SOEC too loud, ruining shows
Dear editor:
Being old enough to love and appreciate music by Boney M., my wife and I also attended last Saturday’s concert at the SOEC. Quite frankly we were disappointed.
The sound system left a lot to be desired. You could not make out the words of the songs they were singing and I do not think it was a case of overwhelming back ground music or bad acoustics in the centre. At first I figured it was just me but a similar complaint in Thursday’s Herald prompted me to write.
We don’t attend hockey games because of the unpleasant music volume, which will blast you right out of your seat. It is hard to understand why whomever is in charge of sound down there cannot see the problems here.
We will think twice about attending future concerts or hockey games until something is done.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
AA doesn't close for holidays
Dear editor:
We have an AA meeting held Monday to Friday in Penticton.
The people we rent from have decided to close our doors from Dec. 20 through Jan. 2. If we are closed, where does the drunk go that is looking for help? The nearest bar?
We think this is wrong as AA does not close for the holidays.
Doug
Penticton
Electric cars save climate, lives
Dear editor:
Personal transportation is slowly evolving. For major population centres public transportation is the mainstay; but in more thinly populated areas, which comprise most of North America, people must rely on their own.
Car's engines are either electric, internal combustion, or combinations of the two. Each has its own problems; and must be viewed from both its practicality and its effect on worldwide climate change.
Electric cars seem the least harmful; but have serious power storage problems; batteries - amount of energy stored, problems with cold climates, production and disposal of batteries, plus sources of the large amount of electrical power to recharge fleets of electrical vehicles.
Internal combustion engines burning gasoline have been major contributors to our present climate change disaster. They can be made much more efficient, especially in city stop-and-go traffic, when linked with an electric motor as in present-day hybrids; but then have the weight and space problems of dual motors.
Fuel cell electric vehicles use hydrogen as fuel, and discharge water as exhaust. Hydrogen sources are quite "green;" so this probably will be the way to go in the future.
At present there are a number of models of FCEV's under production by various auto manufacturers: promising significantly larger "range," being cheaper to run, better for the environment; but they seem to be mainly in a development phase with relatively minute numbers presently produced and on the market.
Hydrogen storage, transportation and distribution is probably the main challenge at present that is holding back FECVs.
Tesla is now producing partially "self-driving" cars. As this feature develops, gradually eliminating the loose nut behind the wheel, the present mayhem on the roads associated with speeding, drunk driving, distracted driving, etc. will be greatly reduced.
Incorporating speedometers that will not allow the gas pedal to function past the speed limit of that particular section of road at that particular time will eliminate speeding in all of its forms, and its associated disasters. If this was made a mandatory function built into all cars on the road, car manufacturers could easily comply, because of today's technological advances.
Come to think of it, with online shopping, inter-office communication, etc. why need a car at all?
Brad Houston
Penticton
Canada's richest not really that rich
Dear editor:
Recent comments about the problem with real-estate developers and how they seem to control elected municipal and city officials in the Okanagan caused me to do a little research on the subject.
Here is a fact that might cause a little consternation among readers (The Financial Post, Forbes magazine): The two richest people (or their families) in Canada are David Thompson whose field is media and whose worth is about $32 billion. Thompson resides in Toronto.
Also living in Toronto is the Weston family who are in the retail business and are worth about $8.4 billion.
There's another person that fits in between these two who makes his money in Canada, but lives in Hong Kong. Joseph Tsai is in an obscure money-making vocation simply called "economics." He is worth about $9 billion.
What is interesting about Thompson's and Weston's wealth is that it is equal to Canada's poorest 30%.
When it comes to real-estate wealth, however, the first person on the list at No. 13 is H. Chulong, worth about $3 billion, who has chosen to live in China. Could be something about tax avoidance? There are five more people out of the 45 Canadian billionaires owning multi-millions in real estate, and all live in either Toronto or Montreal.
What I would conclude from this is that the cities in the Okanagan are dealing with real estate developers that are well down in the income bracket – at least not billionaires.
To put this in a perspective that some readers might be more familiar with would be to ask you: How many of you own properties worth $1 million? Many of those along our lakeshore could qualify. But, you would have to own about 1,000 properties of equal value to qualify as a billionaire.
By the way, one of our own here in Vancouver is No. 5 on the Canadian list with a wealth of $5 billion and he's a diversified player.
Canada's billionaires aren't even close to the rarefied air of the world's richest person. Jeff Bezos of Amazon is worth about $110 billion, which makes him richer than all of Canada's billionaires put together.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Communists get pipelines built
Dear editor:
Russia and China have signed a $400-billion deal for a gas pipeline from Siberia to China. It’s a smart move for both countries; the Russians have another market for their abundant energy reserves and the Chinese have a guaranteed energy source which can’t be interdicted by others.
Contrary to claims about their commitment to wind and solar energy, the Chinese continue to soak up any and all available sources of fossil fuel around the world including the Middle East, Venezuela, Africa, Australia, the U.S. and Canada. China is a developing nation and its global share of carbon emissions will increase well beyond its current 27%
The Chinese are the world’s largest producer of wind and solar energy systems which they will sell to other countries, like us. There’s unlimited fecklessness and irony in our actions to suppress our huge oil reserves while proposing to install Chinese-made wind and solar energy systems using unemployed oil workers, all the while continuing to import foreign oil for eastern Canada.
Unlike us, the Russians and Chinese don’t allow vocal minorities and their courts to obstruct their energy plans, nor do they permit interference by foreign-funded environmental lobbies like the Sierra Club or Tides. And their individual provinces don’t have a veto on pipelines, like Quebec does.
They don’t subordinate themselves the imperatives of the climate movement and the UN either, and Greta Thunberg and her handlers don’t get to harangue them on their climate negligence. The Chinese and Russian regimes may be communists or neo-communists, but they seem to have the best interests of their people at heart, at least on energy and economic matters.
The Liberals continue to press ahead with their plans to suffocate the Alberta oil sands. Stumble around with conflicting messages for four years, devise environmental legislation that’s impossible to penetrate, buy a pipeline that doesn’t deliver, freeze out investment, create economic devastation in western Canada, deprive our country of energy revenues that others are eager to have; and then wonder why they’re reviled by half the country.
We’ve willfully allowed ourselves to be out-gamed by the Americans, Saudis, Chinese and Russians in the oil business. With Alberta oil bottled up for the foreseeable future, we should ask if it was worth the price, and just whose interests Trudeau is serving.
Sadly, we missed an opportunity to stop this self-limiting foolishness on 21 October.
John Thompson
Kaleden
