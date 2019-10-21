Trump still threat to establishment
Dear editor:
In his letter entitled "Scraping bottom of media barrel" (Herald, Oct, 2) ostensibly a campaign endorsement of Justin Trudeau, Jon Peter Christoff has cleverly used his missive to aid and abet the over-three-year long and recently intensified British-instigated and treasonous Deep State assisted coup against President Donald Trump.
Christoff's assertion that Trump, "After three years of trashing pretty well every presidential norm, he has finally crossed into impeachable territory," is amusing in that the first claim is ironically correct, the second, utter desperate wishful thinking.
For the last 30 years the concurrent administrations of Bush, Bill Clinton, Bush Jr. and the slippery Barack Obama, the presidential "norm" of U.S. policy has been one of waging constant warfare in Europe, Africa and the Middle East... never ending unjustifiable regime change wars.
Trump has been and is determined to end this dangerous insanity and his move to withdraw U.S. military from Syria has caused both Democrat and Republican neo-con warhawks and the usual pundits in the media to go berserk. This president in his recent statements naming and calling out the perfidy and power of the military-industrial complex is the only U.S. chief executive to do so since Dwight Eisenhower's warning 59 years ago. A quite overt and heroic "trashing" of "norms."
In referencing the ongoing "whisleblower scandal" it would appear Jon Peter is reading directly off House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff"s crib sheet. This bogus impeachment operation launched by a cabal of virulent Anti-Trumpers is purely a desperate attempt to distract from the Barr/Horowitz/Durham investigation into the origins of the "Russiagate" treason.
In that Christoff's letters read like epistles crafted at Britain's Chatham House, I would surmise that Jon Peter knows full well that Trump's real request of the new president of Ukraine was to look into the role of the rabid anti-Putin and anti-Trump Dmitri Alperovitch, whose computer firm CrowdStrike, most certainly an FBI asset, was hired by the DNC to promulgate the lie of the Russian "hack."
Donald Trump is an existential threat to the Anglo-America so-called special relationship... what Cecil Rhodes described as British brains behind U.S. brawn. The U.S. under Trump is slowly ceasing to play the role of the dumb giant on a British leash.
Trump has not "crossed into impeachable territory" but rather has ventured into a profoundly historical period.
Brian Gray
Penticton
Tories also mulled pension changes
Dear editor:
Re: “Pension policy worth monitoring,” Herald, Letters, Oct. 17
John Thompson might be surprised that the Trudeau government is not the first to consider controlling the enormous costs of federal employee defined benefit pension plans.
The last budget of the Harper government (2015) noted that it was continuing “to assess a voluntary Target Benefit Plan option for Crown corporations and federally regulated private sector pension plans.”
The Conservatives have a long history of trying to reduce pension and retirement costs that included raising the age entitlement for the means tested Old Age Security and the Guaranteed Income Supplement from 65 to 67. This legislation, targetting the most needy of pensioners, was reversed by the Trudeau government.
David Flater
Okanagan Falls
Time for city to invest in people
Dear editor:
While it was an impressive wish-list of budget motions presented at last Tuesday's city council meeting, I'm not sure how some of the councillors missed the points raised by Coun. Julius Bloomfield's in his request for hiring a manager of social development to tackle homelessness and seniors’ issues.
I think we need to look beyond this as being homelessness and seniors' issues. Homelessness is just one part of the picture because we can see it, but like a sore on a wound, we don't see what is festering underneath the healing scar. These are "issues" that affect all of us, and this "festering" often has life-long impacts on individuals and their families, friends and communities, that can only be addressed in the communities where people live! Hopefully, with financial supports both provincially and federally.
As reported by the media, while Bloomfield argued, “it's time to start investing in people,” Couns. Katie Robinson and Jake Kimberley said the city should not take on provincial issues. It's unfortunate that investing in people is seen as a provincial issue.
On the other hand, city council allows for $500,000 in lost taxes (on just one development) through economic investment zones, to encourage development.
City council also goes all out for Ironman's return but appears to bury their collective heads in the city's sandy beaches ignoring those who call Penticton home, but only have a park as a bed. Penticton cannot live by tourism, wineries, brew pubs and sports tourism alone!
As I ride around on the city's public transit I get to see the many wonders of what the city's hundreds of workers have to offer as they make Penticton their home and places of work. As was demonstrated by the recent United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast, Penticton does care about those less fortunate, but we need to take this to the next level.
With a social development staff, would the city council not then be better able to pull together the many issues affecting all of us, and partnering with many non-profit organizations who work with the more vulnerable in our community?
With the city council's decision following last November's municipal election, to cancel most of their advisory committees, possibly they missed the boat to engage the community, along with the city, on how to effectively, and humanely, work together to make Penticton truly a place for everyone, not just tourists and upper-income residents.
Brigid Kemp
Penticton
Apartments may bring taxes, jobs
Dear editor:
Re: Proposed 180-unit apartment complex on South Main Street
It will be good for business, create jobs, provide trade apprenticeships for the young, tax revenue and fulfill needs of residents. Our island-like, enviable future city will consist of low- and high-rise residences doubling plus our population in short order, accelerated by climate change and world disorder.
A substantial buffer zone should be implemented around beach parks, guaranteeing access for all citizens, pets and wildlife to enjoy the amenities.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Agur Lake Camp sends its thanks
Dear editor:
I am writing to send a big thank you to the staff of Valley First who volunteered at Agur Lake Camp recently as part of their Making A Difference Days 2019.
This is the second year in a row that a group of individuals spent the day working alongside the board of directors clearing brush, piling wood and breaking trails. They worked so hard impressing the camp's regular volunteers.
There are many volunteer opportunities and charities for the Valley First team to choose from. The fact that they choose Agur Lake Camp is a big deal and very appreciated! Thank you again from all of us at the camp for including us and giving back to our community.
Agur Lake Camp
Board of directors
Summerland
