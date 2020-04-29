We stuck our necks way out there in January when we reported anonymous sources had told us School District 67 was considering clawing back money from schools that had come from donations, student fees and the like.
After first refusing to even acknowledge our question about whether or not the sources were right, superintendent Wendy Hyer and secretary-treasurer Kevin Lorenz were adamant in public that money was held safely in trust and therefore off-limits.
But an independent school finance expert — hired by trustees to get them the budget information they weren’t getting from Hyer and Lorenz – zeroed in on a proposed $300,000 transfer from schools to the district and suggested it be investigated. In a nutshell, money doesn’t usually flow that way.
Administrators claimed the money had been put in the schools’ accounts for technology and transportation purchases, so it was the district’s to take back in a time of need. One problem: That explanation doesn’t hold water.
An investigation by Lorenz’ deputy, Helena Drury, found the $300,000 the district had its eyes on did in fact come from fundraising, donations, vending machine revenue and the like.
“Further, no records were found to suggest that these funds originated with the board,” concluded Drury in her report, which was presented to the board Monday.
“As a result of these findings, there is no support to substantiate a transaction that transfers special purpose funds to the operating fund.”
So we asked board chairman James Palanio at Monday night’s meeting: Were Hyer Lorenz wrong when they said student fees, donations and the like were off-limits?
Palanio didn’t say yes or no, instead simply referring to the conclusion of Drury’s report. It wasn’t much of an answer, but it sure said a lot.
When the next election rolls around in 2022, please remember that Linda Van Alphen, Shelley Clarke and Dave Stathers did not support an independent review of the finances. They voted against it.
—Penticton Herald