Rich people don’t need a $1,000 gift from government
Dear Editor:
Every letter to the editor in Wednesday’s edition of The Herald was, in my opinion, right on the money!
Regarding the money to be doled out by Premier John Horgan, I certainly hope those in the $80,000 to $12,500-a-year bracket enjoy their $1,000 windfall as I’m sure the single parents out there in the $30,000-to-$40,000-a year bracket try to decide whether to pay the rent or buy a turkey and some gifts for their kids with their $500.
I can’t believe the audacity and arrogance of our federal and provincial governments if they believe the dollar amounts and how these dollars are being distributed are fair and equitable.
We are in a downward spiral and it would appear that we, the citizens, have made a grievous mistake when we elected those who are currently in charge of running the affairs of our provinces and country.
Harry Derosier
Penticton
City planners, council have gone too far
Dear Editor:
City planners have gone too far. To make Martin Street one lane of traffic shows complete incompetence. Every time a car will attempt to park, traffic will come to a complete stop. Again, planners have no foresight.
It seems planners get these ideas from places like The Netherlands where cars are not a necessity, where bicycles use is at a much higher percentage. This is Canada where towns are spread out and cars are a must to travel for most, where a small fraction actually uses bicycles.
The so-called surveys are a joke and only reach a small percentage of the favourable age. This stacks the deck in planners’ favour. I’m sure the courts would also agree the surveys favour the small percentage that supports city planners’ ridiculous ideas.
The job of city planners and elected officials is to act in the best interests of those they represent. Decisions to upgrade or make changes that affect the majority of those who pay their wages — the taxpayer, not a few thousand for a few months of the year. To blow millions that could better serve the majority of the public is an abuse of authority and misappropriation of public funds.
So there are no other infrastructure upgrades needed? No back alleys need repaving? No street repairs? What percentage of the taxpayers will use this bicycle lane? Less than 5 percent is my guess.
I believe it’s time to review the legalities of such erroneous decisions and finally make these public servants accountable.
Clifford Martin
Penticton
Plan ‘B’ for COVID could ramp down fear
Dear Editor:
According to many experts, including some I have talked directly with, a dynamic Plan B for COVID that certainly could help ramp down the fear/panic rhetoric is as
follows:
1. Accelerate a massive testing, tracing and tracking program. It may be a great deal of effort but it would be much more fiscally responsible because:
a.) problematic people are quickly identified,
b.) where they have been is readily known, c.) those places and impacted people are then re-checked or specifically locked down.
This would lead to more targeted businesses and/or organizations/institutions being impacted but not the entire province.
2. Travel would be permitted whereby airports, bus and train stations with their own permanent testing facilities could provide results within a day if not a couple of hours (along with focused tracing/tracking) as is done in other countries.
3. Churches, universities, seniors’ centres, stores, gyms, pubs, restaurants — anyone who wants to be open needs to get on the testing program as well (and agrees to help with the tracing/tracking).
The Result: businesses stay open generating paying jobs; people no longer are isolated so mental wellness, emotional stability and social interaction all improve giving our world a major uptick in well-being.
Plus: governments don’t waste billions trying to prop us all up as the vast majority of people are being productive and feeling energized and smiling again.
Masks and personal sanitizing/ washing would remain in force as mandatory actions. Social distancing would be based on context and one’s personal awareness/knowledge of those in the immediate vicinity.
Glenn Sinclair
Penticton
Tougher rules needed for anti-maskers
Dear Editor:
Anti-maskers fret and cry about losing their civil rights and freedoms. What about the poor citizens that they deliberately or accidentally infect with COVID-19?
Surely those of us who respect the law and do our best to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s leadership have the right to live without these delusional people trampling on our civil rights and freedom.
In a recent case, a belligerent and offensive person threatened the staff and patrons of a local restaurant and received a token fine of $230. Hardly a deterrent! Not only did he break the law, he endangered the health and well-being of those concerned. This action of endangering and threatening the health and safety of others must certainly be worthy of more serious charges.
Also, the anti-masker public demonstrations are not just spontaneous events. They are well-organized by a core group of professional anarchists.
I expect law enforcement know who these people are. And yet, they allow them to organize and recklessly endanger the health and wellness of a much greater number of our citizens, with impunity.
Unless law enforcement act more decisively, target these offenders and levy fines befitting the crime, we will continue to see increased disruptive and dangerous activity.
Quebec recently fined a group of party people $1,000 each for contravening their laws. Maybe B.C. should follow their lead.
Steve Nelson
Victoria
City council has no idea how most live
Dear Editor:
It’s been a rough year for a lot of us. Many of us are held up in our homes trying to stay healthy and above water during this pandemic and to pass the time paying extra close attention to what our city council are doing during this trying time.
The next civic election might be a ways away, but the memories of this time and how its being handled will be with us forever.
Memories of tax increases while we struggle to pay our bills.
Memories of an expensive bike lane while we tell our children we can’t afford Christmas this year.
Memories of certain councillors voting against affordable housing projects while we join the food bank lines.
They say we are in this together. Yes, we who struggle are in this together. City council is not with us because, if they were, they would not be playing it fast loose with our livelihoods.
I wish I could say I am surprised by the decisions made by our city council, but they often come off as completely out of touch when it comes to the day to day struggles of their constituents, let alone in the midst of a pandemic.
I know I will not forget and I will be sure to not let anyone else forget.
Penticton mayor and city council, we are watching.
Kristine Lee Shepherd
Penticton
The countdown to Jan. 20 begins
Dear Editor:
Jan. 20 cannot come soon enough.
The ceaseless clown show will be over and words like rigged, stolen, fixed, fraud, fake and bogus can be dumped to the dust bin and replaced with more civil chitchat such as genuine, restore, flexible, fairness, real and truth.
Paul Crossley
Penticton