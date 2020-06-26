Cost reductions with renewable green energy
As mentioned in Part 1 of this column on Wednesday, I recently became aware of specific studies done on the progress and expected progress of key transport technologies and associated costs, and significant cost reductions in renewable green energy.
These studies prompted me to write these two new columns as an update to an earlier one, “Fix supply side, fix climate change,” which ran March 31.
In Part 1 we looked at how the oil industry can transform. Now we turn to coal and natural gas.
With the price of green electrical energy being less than marginal cost of coal-fired plant power, I believe that it is unfair for a country’s citizens to consider anything other than appropriate timely and staggered replacement of coal-fired power, with cheaper green electric power.
Staggering would ensure that power requirements continue to be met. Once understood, I believe that the opening of most or all new coal mines would be cancelled. There are more than enough operating coal mines in the world.
In addition, operating coal mines should transition out of operation in parallel with the coal-fired power plants.
Economically, I believe the best way to approach this would be for all coal-fired power plant and coal mining companies to redefine themselves as being in the “energy business.”
This should inspire them to progressively transition to green energy.
As for natural gas, I had previously assumed that green hydrogen would be an ideal substitute to replace coal in coal-fired power plants. However, in hindsight, using clean power to produce hydrogen and then using green hydrogen to replace coal to make power does not make economic sense.
Natural gas is also used for heating, cooking and fuel for vehicles. I believe these uses will also quickly decrease, and if not replaced by green electrical power, will be replaced by green hydrogen.
I believe that the best approach to reduce the need for natural gas may be for natural gas companies to redefine themselves as being in the energy business and transition to green energy.
I believe that with the steady phase-out of natural gas use, the B.C. LNG may not be effective and those projects should be re-evaluated.
Bill Stollery is a retired construction manager living in Penticton.