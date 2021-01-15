CBC should stand on its own merits
Dear Editor:
The CBC is funded by government, ostensibly to promote Canadian content and culture. Is it acceptable for the publicly-funded broadcaster to favour one political party and its policies and selected social causes?
That’s advocacy, not entertainment or public service.
Should government subsidies enable a broadcaster to operate without competing for an audience on the basis of content and advertising?
What about the reciprocal where the broadcaster favours its funding source?
That’s licking the hand of the master.
The biases of the CBC show in selective reporting of issues and opinion favourable to the Liberals. The ability to shape minds with governmen-funded media is a powerful political instrument. Justin Trudeau’s financial boosts have purchased a devoted propaganda machine.
Events contrary to Liberal interests are often unreported or underreported. Forgiveness is total and the sunshine pumps keep chugging away. We haven’t heard much criticism of the Liberals’ arrogant short-circuiting of our democracy over the past year.
CBC coverage of the Conservatives ranges from disapproval to disdain. They’re used as foils to extol the virtues of the Liberals as the natural governing party.
Slavish adherence to the norms of political correctness isn’t helpful for honest dialogue either. The CBC is a self-appointed custodian of the approved narrative on race and gender and an apostle for social justice.
That’s proselytizing, not reporting.
Subliminal messaging is that Liberal values are Canadian values, but many viewers and voters disagree. CBC
advertising revenue is down, private networks enjoy higher ratings, and the Liberals only got 33.1 percent of the vote.
Internet media is now a huge force in politics. It’s concerning that unaccountable internet sources can selectively admit or deny access to people and messaging depending on what suits their own agendas.
News is supposedly based on facts, not ideology. It’s hard to find a media source that isn’t pushing some political or social agenda. The media is more than an impartial reporter in our elections.
To quote Josef Stalin; “Press is the most powerful weapon of our party.”
President Dwight D. Eisenhower once warned of the excessive influence of the military-industrial complex. Political-media symbioses may now be the greatest threat to democracy.
Culture and values taste best when they rise from the bottom, instead of being force fed from the top.
That stinks of insecurity and control.
The CBC is a habit; not an essential public service. It should stand on its own merits without government support.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Mail delivery now takes much longer
Dear Editor:
In the winter of 1956-57, I was living and working in London with three close friends. All of us were from Penticton.
If I received a letter from my parents on, say a Monday, I would answer it the same day and they would have my letter by Wednesday or Thursday and an immediate reply would be back to me by Monday or Tuesday of the next week.
That would be eight or nine days that a letter from me would have an answer back. London-Penticton-London.
On Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, I sent an Express Post envelope to Nanaimo. It was mailed from the Kane Road Canada Post office in Kelowna. The person there assured me it would be at its destination by Wednesday, Jan. 6.
The cost was $15 and it arrived on Monday, Jan. 11, eight days later.
With the present state of the world this is a very minor problem, but I’m just amazed at the 64 years of progress in the postal service.
Diane Davies
Kelowna
Are postal workers using postal codes?
Dear Editor:
Re: “Won’t be using Canada Post again,” by Tim Lyons (Herald, Jan. 13).
The postal code system used by Canada Post was originally developed by the UK Post Office. Their publicity when the system was launched stated: “all you need on the envelope is the house number and the postal code and we will deliver it.”
When Canada Post purchased the system and modified it for use in Canada, the Postal Workers’ Union opposed it and mounted a campaign against it. One particular tactic which received widespread publicity at the time concerned a district within a small community in Alberta which was allocated the code T0K 1Y0. The union sent all mail with this code to Japan.
I suspect the union is still refusing to sort mail by postal code. I quote the following examples:
Several major companies print their address on their product label or in enclosed instructions as postal code + Toronto ON. If one sends a letter with this address on it, it is returned with the note that the street address is required to locate the addressee. This, despite the fact that the company concerned is the only one with that postal code, their premises likely occupies an entire city block and probably receives several mailbags full of mail each day. Don’t tell me that they don’t know how to locate it!
I quite often receive mail addressed to somebody with the same unit number at a completely different address with a different postal code. If the carrier’s bundles were sorted by postal code, these items would not even be in the bundle which the carrier is using to deliver to my address.
Brian Butler
Penticton
Enjoy the show of long knives
Dear Editor:
Isn’t it funny how the knives come out as soon as a tyrant or would-be tyrant is disgraced and can’t be of benefit to his sycophants anymore?
It has happened as far as we can look back, and it is happening now south of our (thank God closed) border.
Where were you, Republican Congresspersons and Representatives when it was clear what kind of respect for democracy and human dignity Mr. Trump had?
Remember the glorification of rudeness in the guise of “The Apprentice” reality show? Ah, yes, now you have seen the light! I just don’t buy it and believe you would sell your grandmother’s soul if it suited your goals. But, now it’s more convenient to lament a breakdown of civility you could have seen coming long ago. And helped to avoid.
Everybody is wiping the floor with the man now and I almost feel pity for him because he is a very sick person and “doesn’t know what he is doing,” as Jesus Christ said of his executioners 2,000 years ago.
Impeachment or invocation of the 25th Amendments now serves no purpose other than pouring coals into a fire we should let go out by itself. Other than making sure Trump can’t fiddle with the nuclear codes in the last days of his tenure, energy would be better spent starting to heal a deeply wounded society.
Prohibiting him from running for office again is just a wasted publicity stunt: it won’t happen if the new government can rise to the promise to unify the nation. That’s a tough enough job and revenge is not helping it!
Florian Maurer
Penticton
America’s white privilege under threat
Dear Editor:
“Supremacy is my business, and business is Good!”
Tis much easier to breathe and talk from outside of the white hood!
There’s been a mistake! A ploy! A plan!
A theft from the Left!
A misplacement!
I call on you to pick up arms!
To leave the safety of Mom’s basement!
A Revolution For Schmucks,
on Capitol Hill.
Voluntary Imbeciles,
Drunk on Conspiracy Swill.
And wouldn’t you know it,
they let them right in!
But that is what happens,
when you’re Armed with white skin.
“See, Dad! THEY Like Me!
I AM Number One!”
Tweets President Treason,
Fred Trump’s Loser son.
Financially, Morally, and Spiritually,
in debt.
The “Art of the Steal,”
white privilege under threat.
Kristin Staley
Kelowna
Trump’s narcism has been on full display
Dear Editor:
Trumpica.
The next fortnight will see “the greatest leader of all-time” (his own opinion) continue to work to establish “the greatest nation of all-time,” with the help of “the most faithful supporters of all time.”
In my 90 years, I have seen too many putsches not to be worried.
I hope it is a case of a sick old man, rather than the actions of a purposeful power grabber.
Bradley Houston
Penticton
Planting more trees helps battle carbon
Dear Editor:
Re: “Long-awaited initiatives,” by Richard Cannings (“From the Hill,” Herald, Jan. 13).
Too bad Mr. Cannings does not deal in the real world regarding climate change. There is not one country in the world that will come close to meeting the Paris Accord targets.
He neglects to tell us that Canada is already carbon-neutral thanks to our 318-B planted trees across Canada. It is estimated that roughly 600,000 trees are planted every year.
Justin Trudeau said more than a year ago he would plant 2-B more trees. To date, none and not one word from Mr. Cannings.
Mr. Cannings must not know that trees are the most efficient and cheapest destroyer of carbon. He has never called for more trees and kelp for our oceans.
He and the Greens refuse to mention that Russia, China and India each produced 15% of the world daily guck. Canada’s level is at around 1.2% but we are considered by the Greens the worse offender in the world, Every single day this guck via the winds flows to Canada. This is our GHG.
Of course not one word from the Greens or Mr. Cannings.
The carbon tax actually should be called the “China Carbon Tax,” since they are responsible for so much of the daily guck. This tax will result in more unemployment as it will make all exporting businesses, and especially Western farmers poorer or push them into bankruptcy.
And it will not cut GHG gases.
Mr Cannings is suppose to enjoy the outdoors. Yet he has not noticed the vegetation for over a decade has been improving, lush green and healthy waterways.
Up until the end of July I found our forests to be the best in my 50 years wandering in the mountains.
August we had drought, no doubt caused by climate change, the reason for everything, it had an effect on the forests.
I believe Mr. Cannings and the Greens are serious about carbon when they close down drive-thrus, one of the biggest polluters across Canada. Plus order all drug stores to sell all cosmetics, drugs and just about everything they sell switch from plastic to glass. Of course they will do nothing.
Greens are all talk and do nothing.
Interestingly with the COVID-19 all vials are made from plastic. Then there is the constant transportation which uses all types of energy. Probably the liquid in the vials have some oil or sulphur in it. Of course Mr Cannings and the Greens think this is okay.
Brian Merriam
Penticton
Church goers need to obey health orders
Dear Editor:
I write regarding Kelowna church-goers refusing to obey public health orders.
No interest group is above the law, regardless of whether or not they “feel” they are pre-ordained. Fine them accordingly and then fine them again for continuously thumbing their pious noses at provincial public health orders.
Secular laws must prevail when the question pertains to public endangerment. These “luminaries” should know better.
Curtis Lee Smith
Delta
Politicians and pandemic travel
Dear Editor:
Why is it so difficult to understand Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice: Stay home.
These politicians made the travel rules for us all to follow and then they break them, they travel abroad, and fine us for meeting with others.
What a double standard.
Brian Barnes
Richmond
Hypocrisy on display with our politicians
Dear Editor:
Once again, the scope of hypocrisy knows no bounds. Once again, the people of “no consequence” should step aside and give it up because what ever they think makes no difference.
The authorities can’t comprehend why the peasants aren’t bending and cowering to the flip-flopping, ever-changing rules set out only for the working class regarding the pandemic.
First we have the many politicians basking in the “sovereign citizen” syndrome — “We are above the law laid down for the peasants.”
So, let’s have a quick look at recent events.
We have a funeral of a well-respected police office killed in the line of duty and a special allowance was made to permit and admit extra 50 people to attend the funeral, forget the rules laid down for the peasants who have also had to bury a loved ones and no more than a dozen may attend.
Then we have the local and federal politicians who, despite the rules for the peasants being laid out by the good Dr. Bonnie Henry and her federal counterparts, chose to ignore the rules and take to the skies and screw the rules.
Hawaii and California here we come.
Now the feces has hit the fan and a resulting outcry from the people — and of course throw in Doug Ford, the lad back East who kept it quiet until he was caught out covering for a colleague — what a nauseating bowl of slop fit only for pigs we are being fed.
But then, we live in polite, humble and non-confrontational Canada.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
A NOTE TO CONTRIBUTORS: We had issues earlier this week with our letters-to-the-Editor server due to weather. If you have submitted a letter that hasn’t appeared yet in print, the fault was likely on our end. Please resend your submission to: letters@pentictonherald.ca.
