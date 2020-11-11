Trump responsible for COVID spread
Dear Editor:
Re: ‘History will judge Trump as a great president’ by Leo Jacques (Herald letters, Nov. 11).
The writer must live in an alternate universe. Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic alone is such a disaster any other accomplishments will amount to nothing. At 240,000 deaths so far, more Americans have died from COVID-19 than died from combat in the American Civil War and as that number increases it will soon pass combat deaths in the Second World War.
He cannot blame this high mortality rate on China, since other countries have faired much better. America’s dismal performance is Trump’s fault due to his lies, his lack of action and his disastrous personal behaviour. He knew about the dangers posed by this pandemic and the steps needed to fight it. He clearly stated this on Bob Woodward’s recording.
He has denigrated behaviour that would have saved lives — mask wearing and social distancing. He held super-spreader events, and broke rules at political events, even as the casualties mounted.
At the same time he claims to have done wonders for the economy, he has piled up unprecedented deficits. Anybody can make an economy look good in the short term by shoveling money at it. What’s going to happen when the debts have to be paid back?
Hyperinflation? A crippling depression? Only time will tell, but Americans will have to pay the piper at some point.
Now security experts are concerned Trump might sell national security secrets, or divulge them just to show off. Trump hasn’t made America great again. Though it looks like he could make America grate again.
Steve Petersen
Nanaimo
Chains and bollards unsightly upgrade
Dear Editor:
I support a lake-to-lake bike route, and I support amending the Official Community Plan to include the proposed route.
I’m not going to quibble with details of the route. City staff and cycling advocates have spent months consulting on various options and examining the safety of various roadways and intersections.
I trust their judgement.
I lived in Vancouver when there was a ferocious argument about bike lanes. It would inconvenience cars, take out parking spaces, drivers would have to change their routes, etc. Well no one would say it was a bad idea now, looking at the hundreds (perhaps thousands) of people cycling to work and heading to Stanley Park for recreation.
Now that the boomers have electric bikes, all routes throughout the city are heavily used during all hours of the day.
Other towns like Vernon and Nelson are realizing it’s a big boost for tourism and for locals to offer safe bike lanes going to and from local stores, amenities and recreation areas.
I like to park and walk to all my errands downtown. Each time I walk a block or two, I pass new stores and businesses to check out. I see nothing wrong with losing a few of the weird parking spots in between the bollards and chains on Martin Street. It was an ill-conceived and unsightly ‘upgrade.’
Let’s make downtown a friendly place with safe and easy biking.
Margaret Holm
Penticton
Fallout from strange American election
Dear Editor:
The White House is about to have two Popes.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
God bless the soul of the great Joey Moss
Dear Editor:
We have just witnessed a phenomenal tribute to the life of Edomonton Oilers P.R. man, the late Joey Moss.
He was born with Down’s Syndrome and a number of years ago, NHL great Wayne Gretzky showed impeccable character in taking little Joey under his wing and nurturing him. Moss shone brightly.
He adored peopled and people in turn adored him. God bless his soul!
I ask the vexing question ± do we ever just sit down and ponder how many future Joey Mosses (and Josie Mosses) will conveniently be discarded via abortion in this so-called civilized and sanitized society?
Gerald Klassen
Prince George
Will Canada stand up for our whales?
Dear Editor:
United States Navy tests pose a threat to orcas and other marine mammals. The threat became clear in 2001, when whales in the Bahamas became stranded, with several deaths, as a result of the navy’s use of sonar in the area.
Since then the navy has worked to mitigate the harm it causes to marine mammals with its weapons testing.
But a U.S. Navy application for permission to conduct tests of rail guns (which can fire projectiles up to seven times the speed of sound) and other weapons would allow for harassment of marine mammals, ranging from disrupting feeding, breeding, etc. to death — for the next seven years along the Pacific Coast, including the Salish Sea.
Elizabeth May wrote to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Oct. 2, urging them to intervene to protect marine mammals.
She pointed out that Washington state’s government has made its concerns known to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, but Canada has yet to do so.
I’m left wondering if Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bernadette Jordan or Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan even care.
Jan Slakov
Salt Spring Island
Maine has answer for electoral reform
Dear Editor:
After the recent B.C. election, some readers have expressed concerns over MLAs being elected with less than 50 per cent of the vote in the riding.
For many years, B.C. has been thinking about changing from First Past the Post, but this has always been voted down.
Several years ago, Maine adopted ranked balloting, which ensures the elected representative receives the approval of more than 50 per cent of the voters. It allows voters to vote with their true feelings by giving first choice and it provides good information to all political parties regarding the interests and views of the voters.
If second or later choices are needed to reach 50 per cent, the decision is delayed a bit, maybe several days, but that doesn’t really cause a problem.
This was used in Maine for the first time in the 2018 election and had an impact on one of their two districts.
This year, it will be used for the Houses of Representatives, one Senate race, and the presidential election.
I urge all readers to watch check out how the vote proceeds in Maine because I think provides a good model for future elections in British Columbia.
Chris Jones
Victoria
Democracy doesn’t stop at the ballot box
Dear Editor:
Proportional Representation has two weaknesses.
One is lower electoral barriers that come from equating the popular vote to legislative seats.This may appear fair, but doesn’t improve the quality of government, instead hides far-reaching consequences, — a long string of short-lived cumbersome minority coalition governments that produce less legislation, but cost more to operate and opens the door wider to real world trouble.
There are many cautionary tales from countries like Poland, Hungry, Germany and Sweden; where lower electoral barriers allow motivated nationalistic neo-fascist fringe groups, to weaponize their ideology as a political party and with small percentage of votes enter government and corrode liberal democracy with their policies of intolerance.
PR’s second weakness is the convoluted vote tabulating system that usurps the power of our vote. Internal machinations allocate our vote using a complicated calculus, which can switch our first choice with a second or third choice to square some internal calculation problem. The simple to understand electoral power of our first-past-the-post vote, with its ability to reward good performance or punish poor performance is taken from us.
After four years of Donald Trump, we see how weak democracy’s guardrails turn out to be; how easy democracy can be hijacked and trashed - no matter the electoral system.
Electoral reform advocates distil our democratic process down to the act of voting. But our duty to democracy doesn’t stop at the ballot box. Keeping democracy alive is full time job.
Political activism, public debate, public petitions, public demonstrations and robust media are even more critical to influencing our policymakers, enhancing our lives and keeping a vibrant healthy democracy.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Monday, Monday so good to me
Dear Editor:
Notice we can expect an increase to subscription rates of $1.30 per week (Herald, Page 1, Nov. 11).
Could I suggest you increase the rate enough to bring back a Monday edition. Two days is a long time to go without a news fix from the good old Herald.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Just matter of time before media goes after Biden
Dear Editor:
Gee, it’s sure nice when a person is right for a change. It didn’t take long for a protest sign ‘YOU’RE FIRED’ to appear on TV aimed at Loser Trump.
I predicted long ago that Trump has the same name as an English fart when I was a child.
I predicted Trump would get blown away when the political winds of time cleared the air that was suffocating America.
For now, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and his army will bide their time until old Joe Biden steps out of line. If dementia kicks in and old Joe fails to remember any of those pre-election promises, the 24/7 nagging is waiting in the wings to begin.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Higher infection risk on BC Ferries
Dear Editor:
The RCMP enforcement of regulations that require passengers to leave their vehicles on the enclosed car decks has nothing to do with COVID-19.
In fact, forcing people to move from their vehicles to the upper decks where they may be in contact with other passengers that are positive virus carriers is counterintuitive.
More people die from opioid overdoses in a week in B.C. than all of the fatalities on B.C. Ferries in 60 years of service. Let’s call it what it is, an enforcement of Transport Canada’s regulations.
Given the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 on the passenger decks, I am surprised the Health Minister Adrian Dix or Dr. Bonnie Henry have not been in discussions with Transport Canada regarding this ridiculous regulation.
Mike Wilkinson
Duncan