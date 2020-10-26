Thanks front-line emergency workers
DEAR EDITOR:
On Oct. 4 , it was necessary for us to call 911 for an ambulance. Right from the phenomenal paramedics who arrived from Keremeos, to the ER staff, to Dr. Porte, the surgeon, assigned to me, the fourth-floor staff, I remain humbled.
The competency of Dr. Porte and his team was amazing. I couldn’t have been more lucky that he was the physician on duty when I came to the hospital that day. He explained to me the procedure of the gall bladder removal in layman’s terms, and reassured me and gave me piece of mind that all would be OK.
During surgery, he went ahead and did abdominal repairs that were also required. Because of COVID procedures, family not being allowed at all, I appreciated Dr. Porte’s promised follow-up call directly after surgery to my partner. It was of great comfort to myself and my partner.
Every year I donate to the hospital, thinking one day I might have to “visit;” never thinking it would be much sooner that later. With deep appreciation to all front-line staff for their efficient, professional, exceptional care. In 24 hour frame, I was ambulanced, had emergency surgery and was out again.
Roy Schmuland
Billie Mennie
Penticton
This winter, don’t forget cul-de-sacs
DEAR EDITOR:
Snowtime is here and our experience with the sand and snow removal trucks is just the same as every year. They drive up Heather Road., Redlands and avoid the cul-de-sacs. It would only take minutes to make a turn-around and to go back to the main streets.
We are paying the same taxes as everybody else only when it comes to winter streets and snow removal we are treated poorly. Why?
Alice Wolf
Penticton
Informed governance decision for OK Falls
DEAR EDITOR:
Should Okanagan Falls become an incorporated community or should it remain part of an unincorporated area under a regional district form of governance as it has since regional districts were established in 1965?
This is a question that goes back many years in the history of Okanagan Falls.
The issue of governance was raised in 1989, and after a comprehensive study and a vote, the community rejected incorporation.
Nineteen years later, this question was again raised through a citizens committee led by Area D director Bill Schwarz in 2008, and again by the community and Area D director Tom Siddon in 2012. In each case, the Okanagan Falls community was asking to be able to compare services the community receives and the costs of those services under a regional district form of governance with the same services and costs that would be borne as an incorporated community, to assess the advantages and disadvantages of each form of governance, and finally to make an informed decision through a democratic voting process whether to incorporate or not.
The ability to make those comparisons was dependent on a comprehensive study authorized and funded by the provincial government. Despite the efforts of both Schwarz and Siddon, and in spite of community support for the study, the process was stopped at the provincial level and the community’s efforts to make an informed decision of governance were thwarted.
A 2016 governance Ssudy looked at ways of improving services to Area D (including Okanagan Falls), however incorporation was not a consideration in the study.
It’s now 2020 and once again, the Okanagan Falls community is showing interest in the question of governance and especially about the future of Okanagan Falls. An incorporation study, funded by the province would provide the community with the comparison of services, costs, advantages and disadvantages to make an informed decision of whether to incorporate or not. It is a recognized part of the process used by other communities that are considering this option, and a necessary prerequisite for an informed decision.
Regardless of which side of the incorporation issue people within the Okanagan Falls community stand, they should have an opportunity to base their opinions on facts, and the incorporation study is the key to getting those facts.
It is important that the people of Okanagan Falls let their Area D director Ron Obirek know that they support this study (robirek@rdos.bc.ca) so that they can gain the knowledge necessary to make an informed decision of whether or not incorporation should be part of Okanagan Falls’ future.
Bob Daly
Okanagan Falls
Business is the heart of our economy
DEAR EDITOR:
Thank goodness the election is now over and we can all turn our thoughts and efforts to dealing with more pressing issues in our lives (the foremost one being the pandemic) Although the party of my choice did not prevail or receive more power in this exercise of democracy, I find hope for the future upon hearing our premier deliver words that indicate that he would be listening and considering all solutions to mutual problems regardless of the source.
Let us hope that he will take into consideration the facts that business (big and small) is the heart of our economy while all workers (union or not) are the lifeblood. We need both entities in equal measure to rebuild and maintain a strong economy and thus B.C. population that has the financial ability to deal with many other issues that require huge dollars to enable us to institute solutions.
I congratulate Premier John Horgan and profess that if he is true to his word, we are all winners.We need a strong leader and hope that this will be our chance to all pull together for a better future for us all.
Good luck to our premier and to us all. Let beautiful B.C. be truly beautiful in the way we meet our obligations and treat each other.
Norma Mell
Penticton
Liberals, NDP have dictator obsession
DEAR EDITOR:
You won’t see much truth mentioned in the media. Instead, you’ve seen headlines like “Liberals survive confidence vote” (Herald, Oct. 22).
What those headlines failed to mention is that the Liberals are the ones who turned the vote on the creation of an anti-corruption committee into a confidence vote. Anyone who watches federal politics needs to ask why the politically crippled NDP and Richard Cannings caved and will continue to suck up to Justin Trudeau. Here’s some facts:
• Trudeau was serious when he said he admired China’s “basic dictatorship.”
• Jagmeet Singh was equally serious with a fawning message upon the death of Cuban Communist dictator Fidel Castro.
• That’s who they value. They’re obsessed with having the unchecked power their communist idols possessed. They want a government immune to being held accountable and will shut down Parliament, prorogue it and do anything to keep power.
The Liberals only got 33% of the vote in 2019, lost the popular vote and fell short of a majority of seats. Singh also crippled the NDP. Dignified leaders would’ve resigned after such losses.
It was a message by Canadians that they wanted parties to work together and wanted the power of government curbed.
But, together the Liberals and NDP instead decided to exploit the China virus to enrich their friends, treat our tax dollars like their own ATM, divide the nation along partisan lines, play identity politics and now trash any notion of accountability.
They’ve effectively shredded Canadian democracy.
With their move to declare the creation of a committee as a confidence vote, our Richard Cannings supported denial of any accountability whatsoever.
The next time there’s a scandal, or the opposition votes to compel testimony or documents, will the Liberals declare it a confidence vote? Will the NDP support them?
It was just a committee.
For the Liberals to claim that an anti-corruption committee would have stopped them from governing is absurd.Yet, the Liberals have gotten away with it, with the help of the NDP.
A government that lost the popular vote in the last election, and ‘won’ with the lowest percent of voter support in Canadian history, managed to turn basic government oversight into a confidence matter and coerced the NDP to vote against investigating corruption.
Is this how things are supposed to work in Canada? Political prostitutes like the NDP pimping themselves to their sugar daddy?
After all, why would a committee be a confidence vote when it doesn’t stop the government from actually governing?
Wayne Llewellyn
Penticton