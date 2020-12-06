Money laundering at casinos: shameful
Dear Editor:
When I was in my 20s, my father-in-law occasionally spoke of “Swiss bank accounts” and “money under the table” with regards to some Canadian politicians. My reply at that time would be something like, “Oh Charlie, that doesn’t happen in a country like Canada.”
Upon reading the editorial “Dirty Game At Casinos Unearthed” in the Dec. 2 edition of this paper, I (once again) realized just how naive I was when younger.
Particularly distressing is the fact that a former Penticton Secondary School graduate, and a member of the Pen-Hi Wall of Fame is named in the editorial. Though the writer is careful to avoid any defamatory statements, it is clear what is suggested to have gone on in a high level government office, right on down the line to the senior casino employee level.
The inclusion of these words in the editorial are not only suggestive, they are damning, if proven: “...And Pinnock (head of the investigative team) went on to say Cash Heed ‘did refer to Mr. (Rich) Coleman as being largely responsible for this, as well as senior Mounties, who were complicit.’ Also, these words: “...I think the term he used was ‘puppets for Coleman.”
I must agree with the writer of the editorial that “these are staggering allegations” and look forward to the full findings of the Cullen Commission, which is examining money laundering at B.C. casinos.
Hopefully, those who are guilty of any misdeeds, are not sleeping well at night.
Bryan Snider
Penticton
Now is wrong time for tax, utility hikes
Dear Editor:
I am writing to support Rick and Yasmin Thorpe (Herald, Dec. 2), the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, and all other groups and individuals who are making a plea to Penticton City Council to not increase property taxes and utility rates for 2021.
In an average year, Penticton council typically approves a tax increase of about 2%. Yet this is no average year.
To approve a rate increase of 2.25% during this pandemic and lock down is only adding to the tremendous burden that is weighing down on our residents and businesses.
I’m asking that council support using the COVID-19 safe-restart grant, in its entirety, for what it was meant for; to help our
residents by not increasing their taxes and utility costs in 2021.
Let’s give the people of Penticton some good news in these last weeks of a very
difficult year.
Helena Konanz
Penticton
No bike lanes; small business needs help
Dear Editor:
I would like Penticton city council to please, re-visit their decision to proceed with a bike lane linking Skaha Lake with Okanagan Lake. I would like to add my name to the quiet majority that I’m sure oppose this expenditure at this time.
We do not know what difficult and costly consequences will appear in the next year due to this COVID-19 pandemic. Certainly one will be the loss of many small businesses, the backbone of our economy.
They may have access to temporary loans from government but those loans need to be paid back and many will go bankrupt instead and not through a choice of their own. We must keep the small business in mind when applying funds to any new project at the time.
Will taking away parking spaces benefit all those businesses on the route? I think not.
This is not the time to be spending millions of dollars, estimated at $8 million on a project that is advantageous to a minority of Penticton citizens for limited times of the year. All the successful implementations of bike lanes down the middle of the city, were not during an epidemic. Yes, maybe next year will be better once we are aware of any financial disasters that might have occurred, but certainly not now.
Whether it be spending on leisure activities in your budget or loosening restrictions just to attract tourists, please consider our Penticton small businesses as an important priority!
We want to attract new businesses to build a solid foundation to our city, support our small businesses of Penticton who also provide jobs for our citizens during this challenging time.
Bonnie Snyders
Penticton
Conservatives' view on cannabis outdated
Dear Editor:
It’s high time for the Conservatives to let go of their outdated views of cannabis.
They need to distance themselves from baseless claims, such as those made on social media this week by failed Conservative Party leadership candidate Peter MacKay.
MacKay took to Twitter to attack legalization, one of his favourite drums to beat.
“It surely has not gone well in Canada ... the black market and criminal element is flourishing, the negative impacts on mental health and increased addictions are starting to be felt while national productivity slips further ... why did we do this again?”
MacKay may as well have cited the boogeyman as his source because his claims are just as made up.
The black market is far from flourishing.
Legal cannabis sales have made a deep dent into illicit sales, now accounting for more than half of all weed transactions, according to Statistics Canada. Legalization is also creating a brain drain for illicit operators as talented growers are wooed by the opportunity to bring their genetics to the legal market under micro-licences that are perfect for smaller craft brands.
As for mental health, there are actually groundbreaking studies underway, and legalization has created an unprecedented opportunity for researchers.
For example, the Mental Health Commission of Canada recently announced $1.4 million in funding for 14 different community-led research projects on the relationship between cannabis and mental health, including some of the first Indigenous-led studies.
While legal adult use has increased since legalization, cannabis use among Canadian teens has gone down. There are no real stats on whether addiction has increased, decreased or stayed the same.
Finally, MacKay makes a passing reference to slipping national productivity — as if droves of Canadians are now couch-locked in an indica-induced stupor instead of making the country’s gears turn like the good little cogs they are.
He seems to be leaning on the age-old stereotype that people who use cannabis are lazy no-good slackers. Reality doesn’t back his unreasoned bias.
Perhaps MacKay was drunk when he wrote his tweet?
This isn’t the first time he has spouted off about his off-base views on legalizing cannabis. During the Conservative Party leadership race back in February — which he eventually lost to Erin O’Toole — MacKay made clear he doesn’t support legalization, and further called it “a complete failure.”
“It was forced,” he said.
“It was the back-of-a-napkin promise that the current prime minister had made. There’s now simply more marijuana available to more people, including young people.”
It’s time for Conservatives to put this kind of baseless talk away.
In fact, fiscal conservatives should fully endorse legalization. It provides individual freedom and responsibility, opens a new free market, and reduces government spending on petty drug enforcement.
David Wylie, Editor
The Oz (okanaganz.com)
Kelowna
Prices are often not as they are posted
Dear Editor:
I wonder if the cashier’s code of conduct is still a thing, or if it ever was. Or maybe it’s voluntary?
In the past week, at two different major retailers — one a nation-wide everything store, the other a very large grocery chain in B.C. — did not have prices at the till as marked on the shelf. One was buy one, get one free, the other, was a $20 difference on a single item.
If I was not so observant, I would be grabbing off the shelf, specifically because of the sale, then paying full price at the till.
Neither one gave me any kind of additional break (ie. free or $10 off as is described in the cashier’s code of conduct.)
So if this is not a real thing, how do we hold these retailers accountable? Do I just take these establishments off my shopping list?
I feel like they are ripping me off on purpose.
Jeff Frank
Kelowna
