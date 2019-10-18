Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau received a much-needed boost, Wednesday with an unexpected endorsement from Barack Obama.
The 44th president of the United States tweeted that Trudeau’s “progressive leadership” is needed in the world, “and I hope our neighbours to the north support him for another term.”
It was another strange turn in one of the most bizarre elections in Canadian history.
Trudeau’s critics and several mainstream newspapers have compared this tweet with Russian meddling in the U.S. election, which is somewhat of a stretch because Obama is no longer president. He’s, in fact, a private citizen within his rights to offer a tweet.
So what does this mean for the outcome of Monday’s vote?
Probably, very little.
Obama is indeed popular with Canadians, even more so since he’s left office.
Trudeau received perhaps the greatest endorsement ever when Gord Downie spent the final five minutes of his final concert with The Tragically Hip praising the prime minister.
Gord Downie was the most loved person in Canada at the time.
If you remember the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Hillary Clinton was publicly supported by everyone who was cool — George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Levar Burton, Jay-Z, Beyonce and LeBron James — the latter joining her in the final days of the campaign in battleground state Ohio.
The biggest names on Donald Trump’s list of endorsements were Meat Loaf, the guys from “Duck Dynasty” and Scott Baio, described by Rolling Stone as “Hollywood’s most available actor.”
Trump won the election. People decide for themselves.
Trudeau said he “appreciates the kind words” from Obama.
In South Okanagan-West Kootenay, incumbent Richard Cannings released a list of public endorsements, an interesting strategy but one that can backfire. If someone you can’t stand endorses a candidate, it could have the reverse effect.
In politics, whenever someone mentions your name in a positive light, it’s never a bad thing. Especially when it’s Barack Obama.
James Miller is managing editor of The Daily Courier.
