a diesel Parisienne was about as common as hen’s teeth.
My father, who spent his professional life working for the power commission, was always ahead of the curve when it came to energy conservation. I suspect his foray into the diesel car market was driven by his desire to spend less at the pump. True, the improved mileage saved a few bucks, but you had to find gas stations that sold diesel which, unless you bought gas at a truck stop, were hard to find in the 1970s. Synonymously, it may be like finding charging stations if you own an electric vehicle today.
Diesels in the 70s had glow plugs. Not being a mechanic, I have no idea what glow plugs do, but I do remember that you had to warm up the glow plugs before you turned the ignition. On a cold winter morning in New Brunswick, you could literally get the glow plugs warming while you went back inside to brew (and then drink) a cup of coffee.
I don’t want to suggest the car had poor acceleration, but you could floor the car going up a hill and be passed by an octogenarian wearing ankle weights. Think of the gas we’re saving as we accelerate from 0 to 60 in 21 seconds.
I remember that the car was noisy. I could hear my father coming home from work two blocks before he reached the house as the diesel engine roared and complained like an 18-wheeled logging truck, fully loaded.
The interior of the car was completely memorable. First of all, we had an AM/FM cassette player. Antiquated by today’s smart car technologies, this was the bleeding edge of automotive high fidelity in 1979 as cassette players just edged out 8-tracks in popularity. My father owned three cassettes, and we were fed a steady diet of ABBA, The Carpenters and Anne Murray on road trips. I still know all the lyrics to “Snowbird.”
The car seats were plush and luxurious velour. I don’t know what happened to velour — likely phased out with leisure suits and bell bottoms, but those seats were cushy. Not that I have experience in such things, but I imagine it was like reclining on a chaise lounge in the sitting room of a brothel.
Having washed that car more times than I care to remember, I know there was a lot of chrome that needed polishing and white walls that needed whitening. To my way of thinking, this car was a piece of art. A beautiful, noisy, cozy, chugging hunk of chrome, steel and crushed velvet.
More than the car itself, I have memories of experiences in the car. I remember road trips from New Brunswick to Ontario each summer to visit family. Even the spacious back seat was inadequate to separate me from my two siblings, and more than one fight broke out over one transgressor crossing the other’s “line.”
This was promptly followed by my father rhetorically warning us not to make him stop the car. I remember taking my date to my high school prom in that car. Years later, my date wound up marrying my best friend from high school. I don’t blame the car. I remember my mother bravely taxiing four middle school boys on a field trip while we rewound “Yellow Submarine” on the cassette player and yelled out the lyrics over and over again. There were a lot of miles and memories on that car.
Once considered a neurological disorder, nostalgia is now viewed as an ostensibly positive social-psychological experience. It is thought to provide texture and meaning to our lives and it helps to counteract loneliness and anxiety. We don’t get to choose the memories we will conjure up and reflect upon as the experiences are happening in real time; I had no way of knowing that a 1979 Pontiac would have been so impactful to my life, but it was. And for this reason, I find myself wondering what positive experiences will emerge from this difficult time in history.
I teach high school, and I remember the conversations we had as teachers last spring while the COVID pandemic was unfolding. Would we go remote? If so, when? And what would it look like? Will the growing pandemic be brought under control, or would it continue its wildfire spread? For context, this was in March when social distancing and masks were mere suggestions.
I am not sure if it is nostalgia or not, but I do have a vivid memory of the last day of in-class teaching last March. In the last five minutes of the last class of the day, a school-wide announcement was made on the PA system. Schools, they declared, would close on Friday and move to distance learning the following Monday. My students excitedly started making plans for their unexpected long weekend; dinners out, trips to the beach or movies they wanted to see in theaters were all organized. Of course, these were all plans that would ultimately be rendered impossible with new social restrictions, but they had no way of knowing that then.
After a few minutes, the excitement waned and a sudden hushed reality set in. One of my students soberly spoke up and said “guys, this is historic. I mean this is history in the making and this is something we will tell our grandchildren.” I don’t know if this student still remembers that moment, but I can recall it with cinematic clarity. It was a moment when old realities vanished and new normals were established, and it was a moment when these students suddenly grew up a little in ways that were unplanned and likely unwanted.
We are experiencing social, economic and political change at this moment in history. They are not incremental cultural changes, but tectonic shifts in the ways we view and lead our lives. As difficult as these changes may be, they provide opportunities to create lasting and positive memories of how we respond to them. How will we adjust our attitudes towards social responsibility and mask wearing? Here in the U.S., fights are breaking out and guns being drawn over mask wearing requirements. Do we want this to be the memory we have of this change in social norms, or would rather remember the cool masks we found with our favorite sports team’s logo or Ron Swanson’s moustache emblazoned on it?
Instead of large social gatherings, can we find social distanced alternatives? Recently some friends of ours got together on Zoom and played virtual Cards Against Humanity. Wine, beer and spirits figured liberally into the party, and it was definitely a memory I will cherish even as we continue the event with weekly Zoom happy hours.
If we are lucky enough to have secure jobs, how might we respond to service industry workers who lost their jobs? What is our personal response to Black Lives Matter protests? How can we support front- line heath care workers?
My stepkids told me recently that no generation in recent history has experienced the kinds of social upheaval their generation has endured. My initial response was that they were 20-year olds who were upset by limitations on their active social lives. But the more I thought about it, the more I realized they were right. They will be reflecting back on their individual and collective experiences of 2020, 30 years from now.
Few generations can boast the kinds of systemic changes we are currently experiencing; these times are unique in human history. The question is, what kinds of memories will the Gen Zs have of these times?
My hope is that they will see social changes today like a 1979 Pontiac Parisienne: unique yet unwanted, beautiful and noisy, inconvenient yet innovative and completely necessary.
And despite the beautiful ugliness of the times, there are countless opportunities to create life altering and soon-to-be cherished memories of how we responded to the crises that defined 2020.
Thomas Artiss is a high school teacher and Canadian expat living in California. (He is Herald editor James Miller’s first cousin.)