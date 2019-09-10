Four consecutive triple-platinum-selling albums, constant touring dating back to the ‘70s, 16 singles that made the Billboard top 40 ... why has Styx not been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?
- - -
Here are a few more random thoughts to begin your weekend:
The new catchphrase, “Have a good one,” I’m sorry, is getting old quick.
- - -
The same Canadians who praise U.S. President Donald Trump because “the economy is good” in the States should therefore vote for Justin Trudeau because the economy here in Canada is also doing extremely well.
- - -
There are two new dogs (owned by employees) who have a presence in The Herald’s office. Milo is not impressed. He holds senior-dog status in Penticton.
- - -
Canadian Press has a series of awards which editors and news directors vote on every December. With 2019 only two-thirds done, I can predict two things.
Female athlete of the year: Bianca Andreescu;
News story of the year: the manhunt for the teenage fugitives.
- - -
I wish politicians would stop offering their “thoughts and prayers” following every mass shooting. Although comforting, thoughts and prayers are not working.
- - -
I spent the holiday weekend in Spruce Grove, Alta., where I enjoyed being managing editor of their weekly newspaper in 2007-08. Since I’ve left, the city has grown from about 20,000 to well over 36,000.
- - -
Thanks for the invite to speak at a luncheon of a group of Kelowna intellectuals/community builders, earlier this week. I enjoyed the experience. During my presentation, someone raised an interesting point. Why isn’t fake news called what it truly is — lying? Great question.
- - -
From the Internet: If 60 is the new 40, then is 9 p.m. the new midnight?
From late night television: First there’s fake news, now there’s fake weather.
- - -
If you enjoy genealogy, or think you might want to explore it, you will definitely want to attend The Herald/ Courier’s full-day seminar with Dave Obee, one of the country’s leading experts on the subject. The event is Sept. 28 in Penticton.
- - -
Once you can get over hearing little Jacob Tremblay using the ‘F’ word, “Good Boys” is actually a pretty funny — and surprisingly sweet — movie
- - -
A bylaw I’d like to see passed in the Okanagan. Daydreaming when you’re at the front of a line awaiting an advanced green results in a fine of $1,000.
- - -
I can’t wait to see “Tommy,” next week at the Kelowna Community Theatre. But sue me, I liked the 1975 movie with Ann Margaret.
- - -
Will you still need me, will you still feed me ... happy 64th birthday to my friend Butch Burns of Penticton.
- - -
Bob Mason and Rita Ward were the ticket winners of my Americana Crown Circus giveaway.
James Miller is valley editor and director of content for Okanagan Newspaper Group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.