The dominant news story of the last few weeks (aside from U.S. obsession with the Democratic primaries) has been the spread and effects of the new coronavirus, officially dubbed COVID-19.
Medically, it’s a relatively minor illness – far less fearsome than, say, cancer, heart disease, or obesity. At this point, COVID-19 has spread to 46 countries, but resulted in only 3,100 deaths worldwide. The whole U.S. has had only 135 cases, with just 11 deaths; Canada, only 35 cases in total, with no deaths at all. (Figures vary, depending on the source and date.)
There are times when our collective reaction feels like a tempest in a teapot.
By comparison, the 2009 H1N1 virus caused 12,500 deaths in the US alone. And that figure is regularly surpassed by the ordinary, common, garden-variety flu which will kill about 18,000 people in the U.S. every year, or about 650,000 worldwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. To put that into perspective, cancers in general have a mortality rate about 20 times higher. The Ebola virus, which caused more than 11,000 deaths, is about 50 times more deadly.
Yet COVID-19 seems to have seized control of national economic and social policies.
• The U.S. Federal Reserve dropped its interest rate by half a percentage point. The Bank of Canada followed in lock-step.
• Stock markets crashed. The New York Stock Exchange plunged over 2,000 points in four days. Canadian Press described the Toronto Stock Exchange as a “bloodbath.” Asian and European markets had no immunity. In the U.S. alone, more than $2 trillion of wealth just vanished.
• Donald Trump threw $8.6 billion – and his vice-president – at treatment and prevention.
• Washington, Florida, and California all declared states of emergency.
• Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau created a new cabinet committee to talk about the coronavirus crisis. Even though he admitted, in a press conference, “This is not a situation that Canada created.”
The world seems to be suffering a panic attack.
It makes me wonder how investments might have tumbled during the Great Plagues of 1347 to 1351 when the so-called Black Death – bubonic plague – killed one-third of Europe’s population. If they had stock markets back then.
But I gather that the Spanish Flu pandemics in 1918 had minimal effect on New York’s Dow Jones industrial averages, although it affected one-third of the world’s population, and killed an estimated 50 million people. Because, I suppose, it was happening somewhere else.
If you ever doubted that we have become what the late Marshall McLuhan called “a global village,” COVID-19 should prove convincing.
It started in a city that few Canadians have heard of, although it’s a keystone in China’s transportation system. It probably also originated in a custom that most Canadians consider repugnant, a street market for live wild animals sold for food.
It reached Canada through dozens of other countries, mostly South Korea, Japan, Italy, and Iran. To date, all Canadian victims got infected elsewhere through global travel.
As various astronauts have noted, there are no boundaries when they look down at earth from space.
And viruses are not citizens of any country.
A late friend – at my age, an increasing number of friends are “late” – gave a personal example of global repercussions. Former classmate T.Z.Chu told me that during the 2008 recession, a woman he knew in China went out of business. She had a small, specialized market for fine handmade paper. Which she made from cloth fibres. Which she got from Thrift Shops in America. Which received fewer donations of used clothing. Because Americans discarded fewer suits, jackets, and slacks.
A decline in prosperity in America had ripple effects across the Pacific.
The COVID-19 situation might actually have one long-term benefit. It might force us to recognize that no one, and no nation, is independent. We are all connected, like it or not.
The climate crisis, for example. No one nation can solve it. But by the same token, no one nation can be absolved from it.
Our human bodies offer an analogy. Each of us has our own unique DNA. But less than half of the cells in our bodies carry that DNA. The rest of the cells are, loosely speaking, bacteria. In our gut. On our skin.
In a sense, we humans are a cooperative enterprise.
As with individuals, so with as nations and species. No one stands alone. No country can erect walls – legal, technological, or economic – to protect itself from COVID-19.
We are in everything together.