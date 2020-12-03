Only in these strangest of times could I be delighted to have a common cold.
At least I’m pretty sure it was a cold virus that snuck into my house last weekend, giving my kids runny noses and coughs they insisted on sharing with their dad.
I know for sure it wasn’t COVID-19, because a test said so. My symptoms, although very mild, still triggered the need for a test, as per the self-assessment tool developed by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Even though I was 99% sure I didn’t have COVID-19, I wasn’t looking forward to the fallout, like re-establishing my home office – a TV tray and kitchen chair in my basement, with the furnace, laundry machines and cat’s litter box rounding out the décor – so I could self-isolate while awaiting the test result.
I’m pleased to report the testing process was a breeze. The worst part, of course, was not knowing what to expect, so I want to give you a preview in case you find yourself in a similar predicament.
After doing my online self-assessment Monday afternoon at www.bc.thrive.health, I cruised over to the Interior Health website – www.interiorhealth.ca – to book a test. I was able to snag an appointment the following day less than 24 hours later.
So at my appointed time of 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, I drove into the parking lot of the psychiatric ward at Penticton Regional Hospital, where the assessment centre has been set up outside in what used to be a residence for locum doctors.
Once in the parking lot, you pick one of six well-marked stalls and phone the number that’s posted. A nurse answers and gives you directions for what to do next.
It’s a short walk from the parking lot to the centre. Before entering, you stop at a little table to sanitize your hands, blow your nose, sanitize your hands again, then put on a disposable mask.
Inside, your nurse greets you in full protective gear and takes you to a small room where the test takes place. There are two types of tests: nasal swab and gargling.
Gargling is less invasive, but you can’t eat, drink, smoke, vape or chew gum for an hour beforehand. I missed the part about chewing gum – it’s a nervous habit – so I got the nasal swab. I won’t lie: It was uncomfortable. But it was over in about five seconds and felt vaguely reminiscent of accidentally snorting pool water.
After that, the nurse makes sure the hallway is clear, squirts sanitizer into one of your hands, and instructs you to use the other hand to open the exit door. That’s it.
I left the parking lot at 1:52 p.m. – just 12 minutes start to finish.
The test result, which was promised within 48 hours, arrived via text message to my cell phone at 10:53 p.m. on Wednesday – just 32 hours later. I also got a follow-up phone call from my doctor’s office Thursday.
Don’t forget, this entire testing system has been set up in a matter of months and is operating on a grand scale. As of Thursday, there had been approximately 1.2 million such tests conducted in B.C. since the start of the pandemic this past spring, according to the BCCDC website. My hat’s off to those running the show and especially the health workers administering the tests.
Even if, like me, you’re 99% sure you don’t have COVID-19, please don’t take a chance. Take the self-assessment and let the experts decide. If you do need a test, it’s a small price to pay for helping protect your community.
Joe Fries is a reporter at the Penticton Herald