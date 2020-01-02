No political party has its act together
Dear editor:
I issue a plea to all voters, all regular writers or infrequent letter writers and to the papers themselves: “Let's all do better from now on!”
I am tired of reading the letters of “addicted party members,” whether Conservative or Liberal, and Rick
St. Martin's letter (Herald, Dec. 27) for me represents the “last straw”.
The Liberals are not, were not and never could be “the right party” as their history of racism shows to date, and Mr. St. Martin needs to wake up to that fact.
I do not consider it a measure of intelligence that someone voted for either the Liberals or the Conservatives but a measure of being brainwashed and unable to let go of party affiliation.
Are you offended by my saying that? Too bad, that is my view of the voter situation.
Why would you vote for the son of a largely disrespected former prime minister who only has slogans to his advantage?
Why would you vote for an ideologically bankrupt party that parrots the U.S. Republican party in its methods? (The Conservatives in case you weren’t aware of it). Both the Liberals and Conservatives are morally bankrupt and complete failures in leadership and innovation.
The NDP leader failed his followers by attacking The Green Party and their leader.
None of the parties are “satisfactory.”
Also, why does the Penticton Western News risk offending its readers by issuing an empty marketing and sales “newspaper” to Oliver, Osoyoos, and Okanagan Falls?
If you cannot afford to report real news in those areas then bring back the Western to all three locations.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Tide is turning towards tenants
Dear editor:
The availability of rental units for families and single persons is very tight and expensive in Penticton.
People come to Penticton because it is a nice cozy place to live and I am sure this is not going to change soon.
The word in B.C. is “tenant-friendly.” Small landlords discovered that the ownership of housing rentals is not providing the income they need and they are investing with a financial institution for a better return.
Rental housing units are in need across Canada. Who will tackle this problem? Not small landlords in B.C.
Henry Stern
Penticton
Shining a light on LED concerns
Dear editor:
I am deeply concerned about excessive nighttime light in the lives of people and the potential effects it has on their health and safety.
A recent letter to the editor did a very good job of describing the problems created by them. I would like to illustrate his points with a few local examples.
One example of how disruptive these lights are can be illustrated with the situation that has been created for one local couple.
They live in a hillside home with five different LED street lights shining into their backyard.
They are so bright they can sit on their deck or on their back lawn and read the newspaper without turning on a light.
These light are blue/white in colour. This type of light inhibits the body from making melatonin and disrupts our circadian rhythms.
They are also blindingly bright if you look at them.
All this light shining into their yard also robs them of their privacy. This is a situation that should not be forced on any homeowner.
The blinding LED lights in Nanaimo Square and along a section of Penticton Creek have totally destroyed the ambiance of these previously lovely areas for residents and tourists alike.
Does an area have to be rendered unusable for regular people to prevent crime?
Another really big concern I have is LED headlights on motor vehicles. Whoever decided that these were a good idea was engaging in linear thinking. They do improve vision for the drivers of these vehicles and they are energy efficient.
However, whoever decided they were a good option did not consider their effects on other drivers.
They blind oncoming motorists and thus increase accident risks.
I'm also convinced they will cause eye damage to other drivers over time, particularly those who already have conditions such as age related macular degeneration. They need to be banned.
Al Martens
Penticton
Climate plan needs a proper focus
Dear editor:
When the federal Liberals elected a leader, those seeking that role campaigned throughout Canada seeking individual votes of the party membership.
As much as many love to hate Trudeau he was the choice of the Liberal membership. He was proven to be electable and the party membership was a good judge of that.
Now compare this to the federal Conservatives.
The new leader will be selected by the party elites attending the party convention. Many members that form the foundation of the Conservative Party are still wondering why Sheer was selected as he never would have been their personal choice. His indecisiveness and lack of backbone cost Conservatives the election.
According to the Canadian Press: “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads into 2020 promising to chart a path to Canada’s most ambitious greenhouse-gas emissions target yet: getting to a point within 30 years where Canada is adding no emissions that will stay in the atmosphere.”
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is suffering a credibility crisis. The recent COP25 conference in Spain collapsed with many nations demanding that someone else accept the reduction in living standards and economic development that the Paris Accord requires.
The 15 nations in the “Critically Insufficient” and “Highly Insufficient” categories produce 61.42% of world emissions (2017 figures). Only the delusional believe that there is any hope that the IPCC Paris accord carbon reduction targets can succeed.
Yet the Trudeau government top-heavy with climate change activists continues leading Canada on the same CO2 path to destruction irrespective of the response of rest of the world. We are polluting our air, land and water; plastic is killing our wildlife. We need to deal with these issues. We must find ways of sustaining our wildlife on land, air and water.
Canada needs a government that is willing to tackle provable issues, not rushing about in a panic spending millions likely billions on CO2 emissions instead of engaging in serious analysis of the driving factors of climate change, the rate of change, and planning reasonable counter-measures which can mitigate the long term consequences we are currently ignoring as we bang the CO2 drum.
We should be developing policies to minimize damage from rising seawater and other long-term consequences of climate change.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
A prescription for beating addictions
Dear editor:
No one really understands addiction until they have watched an addicted person endure a cold-turkey stoppage of their addicting drug. Agony, nausea, vomiting, every part of the body screaming, sweating, shaking. No torture could be worse.
And it doesn’t help that the mind knows that restarting the drug will give instant relief. Thus stopping cold turkey is impossible without accompanying extensive medical and psychological care.
Breaking an addiction is possible, but it requires:
1. Patient determination to carry on with a useful life.
2. A support team that’s knowledgeable and devoted to help the addict reach that useful life.
3. A drug regime that provides any medical treatment needed to reach that goal and be able to stay with it.
There are many drug treatment programs, governmental and private. One that I have been particularly impressed with for maintaining the successful withdrawn addict is Narcotics Anonymous.
It is a group of the previously addicted who meet on a regular basis and support one another, whatever is needed. This provides mutual support and gives a noble purpose in life: helping others in need.
Even though nicotine withdrawal doesn’t have the severe withdrawal symptoms, nicotine is one of the hardest addictions to break; so e-cigarettes are being made especially attractive to teens. Once addicted, that teen usually becomes a customer for the cigarette cartels for life.
No sufficiently large, long-term, double-blind studies have been published on addictive effects of THC or cannabinoids; but time will tell.
Brad Houston
Penticton
