Discouraging time to be police officer
Dear Editor:
This is to thank all of the fine police officers in Canada, B.C. and especially Penticton. It must be a very difficult and discouraging time to be a police officer. I’m wondering if there will not be a shortage of people who wish to join the police force in the future.
Not every police officer is a good one. Some should not be in the police force, just as some teachers, doctors, lawyers, or plumbers, should not be in their trade or profession.
Some of the “bad” ones are forced out, many are obviously not.
Unfortunately all are sometimes judged by the actions of a few.
I very much appreciate the great work that most, if not all, of our police officers in Penticton are doing during this “difficult” time, and even in “normal” times — despite the “catch and release” policy of our court system.
Keep up the good work, keep a high profile, and thank you!
Bryan Snider
Penticton
Thank you Penticton Search and Rescue
Dear Editor:
Two years ago, I was mountain biking alone on a trail in Upper Wiltse that I had ridden many times when suddenly everything went wrong. I went over my handlebars and broke my neck as a result. Accidents can, and do, happen very quickly and unexpectedly.
I found myself unable to move with the only option being to yell repeatedly for help. After several hours, an alert resident up Carmi, across the Ellis Canyon, heard my calls and thankfully phoned 911.
Queue the PENSAR team.
I'm sure we have all seen them in the parade and maybe even out training, but the following is what this group of women and men actually do (to the best of my recollection)
10:45 p.m.: PENSAR receives call from 911 dispatch, mobilizes a team and sends a vehicle up Carmi to attempt to hear my cries for themselves and determine my approximate location.
11:15 p.m.: Approximate location determined the team sets up base at the Wiltse trails, gain access to the gate and begins a ground search
Midnight: I am successfully located by two searchers (cannot begin to describe the relief). At this point, initial first aid applied, responder with additional medical training called in, spinal immobilization, contact made with my wife, communication update to 911 dispatch, BC ambulance and likely RCMP
12:30 a.m.: High-angle rope rescue team assembles at accident site and begins route plan for extraction
1:30 a.m.: Incident manager makes the judgement call that the visibility and terrain is too risky and switches to a helicopter extraction (to this day I credit this call with my now being able to walk). Contact is somehow made with Eclipse Helicopters and a plan is made for an extraction at first light
2-5 a.m.: Ground meticulously cleaned for helicopter touchdown, additional communication with my wife as to exactly what the plan is, one unlucky PENSAR member gets the unenviable job of keeping we awake for the night (I will never forget this individual, or the stories we shared on that unbelievably long night).
Between 10 and 15 members spent the entire night on the mountain, ensuring the basket load and extraction all goes well. (These are all volunteers sacrificing not only that night, but also likely whatever commitments they had the following day.)
4:45 a.m.: Loaded in extraction basket, moved to extraction point
5 a.m.: Team discusses everyone’s role in the extraction
5:10 a.m.: Incredible sound heard on a silent morning, rotors turning at the Penticton airport
5:15 a.m.: I am carefully loaded into a hovering helicopter, given a thumbs up from a super-cool pilot, and flown to Kelowna ICU
The PENSAR team already knows how thankful I am for all they did that night, but I still felt the need to thank them publicly.
Thank you PENSAR!
Troy Schalm
Penticton
Look at the causes, help find solutions
Dear Editor:
In Jim Taylor’s most recent column when referring to all law enforcement agencies; police; National Guard and armed forces says: “They can’t avoid being racist because their job, perhaps their only job, is to defend the property and power of the privileged classes, who are — at least in the United States — mainly white males (Okanagan Weekend, June 6).
While Taylor targets the U.S., he makes several blanket statements that can be interpreted as applying to all institutions including those in Canada upon which we rely to uphold our democracy.
This fuels unrest; racism and denigrates every person that joins the police and armed forces out of idealism and wishing to serve their country. In Afghanistan, 158 Canadians died for Canada. Captain Jonathan Snyder helped save 50 Afghan recruits from the Taliban. Three days later, he died when he fell into a well on a night-time patrol.
How do you think the Snyder family feels after reading that column?
It is always easy to throw sticks and stones; it is harder to look at the causes and find the solutions.
While the U.S. has many good attributes — such as the ability to select their president and the Electoral College which mitigates and balances out inequalities within the voting system — the major failing of the U.S. is their election of candidates for law enforcement duties. Across the country in small town America, sheriffs are elected. Judges; District Attorneys throughout America are elected at the whim of the electorate. Like politicians, they are swayed by the vote.
Anyone who watches U.S. politics today will know that the lower court judges are notorious for rulings aligning with the wishes of their party whether Democrat or Republican.
Canadian law enforcement bodies are not elected: police; judges; Crown prosecutors and military are not racist bodies.
I am not saying that racists don’t exist, what I am saying is the danger of writers like Jim Taylor painting with broad brush strokes is that they do a disservice to all the good cops on the front lines; crown prosecutors and judges that go out of their way to ensure race is immaterial in the court system.
Police die to protect citizens. They don’t run from trouble. They run towards it. The same goes for the military. There is no place for cowards and there is no place for racists. They are our last line of defence against anarchy.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
We are mesmerized by trade with China
Dear Editor:
Why are we so mesmerized by trade with China when our largest and most reliable trading partner is the United States?
Trade with the U.S. is around $820 billion annually, with an even balance of imports and exports. Trade with China is $76 billion annually with the balance heavily skewed in favour of China. Trade with China hardly seems worth the complications, but people remain addicted to Walmart and Sino Tire stores full of cheap stuff.
Economic diversification is a good idea when it works. But, are cheap Chinese electronics and plastics worth the pain of our agricultural exports being interrupted by Chinese political embargos? Trade needs a stable and predictable political environment to prosper.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a big foofaraw about increased trade with China to the point of appointing John McCallum, a sinophile, as our ambassador. McCallum appeared to be working more for the Chinese regime than for us. It seems that a lot of the Liberals’ attraction for China was driven by their ideological distaste for Donald Trump’s administration. Is the Communist Chinese regime really preferable?
Our trade agreement with the U.S. works well for us. When Trudeau tried a free trade deal with the Chinese regime, which involved their acceptance of the Liberals’ social agenda, they predictably blew him off. It’s been downhill ever since. Those splashy fundraising parties with Chinese billionaires seem so yesterday.
China has an aggressive strategy for global economic and, by extension, military and political, dominance. Let’s steer clear of their plans which involve the exploitation of countries that engage with them.
Their espionage, industrial piracy and financial acquisitions are a menace.
The enduring Canada-U.S. relationship is vital for our economic and security well-being and must be preserved at all costs. Forget Trump and Trudeau and the ideological nitpicking; they’re passing actors whose foibles mustn’t be allowed to poison the water.
It’s time to decide who our friends are and get realistic about our dealings with the Chinese. Stop giving billions to the Asian Development Bank with the forlorn hope of improving Chinese environmental performance.
Let’s invoke legislation to block the Chinese from scooping up more of our real estate and industry at fire sale prices in the aftermath of COVID-19. The Liberals voted against this in Parliamentary Committee; providing yet another reason for Parliament to resume full operations.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Summerland taxes are too expensive
Dear Editor:
By now property owners in Summerland will have received their tax notices. The page on how our taxes are used is certainly entertaining.
I worked out an approximate percentage expenditure based on the example given.
• 55% of our taxes go to municipal services; 32% go to our schools. The other 13% goes to useful (?) miscellaneous.
• 28% of our municipal tax dollar goes to roads, sidewalks and drainage.
• 22% to recreation, parks and cultural
facilities
• 17% to policing
• 10% to fire protection
• 8% to general government
• 15% to useful (?) miscellaneous.
My family has been in Summerland since 1968. We have an orchard and a couple of small rental homes.
And even though we qualify for home-owner’s grant, we still have a substantial tax bill for which the municipality has graciously extended payment to Sept. 30.
We don’t have a view of the lake, just a massive greenhouse operation, which is OK. The roads in our area are in a sad state of disrepair and we don’t have sidewalks, and only recently got a fire hydrant within a half mile.
I’ve used the police once, a long time ago, to register my hunting rifles which turned out to be a waste of time. We’ve never had call to use fire protection, but do use the landfill and recycling, which, incidentally, we also pay for on a monthly basis through our utility bill.
We all like to help out our neighbours, but it is my opinion that perhaps our taxes should be based on a more equitable footing, established on our use of municipal services rather than supplementing new development, which results in additional police and fire protection, more roads, more services, more taxes, etc.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Inconsistencies on COVID regulations
Dear Editor:
Because of the “pandemic,” the powers that be have brought in state-of-emergency legislation allowing them to enforce their decisions. Repeatedly, through the news and advertising, we’ve been indoctrinated with: we must stay at home, be safe, getting outside is good for you, maintain a social distance of two metres, keep our social bubbles to six, no gathering of groups more than 50 etc., etc.
For some, it has instilled an irrational fear that if they so much as touch anything they are going to be subjected to the virus. And here we are some two months later and it is still the same sort of messages. Yet it is OK to have mass gatherings around the country of thousands of protesters and they just have to “monitor themselves.” Interesting.
After the Black Lives Matter rally in Vancouver over the weekend, there doesn’t seem to be any spike in cases either. Better yet, how did the officials decide on six in a bubble? What is so magical about the number 50 — why not 48 or 52?
And, the borders are closed except for “necessary” travel, yet on any given day at Vancouver airport there are several international flights (not cargo) from overseas- and the United States. There are so many inconsistencies in what we are being told, what we are being told to do, and what is actually happening.
Why?
Mary-Anne MacDonald
Summerland