Show love for Alberta visitors
Dear Editor:
Re: “Tragic day at the beach, man drowns in OK Lake,” (Herald, Aug. 12).
First things first, this story had a tragic and sad outcome, but secondly, let’s take a moment to say thank you Candice Johnston and her two sons from Edmonton who did everything they could to help save the man from drowning.
With all the nastiness lately towards our neighbours who are visiting from Alberta, this instance says it all. No need to send anything but positive vibes to our visitors who are here enjoying our city.
A big thank you to them!
Kyle Sunderman
Penticton
Todd Manuel was godsend to family
Dear Editor:
Wow! Congratulations to Todd Manuel, a former special education teacher and vice-principal on his recent appointment to superintendent (Herald, Aug. 7).
As a parent, he was a godsend to my family! Todd is one of those exceptional people that you remember, as you go through life, as someone who went above and beyond.
“Mr. Manuel,” you will represent Penticton and Summerland well as our superintendent for School District 67.
“Natalie”
(Surname withheld)
Penticton
Canada’s debt clock keeps on ticking
Dear Editor:
Because of the federal government’s past excesses, taxpayers are paying $75 million a day in interest payments on our debt. (Source: www.debtclock.ca)
According to this clock as of Wed. Aug 8:
Federal Debt is: $842,184,648.210.05
Your federal share: $23,000.
Growth of Debt per day: $940,273,972.60
PLUS: Provincial Debt:
B.C. Debt Clock: $72, 160, 362.97: Your share: $14.229.00
Alberta Debt Clock: $75,150.885.84: Your share: $17.191.00
Saskatchewan Debt Clock: $12,360,133, 50: Your share: $10, 601. 00
Manitoba Debt Clock: $26,093,402, 620.55: Your share: $19,503,00
Ontario Debt Clock: $359,354,058,808.41: Your share: $24,669.00
Quebec Debt Clock: $189,463,935,954.64: Your share: $22,329.00
New Brunswick Debt Clock: $13,772,886,096.43: Your share: $17,729.00
(New Brunswick’s debt is decreasing.)
Newfoundland Labrador Debt Clock: $26,099,402,620.55: Your share: $19,503.00 (Newfoundland’s debt is decreasing.)
Nova Scotia Debt Clock: $15,352,182,863.29: Your share: $15,914.00
Prince Edward Island Debt Clock: $2,269,868,315.81: Your share: $14,667.00
Except for Newfoundland and New Brunswick, all provincial debt is rapidly
increasing. Your share: Federal debt refers to individual federal debt of all citizens in Canada. Provincial debt refers to provincial citizen individual debt.
I don’t believe the debt clock refers to the recently accrued debt due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Prefers Dr. Bonnie to Minister Dix
Dear Editor:
I’m now into my second day practicing what a new normal might be. Sadly, I just can’t get my head around the thought of loving my neighbour or the many politicians who fall off their preaching perch after being elected.
Dr. Bonnie Henry is highly regarded in B.C., but her breath of fresh air is growing stale. Sadly a lot of what the good doctor says can never work with a population that hates to be herded and brainwashed on how to deal with this unknown invader.
How does a man shave without touching his face or a lady applying makeup, plus the millions of things like doorknobs that could be evil to touch?
The back-to-school thing is completely ridiculous in my opinion but, eh, give it a try if it makes you happy.
I would rather listen to Dr. Bonnie Henry than unqualified people like Adrian Dix and now Keith Baldrey and the six o’clock Global News that constantly gives a repeat message of the medicine subscribed by Dr. Bonnie.
A new normal will have to face off with the old normal when it comes to climate change and how to deal with all the worldly ills that Planet Earth suffers from what some people obviously think is normal.
The coronavirus may just bugger off leaving behind bad memories with no change towards a peaceful global change.
The winds will keep blowing, tides will keep changing and the devastation of war will happen somewhere 24/7.
My view of a new normal is to wait and see as the future is not ours to see as clearly as the past or present.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
COVID-19 global game changer
Dear Editor:
We were enjoying a couple of “red ones” the other night on the sundeck, My first wife slices her drink with ice cubes and ginger ale (ugh) , I sip mine as is, me being experienced in the art.
I asked her if she was happy. She said, “I am not unhappy.” I replied, “Was that an answer?” She went on.
“How can one be really happy with all that’s going on in the world... just look at how awful things are globally and yet, at the same time, we are so lucky to be living here, but I still feel the hurt for all the people suffering in other countries. It’s heartbreaking to see it on TV.”
Of course, I understood where she was coming from because for me knowing that there are people worse off than me is of little comfort, but it has never created a comfortable pillow to sleep on.
I asked her, “So where is your God in all this?” (Me being a atheist, she being a believer.)
We’ve had this conversation before, it always has a fragmented ending, it usually ends up with either one of us entertaining certain doubts.
There is one thing we both agree on, life as we knew it, will not return in our lifetime, this bug will go down in infamy as a permanent world game changer, the soft- spoken words from our local authorities will have a hollow sound to them as we see the world outside our boundaries failing to keep control in unison.
We fear for the younger ones who, through no fault of their own, been denied full education, we fear the newlyweds will refrain from having children, we fear political misgivings from powerful leaders will only exacerbate the dilemma, we wish there was someone in the wings, be it female or male or anything in between with a vision and gift to set the world on a new path.
We were born in the early 1940. We think we have seen it all, we do believe we had the best and worst of times.
What do you think people, do you still have hope?
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Governor General’s appalling conduct
Dear Editor:
In Greek mythology, Daedalus, the father of Icarus, constructed two pairs of wings using feathers and wax.
Before taking flight, Icarus was warned by his father about the dangers of pompous self-satisfaction and unwarranted self-confidence.
Icarus ignored his father’s advice and flew too close to the sun, causing the wax to melt.
Icarus fell into the sea and drowned.
Perhaps Gov.-Gen. Julie Payette, an extremely talented and goal-driven woman, was never warned about the dangers of arrogance and egotism.
Unfortunately she behaves, not as Queen Elizabeth’s representative in Canada, but as a self-anointed queen in her own right.
Furthermore she displays the traits of a self-satisfied and excessively self-confident mini-despot.
When Payette’s goings-on were brought to the attention of Queen Elizabeth, I can only imagine Her Majesty grimacing, shaking her head and muttering, “I’m not amused.”
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Mandatory masking is needed in B.C.
Dear Editor:
Our Bonnie and Clyde are nothing like the notorious criminals of history.
Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix have given us must-watch TV, becoming high-profile personalities who have guided us through Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the COVID-19 lockdown in B.C.
For the most part, their performance has been exemplary and for that we shall forever be grateful. However, in my opinion they have made a couple glaring missteps. The first misstep could have been avoided at the turn of a phrase. Most psychologists and sociologists could recognize it instantly.
As a medical scientist and a highly skilled politician, they should have recognized their misstep before it became a public declaration.
One does not just release agitated, caged creatures whose raging hormones or lack of common sense often guide their dangerous, selfish behavior.
When Phase 3 was announced with attending fanfare and with much relief by many B.C. residents, it was publicly declared that, “we won’t be going back to Phase 2 restrictions.”
It was a terrible message and a carte blanche invitation to the aforementioned caged creatures to throw caution to the wind and go crazy.
What these people heard was, “no matter what we do, we are not going back to Phase 2 restrictions. Social distancing sucks and the hell with voluntary face masks; it’s time to end this forced isolation.”
What should have been declared was: “if common sense prevails, and if our numbers remain low, and if the curve remains flat, then we won’t have to return to Phase 2 restrictions.”
This misstep still can and should be rectified before greater damage is done.
The other misstep is continuing and mind boggling. Why do Bonnie and Clyde persist in their intransigence about issuing a mandatory masking order?
When BC Transit, TransLink, Wal-Mart, MEC and other establishments and organizations, really get it and require face masks, then why is there still no mandatory order?
What about masks for older students returning to middle school and high school?
If wearing a mask protects others from you, then why shouldn’t everyone wear a mask? Not having mandatory masking where social distancing cannot be assured, contradicts Dr. Henry’s own orders and common sense. Let’s catch up with most of Canada and most of the world. B.C. needs mandatory masking now!
Ard Caldwell
Kelowna
Please leave the sex advice for Dr. Ruth
Dear Editor:
Re: “COVID conspiracy theorists picket media outlets” (Herald, Aug. 6) stated: “Interior Health continues to encourage people to seek science- and evidence-based information from trusted sources, including the BC Centre for Disease Control, Public Health Agency of Canada, and the World Health Organization.”
Hmm, what do these three trusted science and evidence-based sources say?
The BC Centre for Disease Control has made B.C. a worldwide laughingstock with its recommendation that people use “glory holes” when they have sex:
Canada’s Public Health Agency confirms in writing that no virus has yet been isolated.
Isolating the virus is critical to satisfy Koch’s postulates. Koch’s postulates are the science world’s required evidence for establishing a causative relationship between a microbe and a disease and makes clear that the microorganism/virus must be isolated from a diseased organism and grown in pure culture.
To be clear, if the virus can’t be an isolated virus, a causal relationship cannot be established.
The World Health Organization stated in a June 5 bulletin: “At present, there is no direct evidence (from studies on COVID-19 and in healthy people in the community) on the effectiveness of universal masking of healthy people in the community to prevent infection with respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.”
So, these trusted, science-based sources are telling us we should have sex via a hole in the wall, but not wear a mask for a virus they can’t even isolate.
Hmm, I might doubt these so called “trusted” sources too.
Marcie Crozier
Tappen
Note to dog owners from Canada Post
Dear Editor:
As Canada Post employees — your family members, neighbours, friends — continue to serve Penticton customers during this challenging time, we are also seeking your assistance to help keep our employees safe.
Every day, our employees deliver to millions of homes across Canada and an estimated 41% of these households have dogs. They see them every day when delivering your mail and parcels, especially in these “dog days” of summer and as and most customers — both adults and children — are now home during the day.
As much as we love our canine pets, they are protective of their home and their family, and it’s impossible for delivery agents to know how any dog will react when they approach your home to deliver the mail. Dog incidents range from encounters with threatening dogs to being attacked and bitten.
Our request to dog owners: Please do not open the door during deliveries or allow your dog to approach our employees while they are out in the community. This makes it difficult to adhere to physical distancing when owners need to retrieve their dogs, and it increases the risk of dog bites. A way to prevent your dog from approaching our employees is to keep them in another room for the time of the delivery.
We know this is a difficult time and we appreciate your help in keeping our employees safe, which will also help keep our local communities safe. We continue to put the safety of our employees and the community first. We thank all our customers for their patience and understanding.
Canada Post
Media Relations