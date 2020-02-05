News item: There will be no chicken wing shortage during today’s Super Bowl.
“The thing about chickens,” says Lisa Bishop-Spencer, “is they only have two wings.”
That wouldn’t be a problem if we loved all our chicken bits the same — just like children, no favourites — but that’s not reality. On days like Super Bowl Sunday, football fans’ appetite for wings is so great that Canada has to top up its homegrown supply with ones imported from other countries, mostly the U.S., Brazil and Hungary.
Indeed, every year as Super Bowl Sunday approaches, Bishop-Spencer fields calls from people asking if there will be enough wings to meet demand. In an age when we have become used to eating whatever we want, whenever we want, the idea that a certain food might be unavailable sends some into a poultry panic.
That’s why Chicken Farmers of Canada, the organization the Ottawa woman represents, felt compelled to issue that no-wing-shortage message last week. Don’t worry, the farmers said, we’ve got this. The cluck stops here.
It says a lot about the changing way we eat, or at least the way we eat chicken.
In the 1970s, Canadians tended to buy their birds whole. Then, in the ’80s and ’90s, we got picky, deciding what we really wanted to eat was boneless, skinless chicken breasts. That’s still the case today. As a result, much of the dark meat from Canadian-raised chickens — the legs, thighs, feet and that little flipper thing from the end of the wing — gets shipped to Asia.
The wings stay here, though, thanks to a trend that legend says began in Buffalo, New York, in 1964 when bar owner Teressa Bellissimo cooked leftover wings in hot sauce as a late-night snack for her son and his friends.
Well, bless Mother Teressa: word of her culinary miracle slowly spread from there. As the preference for boneless, skinless breasts took hold in the late 20th century, so did the demand for wings as bar food. They were cheap, could be readily shared with others at the table and made patrons want to drink more beer.
But then, as wings found their way onto mainstream restaurant menus, prices grew with the demand. So long, 10 Cent Wings Nite. Boo.
The wing market is still driven primarily by sporting events, Bishop-Spencer says. That’s fine when it’s an event such as the Super Bowl, which is held at the same time each year. It’s possible to plan for a predictable spike such as we’ll see today, when Canadians are expected to wolf down 75 million wings.
What’s trickier is responding when demand rises unexpectedly, when the Raptors go to the final, say, or the Canucks make a playoff run (though, alas, this last one doesn’t happens as often as we might like). When Elias Pettersson turns hot, so does the bar food. When that occurs, it rattles the entire chicken chain.
Fortunately for farmers, the life span of a broiler is so short — six weeks from hatch to hatchet, as it were — that they can adjust production more readily than can, say, cattle ranchers. Every eight weeks, all the players in the chicken game (farmers, processors, the companies that make chicken-based products, restaurant reps and so on) get together to figure out what they expect demand will look like.
The idea is to avoid breeding too many birds, which would cause prices to fall, or too few, which would make them rise. Canada uses a supply-management system, with quotas, that is meant to provide stability for both producers and consumers.
Things can still go sideways, though, as we learned in 2004 when avian flu temporarily wiped out B.C.’s Fraser Valley-based poultry industry. The problem wasn’t so much that the flu forced the slaughter of 17 million birds — most of them tested flu-free and were sold — but that farmers couldn’t restock until all farms were flu-free. That left a void that farms elsewhere in Canada scrambled to fill.
That episode offered a lesson in how vulnerable we become when food production is concentrated in one place, such as the Fraser Valley. Note that Vancouver Island used to have a robust broiler sector, but it withered away after the loss of two major poultry processors; Langford’s Lilydale plant closed in 1999 and Fatt’s Poultry in Central Saanich before that.
Those who raised meat birds on the Island sold their quotas to counterparts in the Fraser Valley. When a Metchosin family shipped its last chickens in 2006, that left only a handful of broiler farms on an island that once had 37.
Still, the vast majority of the chicken we eat is Canadian-grown, though it’s not always easy to be sure what comes from where. Even something marked “product of Canada” might contain chicken raised in another country, but processed here. Chicken Farmers of Canada suggests looking for a “Raised by a Canadian farmer” logo.
Food for thought during the game today.
