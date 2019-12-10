Justin Trudeau is in a lot of hot water for having his conversation picked up at Buckingham Palace when he whispered about U.S. President Donald Trump. Ouch! Didn’t he learn from Frank Drebbin in “The Naked Gun?” (Frank left his lapel mic on at a press conference — if you’ve seen the movie, you will get my joke.)
The Okanagan Skaha School District is going to spend $17,000 on hiring a consultant — a former superintendent, of course — to help lead a search for a replacement for Wendy Hyer.
Why do ex-superintendents always get the gravy? Can’t we break from this “Old Boys/Girls Network?”
I offer a more practical solution that could save the school district $17,000. It will cost them a pound of coffee and a box of Tim Horton’s doughnuts.
Put together a search committee of former trustees, teachers and principals. Walter Huebert could chair this special committee, having been both. This citizen committee could conduct the search.
The best thing about a Santa Claus Parade is you know when it’s over, because Santa is always on the last float. I’ve been at other parades and it took 10 minutes before I realized that it was done and time to go home.
The annual Downtown Penticton Association Santa Claus Parade is today (Dec. 7) on Main Street, beginning at 4:30 p.m. You can stick around afterward and do some shopping.
I wasn’t alive at the time when John F. Kennedy was assassinated, so my “Kennedy moment” was when I was told that John Lennon had been fatally shot. December 8, 1980. I read newspapers as a teenager and listened to the radio, but that morning I woke up late and was in a hurry to make it to school for first bell. Someone told me in English class. It didn’t make a lot of sense to me then and still, to this day, the right to pack a gun is something I don’t understand.
Christmas music is timeless. Even though every recording artist eventually sells out and releases a holiday album, there have only been two significant new holiday songs over the past 35 years — “Last Christmas” by Wham and “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey.
For many, a viewing of “It’s a Wonderful Life” is mandatory every year at this time, but for a different generation it’s “Home Alone.” The set up of Home Alone worked where the families took two vehicles to the airport. But, the writers lost me when the cops didn’t seem overly concerned when the parents called. Not to mention, little Kevin McCallister wouldn’t have had the time, money or resources to set up the dozen-or-so booby traps for Harry and Marv.
I realize Propsera Place and the South Okanagan Events Centre have a rivalry — and that’s a good thing, because the customer always wins (like in a gas price war.)
But, rivalry or not, someone was asleep at the wheel because on April 19, 2020 classic rock fans can choose between Alice Cooper at the SOEC or George Thorogood and the Destroyers at Prospera.
It’s not like Alice was competing against Donny and Marie Osmond, or George with Debbie Gibson.
The act I’m most excited about seeing at Rock the Lake: Aldo Nova.
