Dear Editor:
Take a drive along Brown Road in West Kelowna. It looks beautiful and bright, festooned in Christmas lights.
But, just a couple of streets over, Old Okanagan Highway from Butt Road through to Shannon Lake Road has just a couple of glow-worm street lights on it. It is one of the most walked and cycled roads in West Kelowna, yet I am always so wary because it is such a dangerous place in the dark. It is so hard to see walkers and cyclists, especially as so few people wear reflective or even light coloured clothing.
Is it because one side of the road is on First Nations land?
Is there a dispute over who should be lighting the road?
Are there no standards or guidelines for distances needed between streetlights?
The same questions for the amount of lumens emitted by the lights? It seems that the ones on Old Okanagan Highway are very old and very inefficient.
Take a trip further up Shannon Lake and turn on to Asquith (the road up to the landfill.) From there up to Smith Creek, there are over 20 bright, new street lights. A lighting overkill for sure.
Up in Glenrosa, after a number of animal fatalities, masses of lights were put up to save deer from being hit by vehicles. A very sensible move to save accidents too.
Are deer more important than humans?
Please don’t try the “hard to install lighting that will be appropriate for the area” explanation.
The ones on Asquith would probably work. If it is really a finance problem, you could even take 10 of those and put them on Old Okanagan Highway.
This poor lighting is a serious safety issue and needs addressing. People walking this road are often doing so because they don’t have a vehicle, not because they are “out for a stroll.”
