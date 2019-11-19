We were all once immigrants
Dear Editor:
I am distressed to note that approximately 40 per cent of people who voted in the Herald/Courier’s online poll agree with Don Cherry.
Some 500 years ago, there were many different well-established societies in North America. Then a bunch of immigrants landed. They were initially welcomed and supported by the people who lived here. Then, the immigrants began to bring their culture to the new land, to dismiss the existing cultures and force their culture on the people who lived here.
As people sit here calling the immigrant pot black, they seem to have forgotten that our kettle is very, very black.
Ron Smuin
Penticton
Sportsnet’s timing was appropriate
Dear Editor:
I am writing in response to Karl Crosby’s letter to the editor ‘Nov. 11 was hijacked by Sportsnet” (Courier/Herald, Nov. 12).
I disagree the position that was taken within the letter. During this day and age, the majority of breaking news, or even world news, is broadcasted to the masses on live airwaves.
It is hard-pressed to delay news that has such a significance to people within Canada and around the world on a daily basis, no matter the day. People who may have been offended by Don Cherry’s comments were waiting in suspense — or even anger — that no conclusion had been announced.
There was scarcely a better time to announce such news that offended various people and ethnicities around Canada given the nature of Cherry’s comments. An apology was given by Sportsnet president Bart Yabsley, as he was trying to right a wrong made by one of his employees, this was done on such a day it mattered most as it was Remembrance Day, the day the comments were directed to and to the people who chose not to participate in the day of remembrance.
Instead of debating whether or not the day was stolen by the decision of Yabsley, we should rejoice that a decision was made to rectify the situation on a 85-year old man who gets paid to voice his opinions on live TV.
Tamara Bourgeois
Mission
Bad people treated better than good
Dear Editor:
Government bucket list of things to do:
Provide medical care and hospital beds for those who overdose, putting the truly needy further back on the already long waiting list for medical procedures.
Then supply free needles to shoot up, deal with the vaping problem, build for the homeless and boot panhandlers off the street.
Meanwhile, back at the hog factory, keep panhandling for the public dollar via television commercials, even suggesting a night out at a casino where addiction can immediately happen to a lot of our most-vulnerable citizens.
Something with is very wrong when the bad get treated better than the good, who pay the bills.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Nobody wants to be accountable
Dear Editor:
What is the first thing that you think when a government blocks a duly-appointed oversight body from receiving information that it needs to perform the duties for which it was established in the first place, that being oversight of elected officials?
You would probably say that it’s because they have something to hide. After all, if the requested information does not incriminate or exonerates them, why would they block it?
The next thing you would probably think is, why do they establish these costly oversight bodies if they do not want them to uncover government malfeasance?
The plausible answer is that they want to give the appearance of oversight, where that oversight does not actually exist. If the oversight is on an opponent fine, but if the governing party is the target, they will block any attempt to obtain the incriminating evidence.
There are many examples of this some being the following:
• The Justin Trudeau-Liberal government’s refusal to provide the ethics
commissioner with information required to adjudicate their ethics violation in the recent SNC-Lavalin scandal.
• The B.C. NDP government’s attempt to block the Office of the Representative for Children and Youth from getting access to government records.
The same thing happened in the case of the previous provincial Liberal government and the NDP opposition at that time complained vigorously.
Now apparently, it is OK to do so.
• Governments of all stripes routinely block duly-appointed auditors generals, who are required to uncover wasteful government spending and obtain necessary information required to perform their duties. There are cases of the auditors taking the government to court to attempt to get the necessary documents causing delays and unnecessary court costs.
These ethical breaches by elected governments have become so common that they are considered standard operating procedure, and few, if any, consequences result.
Claude Bergman
Penticton
Politically-correct engine rolls on
Dear Editor:
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is using the politically-correct vehicle to promote another culture that is completely intolerant of all who are opposed to his political ambitions.
His divide-and-conquer, “diversity-is- our-strength” tactics are an ugly testament to the fact that our beautiful country has never been more divided.
Like Stephen Harper before him, Trudeau pits one province against another and region against region, insisting on meeting premiers one at the time, as opposed to all of them as a group. He refuses to solicit consensus and solutions on issues of common interests and instead gave them both considerable leverage to accomplish their own personal, political goals, all to the detriment of the welfare of all Canadians.
Trudeau’s all-out assault on Alberta’s oil industry is incomprehensible.
He was elected to serve and protect.
I emphasize the word “protect.”
For Albertans, this is a fight for their future, radically different from Quebec, SNC-Lavalin, Bombardier, Canada’s First Nations and other special interest groups, who constantly are soliciting the federal government (Canadian taxpayers) for more billions in welfare.
Trudeau, and the bleeding heart brigades are busy tearing our beautiful country apart at the seams. He even offered the media $600 million in what appeared to be a coercive attempt to get the press on his team, a media, that we at one time cherished as the champion defender of our civil liberties.
As a society, we are in a lot of trouble as our federal political parties also have given their leaders the powers of dictators in an attempt to eradicate the democratic process in our Parliament.
Some of the good news is that Greta Thunberg and her billion-dollar off-shore corporate sponsors have finally gone home.
Obviously Thunberg and her backers will be delighted to keep Justin Trudeau as prime minister for another four years.
The goals and ambitions of her sponsors are well documented by now, and so are the insidious undertakings by Warren Kinsella and his gang, who were helping Andrew Scheer deep-six Maxime Bernier’s campaign.
They will be remembered next election.
We can now focus on how we are going to use our intellectual assets to pursue the real climate culprits, not the Canadian oil patch that is keeping our homes warm and cosy, but the massive polluters like China and India that are literally choking on massive amounts of pollution they are pumping into the air we all share and help them reduce the emissions that are a real detriment to our very existence.
Andy Thomsen
Kelowna
Punishment to Rocket too harsh
Dear Editor:
We have been Kelowna Rockets fans since the team moved from Tacoma. We are in disbelief that Pavel Novak was given an eight-game suspension for a hit from behind (Courier, Nov. 14).
It is unfortunate that the player he hit was injured. When has an WHL player been suspended for eight games?
We have seen Kelowna players hit from behind and often it looked like they, too, would be injured. Luckily, they usually managed to go into the boards in such a way that they escaped serious injury.
It depends how one hits the boards. Novak has had only six minutes in penalties in 15 games. He does not have a history of dirty play. He is not a big player and he plays with a lot of skill.
We disagree with the harshness of the penalty and the Kelowna Rockets deserve better treatment.
James and Jean McClelland
West Kelowna
