The honesty of golfers
Dear Editor:
While enjoying my favourite beverage at the 19th hole at the Skaha Meadows Golf Course the other day, I inadvertently dropped my wallet. Along with friends, I was relaxing in the outdoor patio after a good round of golf, well, good if you don’t count my score.
When I got up from my chair to leave, I failed to notice my wallet somehow had slipped from my pocket.
I want to express my thanks to the kind person who found it and turned it in to the pro shop. Also a big thank you also to the staff at Skaha Meadows for looking after it for me. It proves once again the old adage that golfers are good people.
Gordon Dawson
Penticton
Cannings not at fault for Liberal policies
Dear Editor:
The cynicism demonstrated in Wayne Llewellyn’s letter to the editor (“MP pedals while Canada struggles,” Okanagan Weekend, Aug. 29) concerning our Member of Parliament Richard Cannings must not go unanswered.
Beginning with unattributed accusations such as “It is no secret …” and “there are some reports,” Mr. Llewellyn proceeds to accuse Mr. Cannings of being oblivious to various perceived shortcomings of the Liberal government by going for a bike ride. Even the pseudo-cleverness of the letter’s structure demonstrates the cynicism of the writer.
It may not have occurred to Mr. Llewellyn that the purpose of Mr. Cannings’s “Ride the Riding” event is to reach out to and listen to constituents’ concerns and questions.
If Mr. Llewellyn has a problem with the proroguing of Parliament or the WE scandal, I suggest he take it up with the Liberal government rather than inappropriately blaming our Member of Parliament. On the matter of complaining about spending on COVID-19 measures, back to school plans, financial support for families and individuals who have lost jobs or who are struggling financially, and support for businesses through wage subsidies and rent relief, Mr. Llewellyn’s only concern appears to be the budget deficit, people and businesses be damned.
His credibility would be much enhanced if he had any positive alternative suggestions. And his comments about a universal basic income program, Employment Insurance, to say nothing of his apparent ignorance of climate change (“de-carbonize the economy”), reveal a politically motivated polemic which does nothing to move our society forward for the benefit of humanity and the natural environment. Causes which I can assure him that Mr. Cannings is committed to.
Peter Benson
Naramata
Wonder Boy is not up for the job of PM
Dear Editor:
In 2015, some Canadians elected someone into power, whom some called “Wonder Boy.”
Justin Trudeau promised Canadians many things in “sunny ways,” this was going to be wondrous indeed!
But a few years on more than some Canadians wondered what actually was being done. But they carried on, patiently waiting for the wonderful things to happen — they didn’t.
So now, many more Canadians wonder what has he been doing and watch in wonderment while he spends all our taxpayers’ money and then closes down our Parliament; and if he will ever be seen for what he is — not up to the job as our prime minister.
And more Canadians than before are left wondering what will happen next and what is the future to be.
Marjorie M. Montgomery
Penticton
Trudeau has O’Toole beat on hairstyles
Dear Editor:
The first major visible difference between new Conservative leader Erin O’Toole and Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is their hairstyle.
Who has the advantage?
P.M. Trudeau — You got it, flog it!
Mr. O'Toole — An active mind needs no cover.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Political parties don’t use FPTP for leaders
Dear Editor:
Re: Most Canadians support FPTP by Ben Reiner (Okanagan Weekend, Aug. 29).
Mr. Reiner know not of what he speaks. Twice, he states that the 2018 B.C. referendum on electoral reform garnered less than 30% support. Is he deliberately trying to pull the wool over our eyes, or is he just ignorant of the fact that support for that referendum got almost 40%.
Mr. Reiner mentions the two previous referenda and says, that they too failed to pass. What he doesn't tell you is that in the first referendum, PR was recommended by a Citizens' Assembly, representing a broad spectrum of B.C. voters. He also doesn't tell you that the bar for passing was set unreasonably high by the BC Liberals; so high that the 57.7% Yes vote in 77 of the 79 electoral districts was not enough for it to pass.
Also, perhaps he didn't pay attention to the poll that was done after the 2018 referendum, that showed more than 60% of British Columbians were in favour of an electoral system that awarded parties the number of seats that was proportional to their percent of the popular vote.
This shows that when the question is a simple one, not the complicated one put forward by the NDP government and distorted by the lies and misinformation of the BC Liberals, British Columbians opt for a fair and democratic electoral system. They do not want FPTP which awards a party four or five years of power and represents only 40% of the voters. They want a fair electoral system that represents all B.C. voters. They want PR, proportional representation.
Finally, why do Canada’s two main political parties eschew FPTP when it comes to choosing their own leaders? Could it be that FPTP doesn’t fairly represent the wishes of the voters?
Daryl Sturdy
Vancouver
Most Canadians want Pro-Rep
Dear Editor:
Re:Most Canadians support FPTP by Ben Reiner (Okanagan Weekend, Aug. 29).
It's always good to fact check before sending in a letter. People are more likely to take you seriously. However, you're dead on that the 2018 referendum on Proportional Representation failed, although the correct numbers are: 61.3% FPTP; 38.7% PR.
But no matter, it failed. And you point out a few of the reasons, many of which I agree with, such as telling lies and spreading fear, but then of course, I am one of the vast majority of Canadians who support Pro- Rep, so I'm just a sore loser, according to you.
I completely agree that referendums are a poor way to gauge public opinion. You may have noticed how easily we are led down the garden path. You don't have to spend a lot of time in front of the telly to see just how powerful a role media plays in shaping our world views. Let's face it, referendums are a blunt tool and a poor use of taxpayer dollars. So, we agree, let's not do that again.
Years of polling in Canada show consistent strong support for Proportional Representation. According to the latest Angus Reid poll, 77% of Canadians support PR, including 65% of Conservative voters, 90% of Canadians want parties to cooperate and over 80% think we should “get what we voted for.”
I think that's a pretty clear mandate to “just do it.” I am, along with the majority of Canadians, waiting patiently for the next opportunity.
Ann Remnant
Nelson
Couple smokes weed at public playground
Dear Editor:
Today’s Parenting 101.
Monday afternoon, this happened at the children’s play area at the east end of Skaha Lake Park.
What world do we live in now where you would think it would be acceptable to take your young kids to a public playground with 10 to 15 children playing, and both of you light up a joint, stinking up the whole area and exposing all the kids to your second-hand drug smoke. You both have no respect for anyone there; let alone your children. You also don’t care about driving under the influence.
What you do on your own time away from anyone else is nobody's business, but your own. But, when it affects other people, then it is our business. Do what I say, not what I do didn't work before and doesn’t work now.
Please don’t blame our schools or society when your kids grow up messed.
It’s all on you!
Paul Stawarz
Penticton
Is B.C.’s healthcare really the best?
Dear Editor:
I am an 83-year-old veteran who was diagnosed with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) in 2009.
Now this terrible affliction has worsened to the degree that BC Health has authorized and recommended that I be on oxygen 24/7 as of end of July 2020.
BC Health provides the following items:
• A portable full system
• An oxygen concentrator
The provided equipment is extremely loud and disruptive.
There is much quieter equipment available, but BC Health will not cover a single dollar towards the purchase (or rental) of this equipment.
The quieter equipment costs the user (generally seniors who are on a significantly reduced income) in excess of $5,000. Seniors generally have greater expenses as they age, such as medications and much- needed support from caregivers.
I do not understand how BC Health can claim to have the “best” healthcare available. If this is the case, why are seniors being overlooked in this “best healthcare system?”
Michael Ritchie
RSM Retired
Summerland
Negativism the norm, must we be so bitter?
Dear Editor:
Recently an increasing negativism towards people rather than critiques of their positions seems to be the norm. I read letters to the editor targeting individuals not the underlying policies.
Now I am not a big fan of the U.S. president, nor the Canadian prime minister, nor our provincial premier. But I have to admit that occasionally each has done something worthy of acknowledgement. What I find rather appalling is their seeming disregard for ethics or ethical behaviour at the centre of their leadership.
Each seems to believe if the goal is even only somewhat worthy, they have license to do as they please. This is not about fake news or biased media (by the way, if one thinks the media is promoting fake news, one should not resort to helping that media by writing a letter to the editor). This is about the signal such behaviour sends to the next generation of leaders and the following generation of voters.
If I was in elementary or secondary school today, I would simply do as I please, say whatever I want, be rude to anyone that disagrees with me and my response to any one trying to discipline me would be — if the PM or the Pres or the Prem can do it, I ought to be able to as well.
And that is where we should be focussing our critiques these days. We need to stand up to bullies, to liars and to promoters of snake oil. We need to demand of our elected officials that they demonstrate real moral courage, ethical reasoning based on the Golden Rule, and serious respect for the totality of the population.
As much as we might prefer one party or one candidate over another it is time to hold even our preferences to account. When questioning a political representative on anything, the first question must be: Would you want this done to yourself? If you ask me to take a pay cut, are you doing the same? If you expect me to report my earnings truthfully, are you doing likewise? It isn’t rocket science, but it will force answers by which we can judge their ethical fitness.
And that’s a real start to genuine societal leadership reform.
Glenn W. Sinclair, Ph.D.
Penticton
Chief Clarence Louie a remarkable man
Dear Editor:
How refreshing to learn Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie supports keeping the Chicago Blackhawks logo for the Rossland Senior Warriors amateur hockey team (Herald, Aug. 28). Chief Louie is a remarkable man, a true leader proven over and over again for many years
The world has gone topsy–turvy enough without adding more doom and gloom than the world can
handle. Perhaps Mother Earth is next on the hit list for a name change, along with the five-hole in hockey.
In the same edition of The Herald, Canadian Press reports the Royal Canadian Navy will drop word “seaman” to more gender- neutral terms
Does the change insinuate that seaman refer to an unruly group of sailors or the male reproductive fluid, but with a different spelling?
Tom Isherwood
Olalla