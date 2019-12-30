Eneas should bear cost of cleanup
Dear editor:
Regarding reporter Joe Fries’ article entitled “Debris deal stinks to RDOS” (Herald, A1. Dec. 20), I am astounded that taxpayers will probably be stuck with part of the bill to clean up tons of debris situated on Green Mountain Road, Penticton Indian Reserve.
This site is owned by business owner Adam Eneas who leased it to the now insolvent Appleton Waste Services. Evidently, Appleton Waste was paid by citizens of Penticton to collect and dispose of mostly demolition materials. But since they were in arrears with Campbell Mountain Landfill, it wouldn’t accept their waste.
Appleton had leased property on Green Mountain Road, Penticton Indian Reserve, from owner Adam Eneas, so they dumped the rubbish and demolition materials at that location.
The clear culpability belongs to Appleton and Adam Eneas. It does not belong in any part to the Indigenous Services Canada (as one PIB officer suggested), nor RDOS, nor Penticton landowners (as an owner of another waste removal firm suggested).
Irresponsible behaviour of Appleton and Adam Eneas appear to be threatening our environment as well. You can be assured that rats have made their habitat in that inviting mound that unfolded as a result of not being properly managed by the Appleton or monitored by the property owner. And there is the possibility of chemical leakage into the ground and into our water table.
Unfortunately, Appleton Waste will not be taking any responsibility as it declared bankruptcy and, surmised from Joe Fries’ account, Adam Eneas is clearly avoiding the issues.
Lastly, how does that eyesore mountain of rubbish affect our reputation in tourism as “a place to stay forever?” Thank you, Karla Kozakevich, RDOS chair, and director, John Vassilkai, mayor and RDOS director, and all those trying to solve this nasty and alarming problem.
Karen Haddon
Penticton
New nuke puts damper on 2020
Dear editor:
How dare they add more fear and speed to the changing climate? Let us pray that 2020 isn’t to be the year the world receives the mother of all nuke sandwiches? (Okanagan Weekend, A1, Dec. 28)
Knowing that Russia has a new nuke described as Avangard that can boogie 27 times faster than the speed of sound, it’s hard to believe congratulations were shared by top Russian military officials for their success.
The Pope, his rearguard, along with other religious leaders hum the same old tune, “Pray for world peace,” that just isn’t going to happen!
Climate activist Greta Thunberg should be sticking a finger in Putin's eye, screaming “How dare you and other bully’s competing to see who can be first to blow up planet earth?”
It kind a puts a damper on 2020 knowing that the frail, tattered peace umbrella has a new, unrepairable, gaping hole in it ?
Captain Kirk, Spock and the Starship Enterprise should be taken out of mothballs and returned to active duty! Enjoy every day above ground!
Without a united world, somebody please tell the Pope, there is no chance of peace and likely never will be.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Obirek has shown nothing but class
Dear editor:
On Dec. 11 (Herald, A3) we read with disbelief the news article about RDOS Director Ron Obirek being sued and felt that we needed to comment on the article as the content was completely outside of our understanding of who Ron Obirek is and how he works.
We are members of the Heritage Hills, Lakeshore Highlands Community Association, (HHLHCA) and have interacted with Ron on many occasions. Ron has always displayed a professional attitude and as a lawyer by profession, understands the nuances of proper decorum and protocol in his capacity as director of Area D.
It is our observation that Ron has always shown professional respect to individuals he communicates with in his capacity as director and he definitely understands the difference between right and wrong.
We are aware of the controversy that existed between the RDOS and HHLHCA when trying to develop the park in our community and the negative effect this may have had on a number of individuals that were involved.
It was through the Freedom of Information Act that Ron uncovered inconsistencies in past records of the RDOS that allowed our community to hold the RDOS to task for the park now under construction within our community.
There is always a reason, sometimes difficult to see, that is behind this type of controversy and we have to wonder why it was initiated and who is involved.
We have personally known Ron and his family for over nine years and in that time have been involved with him in many projects, functions and community discussions.
Ron has represented our community with morals and integrity and is dedicated to ensure our community is properly represented and not overlooked as has happened in the past.
We, as a community, elected Ron as the Area D director and since that time have enjoyed many of the fruits of Ron’s hard work.
In all the years we’ve known Ron, he has always employed respect, kindness and integrity when dealing with others, no matter the situation, and calling him a “bully” is so out of character as to be laughable.
Dale and Daniela Fehr
Heritage Hills
Council has time to do the right thing
Dear editor:
I read with interest that the city does not have to spend $100,000 on parking upgrades to the SOEC. Here is a thought: If you take the $100,000 from the SOEC and scuttle the pickleball court, there’s another 100,000. You now have enough to give Pathways what they asked for.
Don’t say you can’t, because it’s only a budget item, budgets are not carved in stone. See, it’s so easy to do the right thing. Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store, perhaps Christmas means a little bit more. City council, do the right thing, give those who need it the most a chance to continue doing good in our community.
Mary Ferrier
Penticton
Wiltse residents must clean up act
Dear editor:
Some year-end tidbits:
– Congrats to Naramata on their Bear Smart endeavors. It’s a darn shame that some bone-headed folks residing in the Wiltse neighbourhood of Penticton cannot grasp the same concepts.
All you need do is drive around the area to see residents blatantly defying bear-attractant bylaws.
– Perhaps Russia’s development of a intercontinental nuclear weapon that can fly 27 times the speed of sound will divert our mounting concerns of climate change.
– Maybe, just maybe we can all celebrate the return of competent leadership to the south of us next year. The world depends on it.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Earth really moved for Royal visitors
Dear editor:
There are several weeks of advertising and commercialism, as well as the Christian religious advent calendar, that all play a huge part in the legend of present-day Christmas.
You may say that the climax comes on Dec. 25 when Santa completes his around-the-world trip, and the Pope holds his mass in the Vatican.
This year on Canada’s rugged West Coast the climax for certain people may have come a day earlier, when a series of earthquakes registering up to 6.2 on the Richter Scale were recorded about 100 miles west of Vancouver Island’s northerly tip.
Meanwhile, rumour has it that somewhere in Saanich on the southern tip of the Island, a ginger-bearded member of Britain's most noble aristocratic family was heard to ask his bride: “Well, we’ve come all this way from Windsor to try and keep you satisfied. So, did the earth really move for you this time, Meghan?”
Bernie Smith
Parksville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.