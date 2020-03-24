EDITOR’S NOTE: The Okanagan Weekend welcomes Kelowna resident Phil Collins (yes, that’s his name) to our pages as the new Focus on Faith columnist. Phil, who hails originally from the U.K., replaces Tim Schroeder, who was with us for more than 15 years.
On Monday, March 16, they closed Big White. I happened to be there, an avalanche of disappointment travelled across the hill.
Big White was closing.
The invisible memo took seconds to spread, and my perfect spring ski came to an abrupt stop.
We reached the top of the bullet chair, small crowds gathered, holding an improv vigil, no one wanted to move, including my children, sitting in disbelief. Snowboarders with accents from across the globe gazed. Disappointment and astonishment were now starting to turn into frustration — worry and deep anxiety, an avalanche of questions swirling.
How would they get home? What about their jobs?
Since Monday, we have been overwhelmed with news, wave after wave of closures — coffee shops, restaurants, retail stores. Now we hear of layoffs. World leaders are using wartime language; never has this happened.
Many of us can not wrap our heads around the magnitude of what is happening. Words we never thought we would hear are filling our screens.
Lockdown, social-distancing, self-distancing are now everyday words. The worry memo is sweeping across the globe.
I’ve been thinking about Jesus’ sermon on worry, from the Gospel of Matthew Chapter 6, verses 25-34. He emphasizes do not worry three times and drives the point deeply. He understood that anxiety could spread like an invisible virus.
Like news across the ski hill, worry captures hearts. Christ’s counsel is needed. What would he say to us, and what can we learn from his most famous sermon?
Trust in God the giver of all life. We human beings can imagine the worst scenarios, hypothetical worry cripples. Healthy concern and planning are necessary. Keep fictional worry out of our minds. Keep our thoughts full of faith and rich truth. Trust God.
Feed our Souls.
As we pray and read our bibles, we gain a different perspective. When we gaze at God and seek first his Kingdom, worries diminish.
Jesus said, “become a bird watcher!”
I am serious, what he said was, fix your eyes on, take a good look at the birds. As gyms, ski hills and coffee shops have closed, we still have nature, breathe deeply, walk, look up and let the birds of the air and the wildflowers instruct you. They demonstrate God’s care for creation, and we, his children, can be confident of his great care.
Said the robin to the sparrow: “I would really like to know why these anxious human beings rush about and worry so.”
Said the sparrow to the robin, “Friend, I think that it must be that they have no heavenly Father, Such as cares for you and me.”