Roadside dumping will be the norm
Dear Editor:
Re: “Waste program shelved,” (Herald, Page 3, April 7).
I was shocked to read that the pickup of bulky waste items has been shelved for 2020. I understand that the COVID-19 outbreak could postpone this service for a month or two; however to cancel the pickup for 2020 is a very poor decision.
What options does the average home owner have to get rid of the items? If they are lucky enough to have a way to take it to the landfill, they will be charged an extra fee, which they have already paid for the cancelled service.
If the bulk collection service is not offered this year, I predict that there will be a lot more roadside dumping occurring. I urge the RDOS to reconsider this decision.
Walter Sobool
Penticton
Some positives from COVID-19
Dear Editor:
COVID-19 does havec some positive effects. World-wide pollution is down. Injuries and death due to vehicle crashes are down. With fewer collisions, ICBC costs are down. Commuter costs have significantly decreased. Airport, bus stop and traffic crowding are now a thing of the past. Almost everyone is learning new computer skills. In our neighbourhood, everyone is helping others.
Brad Houston
Penticton
Politicians should take 25% pay cut
Dear Editor:
With all the noise of late about federal politicians forgoing their pay increase of 2% and donating it to local charities, it would seem, to this writer, that a true show of their concern for fellow Canadians is to take a pay of cut of, say, 25%.
That way they could say, with real sincerity, that they too are well aware of what it takes for all of us to make it through these difficult times.
Harry Grossmith
Kelowna
Our consumers need protection
Dear Editor:
U.S. officials have recently ordered airlines to reimburse customers for cancelled flights. Air Canada cancelled all flights from YYF Penticton airport, but is only offering a credit. When will Transport Canada provide the same protection for customers in Canada?
Cindy Rogers
Penticton
Government must be accountable
Dear Editor:
A reduced Parliament met to pass a much-needed emergency financial bill. The Conservative party has been accused of being partisan by prolonging debate on the bill. All parties were ready and anxious to pass it quickly.
However, buried in the document was a clause giving the Liberal government total control to tax and spend, with no parliamentary oversight, until the end of 2021. The Liberals had given no warning that this would be a part of their plan. All parties opposed this clause.
Was this a power grab, arrogance, naivete, or plain stupidity? What it definitely was not, was democracy. Perhaps it was the Liberals playing partisan politics, knowing this clause would not be accepted and they could blame the Conservative for a partisan attack.
Basically, our government is doing a credible job. No party or person would wish to bring the government down on a non-confidence vote. However, the government must be held accountable.
We are a democratic country.
Patricia DesBrisay
Penticton
Churches headed to new springtime
Dear Editor:
Flannery O’Connor, a Southern writer observed, that church going, for people of an enterprising spirit, was becoming a social occasion providing an opportunity for singing.”
She also recognized that Jesus had become a diminished figure in parish life and that we were increasingly becoming like the Elks clubs. Much of the conversation and lifestyle in our communities does not transmit any kind of faith in Christ.
People in churches must ask themselves each Lenten season, what am I doing here? Can we see again Christianity for what it was in the beginning? It was a presence, an event, an encounter with Jesus which overwhelmed people.
It was an encounter — not just a set of moralisms, not a sentimental relationship but an engagement with a real man in real time. Amazingly it was carried forward by slaves, soldiers and merchants across the Roman empire. Of course, the Romans did not think Jesus was worth knowing.
It is easy for us to become dehumanized, to become just consumers in the midst of a materialistic society. It is easy for us to live life in some kind of mechanical way, going through routines everyday, but losing the inner-freedom of personality. As a result, we live in a rush, one routine follows another, distracted by a bit of entertainment or pleasure or deadened by the pressures of work. All that is now on hold and where do we go?
The church is a crossroads where time and eternity meet. Most avoid the location. Yet, the church in our time, is the only institution to which universal salvation is committed, for every person who does not refuse it.
The truth about original sin holds that we cannot overcome our unavoidable tendency towards self interest without the aid of Christ.
I have the impression that churches are headed for a new springtime; for a spiritual awakening this Easter. People are listening when this Holy Week tells them who Jesus of Nazareth really is and how he can come back into our lives again.
We pastors are having better conversations with member of our flocks than I have known in previous seasons of Lent.
The COVID-19 pandemic is blessing us with a more humble and compassionate world. Compassion, in its true meaning, refers to people suffering for the advantage of one another.
Fr.Harry Clarke
Penticton
The playing field is finally level to all
Dear Editor:
For the first time ever, the playing field is now level. It now no longer matters who you are, what you are, how rich or poor you are, or where your tent or hovel or mansion is situated. It doesn’t matter if you are the future King of England or Forrest Gump — you are not immune. Your fame and fortune will play no part in this event.
It has been said that you can fool some of the people, some of the time, but not all of the people, all of the time. They were wrong, because nobody on the whole planet saw this coming. All of the people, all of time were fooled into thinking this couldn’t happen to them, but in just a month or so, the whole world is in freefall without a precedent to guide us.
Who of us will be able to say that mankind as we know it all changed in 2020, as you know 2020 is supposed to be a measure of vision that will see you through. It is said to be almost perfect, but that being said only clouds the issue. Will you be able to go the distance because life, as we knew it, will never be the same regardless of where you hail from? Values will change , how can they not. What was important to you yesterday will be of no consequence when this is all over.
The changes in your own thinking will be sidelined by what you see in others. Your own family will be your wake-up call, your children, your elders will see things in a new light, perhaps we will emerge a better society, a more caring and thoughtful one.
What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger it is said. Ask yourself, will your bucket list be reassessed? Will business go on as usual? Me thinks not, but then what do I know, me being 78 years old and perhaps semi-senile.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Take charge of our own security
Dear Editor:
Our foreign and defence policy wasn’t discussed in the last election. That’s a shame because there are major developments in the world which require more than splashy virtue signalling from our Neverland of social justice and political correctness.
Russia is in an expansionist mode as it aims to restore the power and prestige of the former Soviet empire. They’ve seized the Ukraine and have cleverly exploited their supply of oil and gas to manipulate and neuter the Europeans. Their massive petroleum projects and military buildup in the Arctic are impressive and alarming.
China is on the march with the aim of becoming a dominant economic and military power, and its appetite for resources held by others seems insatiable. The economic and military power of 1.4 million consumers led by a dictatorial regime cannot be ignored.
Our resource-rich north is vulnerable and we have no defences to deter others. This is increasingly important as changing climate makes the North-West Passage a more viable shipping route.
Last year was the 70th anniversary of NATO, an alliance which we claim to be vital to our security. It was a poor occasion to admit that we only spend 1.3 percent of our GDP on defence, versus the NATO goal of two percent.
We should be grateful that we’ve been getting a free ride from the U.S. on security for decades, but it’s time we paid our own way. Just because the Europeans have chosen to pig out on socialism before their defence obligations doesn’t make it right for us. Unfortunately, many seem more energized by their dislike of Donald Trump than with concerns about greater menaces.
The COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi-Russian oil war and the resulting economic meltdown send a clear message that we must take charge of our own security in a volatile and unpredictable world. The flags will be re-set on the status of China in the world and our relationship with the Communist regime. Chinese economic expansionism will undoubtedly continue, but probably in a less benign way.The days of panda hugging and fraternal toasts to Norman Bethune are done. We need to decide where our true friendships lie.
Who would think that paying our dues on collective security might also bring benefits in the economic and political spheres? If we aren’t prepared to pay our way in NATO, then maybe we should quit instead of continuing the embarrassing charade.
John Thompson
Kaleden
More sensible way of opening the door
Dear Editor:
Ideas are popping up like spring bulbs with the hope they will help rid the world of the coronasvirus.
A man from UBC had his invention shown on the six o’clock Global Newshour. It allows opening a door with out touching the handle. I think the idea is dead in the water and here’s why.
Be it one or 10 doors opened with the plastic device, the bug-a-boo virus living on the first door handle may decide to hitch a ride on the now contaminated plastic to all 10.
What do you think? Would carrying a basin full of soap and water help?
Or, maybe a pair of simple throw-away gloves would work or get a non-believer to open the door.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Are health and the economy related?
Dear Editor:
I was positively struck by a recent Politico article, “When Can America Reopen From Its Coronavirus Showdown?” (April 2, 2020).It addressed many burning questions with some practical solutions.
Recent debate precipitated by the U.S. president seems to imply a trade-off between the economy and lives: a debate as to whether the cure is worse than the disease — do shut downs unduly stress citizens?
The article shows in times of recession, such as during the Great Depression and in Greece after the 2008 economic downturn, mortality rates surprisingly fell — possibly due to fewer accidents and reduced daily work stress — and that this benefit far outweighed any increase in suicides such as from the commonly held vision of stock traders jumping off buildings.
Further, the economic cost of school and business closures, self-isolation and physical distancing are more than worth it. During the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, similar public health measures were adopted. Places that responded early with restrictions fared better both health-wise and economy-wise — take two cities separated by only a river, Minneapolis and St. Paul. In 1918, Minneapolis quickly invoked restrictions and kept them in place for 116 days. St. Paul officials acted more slowly with measures in place for only 28 days, resulting in a death rate 24% higher (481 deaths per 100,000 residents versus 388 in Minneapolis). The Minneapolis economy thrived in 1919 after the restrictions, with employment growth twice that of the census five years earlier.
So are health and the economy related? The article suggests public health and GDP are really two measures of the same thing – human well-being.
For those that can’t work from home, can on-site precautions help people stay safe? For instance, grocery stores converting aisles to one-way to reduce passing. Other merchants might lock doors, but have sales people “Facetime” to show goods to later be safely delivered or picked-up.
Manufacturing and construction sites can extend hours to reduce workers on-site at one time (and I’d add sufficient wash stations and cloth masks).
Continuing to support our dedicated health-care and supply-chain workers by physical distancing, practicing proper hand hygiene and simply staying at home to flatten the curve remains paramount. Provided our local businesses also take these measures (and maybe more to instill confidence in staff and customers) perhaps we also owe it to them to put in an order - for pick-up or delivery.
Randy Boras
Penticton