We will be reading about the U.S. Senate as the impeachment process transfers there from the House.
The U.S. Senate is a horribly dysfunctional institution. Each state elects two senators. Wyoming with a population of under 600,000 has the same representation as California’s 40 million people.
The U.S. is now polarized. The Democrats are supported by voters in large urban centres almost entirely on both coasts, the blue states. The Republicans have a stronghold in rural states (red) based in the Deep South and the Midwest. There are only eight purple states, those with one senator from each party. Two states have an independent senator.
Very few Senate seats change parties. Forty-one senators have served for over 10 years and a majority are over 55 years old. In Alabama, Judge Roy Moore barely lost the Senate race despite credible allegations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls.
Recently the Senate has been a chamber of obstruction.
The Democratically controlled House has passed hundreds of bills which have been ignored by Senate Majority Leader McConnell who sets the Senate agenda. Most senators have decided on their vote before the president goes to the impeachment trial.
The Republican Senate also ignored President Obama’s Supreme Court nominees in order to pack the court with right wing social conservatives after the 2016 election. U.S. Republican senators will continue to support the current president, otherwise his “base” will not re-elect them.
Why should we Canadians be concerned? Conservatives have a rock-solid base in the Prairie provinces. The last time this happened was when the Reform Party was formed. One of Reform’s major policies was to create a “Triple-E Senate,” standing for equal, elected, effective. We can expect the Prairie provinces to push for this again as they feel the Liberal-led House of Commons no longer represents their interests.
Our Senate was created as the chamber of “sober second thought.” Then-prime minister Mulroney undermined the Senate when he created eight new Senate seats and packed them with conservatives to pass his GST bill. What was once a reasonably un-partisan Senate suddenly became polarized and has remained so.
We do not elect senators, as we expect them to be able to make the difficult decisions which benefit our country rather than make them electable. A recent example of the Senate doing its job is the current review of gun control legislation which is a balancing act between the gun-ownership rights in rural Canada versus the gun violence in our big cities.
Provincial representation in our Senate is woefully unbalanced. British Columbia with six seats has a senator for every 800,000 people. P.E.I with four seats has a senator for every 38,000 people.
It is even worse for the northern territories; they just have one seat each.
Re-balancing is required, but is unlikely to happen as any constitutional changes require seven provinces with at least 50% of the population to agree.
Canadian senators are appointed by the prime minister. Recent appointments have been suspect, including those caught up in the spending scandal and two alleged sex offenders. Appointments remain politically motivated.
Justin Trudeau has attempted to take the partisanship out of the appointment process by creating a non-partisan committee provide him a list of candidates. Unfortunately, Trudeau then vetted the recommendations against a Liberal Party list!
Each year our Governor-General is allowed to honour up to 136 new members into the Order of Canada which is a club of high-achievers. Only seven people have ever been removed, a far better track record than the politically appointed Senate.
Canadians hold Order of Canada members in high esteem. They are from an incredibly diverse background and rarely are political. They are generally selected on the basis of their unselfish contribution to making Canada a better place. It would be an excellent pool of talent to select senators from.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.