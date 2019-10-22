Lock him up, throw away key
Dear editor:
Re: “Alleged beach attacker back in jail,” Herald, A3, Oct. 22
It appears that our judges and legal system have once again failed us. Thomas Kruger-Allen is back in jail (surprise) after displaying more violent tendencies in an alleged incident over the past weekend.
He has been charged with two counts of assault causing bodily harm, two breaches of bail, plus single counts of break and enter, mischief and uttering threats.
Mr. Kruger-Allen has shown his propensity for violent behaviour, having put a man in a coma in a recent beach attack and almost killing him, as well as a previous charge for an assault outside the Blue Mule nightclub, and a sexual assault charge to top things off.
His bail was set at a mere $5,000 in the case of the beach attack
I submit that Thomas Kruger-Allen is on par for dangerous offender status right along with Ronald Teneycke. Left undeterred, he will, in this reader’s opinion, no doubt kill someone.
The mandate of our justice system is to prevent this from happening, whatever it takes.
Lock up this guy and throw away the key, or at least set his bail at $500,000 or more, so there is no way he can make it out onto our streets again.
We, as citizens of Penticton, are fed up with the molly-coddling of dangerous offenders.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Hopefully PM finds it humbling
Dear editor:
Hopefully, Mr. Trudeau will now practice the virtues of humility and maturity while respectfully doing the people's business rather than sleepover pajama-party antics while in a foreign country.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Anti-PR stance back to bite Tories
Dear editor:
If we only had proportional representation, the Conservatives part would have won the election, and for the first time in Canadian history, we would have a truly democratic government.
But, the Conservative Party is not a democratic party, because Andrew Scheer, like Justin Trudeau, absolutely hates democracy!
According to the Conservative Party constitution, between conventions the party leader writes the policies, and the delegates at those conventions will ratify them.
That of course has nothing to do with democracy, and that along with the party’s position on abortion and gay and lesbian issues is only one of a number of reasons why the Conservative Party of Canada is heading for the history books.
Andy Thomsen
Kelowna
Minorities do work in practice
Dear editor:
I've found that minority/coalition governments can actually be positive, such as when the BC NDP and three Green MLAs coalesced after the 2017 provincial election to form a new bare-majority government.
The merger not only refreshingly replaced 16 long years of increasingly
compromised conservative BC Liberal rule with traditionally progressive NDP policies, it also forced the NDP minority government to implement some environmental protection measures I’m not sure it would’ve applied had it won the election on its own.
Also, claims that the NDP had to cater to every Green demand were proven wrong when, for example, the controversial Site C Dam project went ahead over the Greens’ protestations.
And of course the corruption known as the B.C. legislature spending scandal came to shameful light only after the NDP/Green coalition unseated the BC Liberals, the party that still resists deeper investigation while long claiming fiscal responsibility.
Thus, to me, it would be justified to have a Canadian Liberal minority government held to account by a coalescing NDP, and perhaps even Green MPs.
Also, it’s not only the left-wing parties that can coalesce, for the right-wing entities can also join forces.
Sadly, though, such infrequent coalitions are likely the closest we’ll get to a genuinely democratic proportional representative governance.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
RPR Heating gives dragons fire
Dear editor:
During Breast Cancer Awareness month, Survivorship Dragonboat team was happy to see that RPR Heating was awarded the business of the year award.
This company has been amazing for supporting our team and breast cancer awareness. RPR supplied Survivorship with new pink racing paddles, drove the float for us in the Peachfest Parade, and donate generously to Tomorrow’s Hope, among other supports.
RPR quietly gives back to their community so it’s lovely to see them recognized for it.
Congratulations to them!
Elizabeth Gray
Penticton
Nuclear threat never went away
Dear editor:
Here’s something to think about: The port of Kings Bay, Ga., is home to six nuclear-armed Trident ballistic missile submarines, with the combined explosive power of over 1,825 Hiroshima bombs.
Here’s another tidbit to shock you even deeper into a catatonic morass: The U.S. has 14 Trident II SSBNs (ship, submersible, ballistic, nuclear) stashed around the world each capable of carrying 24 SLBMs.
Some arithmetic: If six Tridents can carry enough missiles equivalent to 1,825 Hiroshima bombs, then 14 Tridents could wipe out the whole world with the equivalent of 4,258 Hiroshima bombs.
Here’s something else that should scare the hell out of all of us: Any time Trump and his military entourage want, they could send those subs out to sea and order them to deliver those missiles to any country in the world.
No wonder his countrymen are buying all those obsolete on-land missile silos and stocking them with enough food and other necessary goods to last them for three or more years.
Others may hope to rise up bodily into heaven at Armageddon. Tough to do that when you’re vapourized.
Frank Martens
Summerland
