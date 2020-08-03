I don’t understand the anti-maskers.
Masks are hot, take some getting used to and make us look like Billy the Kid, but if it saves lives — or at the very least provides a peace of mind and comfort for others — then I don’t think it’s unreasonable to wear one, when asked.
Personal freedom, perhaps, but anyone who has attended elementary school, had a job or been married knows we’re constantly being told what to do.
If I enter a department store, I’m expected to wear shoes. I’m expected to wear pants. I can’t smoke.
There’s a lot of great topics that can be debated with intelligent arguments on both sides – the death penalty, legalizing cannabis or decriminalizing, Timmys or Starbucks – but masking shouldn’t be one of them. It’s called science.
I receive the occasional email or phone message from anti-maskers who, although well-intentioned I’m sure, qualify themselves as authorities because… “I worked in healthcare.”
Sorry, I trust Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading expert globally on infectious disease, a presidential medal from George W. Bush in 2007 and a scientist who did groundbreaking work with AIDS and HIV research in the 1980s.
Even with the criticism and abuse he’s taken, Dr. Fauci remains loyal to the American people.
I’m sure that if he quit, someone would sign him to a book deal for a lot more money than what he’s making now. Heck, he could have his own talk show and it would be the top-rated show in America.
It would even beat the ratings of “Celebrity Apprentice.”
Forgive me, but I want to use a personal example to back my argument. I’ve been a print journalist for longer than I can count. I consider myself fairly knowledgeable on investigative reporting, editorial writing and the median in general.
But I don’t know as much as Bob Woodward. Not even close.
—————
Do the same people who despise the concept of wearing masks watch the show “The Masked Singer?” Do they own a DVD copy of “The Mask” with Jim Carrey. Is “Mr. Roboto” their favourite Styx song? (“The time has come at last, to throw away this mask.”) Do they feel uncomfortable near the end of “Return of the Jedi” when Luke takes Vader’s mask off so he can see his son with his own eyes?
—————
Are the big banks using COVID-19 as an excuse to save money by temporarily shutting down convenient branch locations and centralizing service? I can’t imagine the banks are struggling financially because of the pandemic. This is an industry that raised the fees on service charges and drastically cut service. Please bring back our friendly, neighbourhood branches. I miss the tellers. And yes, I’m fine wearing a mask.
—————
The Town of Oliver allows for backyard chickens, but apparently not backyard ducks and a local family is fighting city hall. I ask, why not? We are all being encouraged to grow and produce our own food.
—————
10 great songs in no particular order on heat: “Heat Wave” (Martha and the Vandellas or Linda Rondstadt), “Some Like It Hot,” (The Power Station); “Hot in the City” (Billy Idol), “Cruel Summer” (Bananarama); “Too Hot” (Kool and the Gang); “In the Summertime” (Mungo Jerry); “Hot Fun in the Summertime,” (Sly and the Family Stone); “Summer in the City” (Lovin’ Spoonful); “Hot Hot Hot” (Buster Poindexter); “Burning Up” (Madonna).
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca