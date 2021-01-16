During Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 rally in Washington, the pump-up music included the disco classic “YMCA” by the Village People.
It made me wonder how many of the Proud Boys know “YMCA” is about men picking up other men.
This was brought to you by Team Trump, which also featured CCR’s “Fortunate Son” at earlier rallies. The John Forgerty-penned song is about a draft dodger, who avoids Vietnam because his family is rich, kind of like... Donald Trump, who had six bonespur deferments to Vietnam.
A funnier mistake belongs to the Democrats. At a stop in New York state, Hillary Clinton’s DJ blasted “Captain Jack” by Billy Joel, which is about a heroin dealer who sells drugs to bored suburban kids. Team Hillary wanted “New York State of Mind” — track 5 on the “Billy Joel’s Greatest Hits Volumes 1 & 2” CD. They pressed No. 2 by misake, which was “Captain Jack.”
And don’t forget Ronald Reagan who, in 1984, attempted to cash in on Bruce Springsteen’s enormous popularity by referencing “Born in the U.S.A.” — an unpatriotic song. In fairness to Ronny, next to “Every Breath You Take” by The Police, “Born in the U.S.A.” is the most misunderstood song in rock ‘n’ roll history.
—
Everyone has an opinion on the capitol violence, including Jake Bregolisse, a staff member in Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray’s Ottawa office.
Responding to an online CBC article about Helena Duke, a 19-year-old who outed her mother (a health-care worker), aunt and uncle for their involvement in an ugly clash with a black woman at a pro-Trump event in Washington, Bregolisse wrote on Facebook: “Got her mother fired — I am at a loss for words on this one.”
—
I support the viewpoints of Central Okanagan School District chair Moyra Baxter and teachers’ union president Kevin Epp about publicly ranking schools based on testing results.
This should remain confidential because it collectively reveals the academic abilities of children as young as nine.
I’m not sure how you’re building the self-esteem of a group of kids if the community is told a Grade 4 class scored 849th of 850 schools.
I’d prefer they rank the top 100 so that private schools and elite families can feel good about themselves. It won’t embarrass other kids.
I don’t believe high test scores translates to the strongest teaching. Some of our strongest teachers are placed in lower-income schools. These are often the students who face the greatest challenges.
Felipe Alou, for example, never won a World Series, but was considered at the time as the best manager in baseball. He took a group of AAA-caliber players in Montreal and through teaching, fielded a competitive team. Joe Torre won four championships with the Yankees, but look at the incredible talent he started with.
—
At the Chilliwack school board meeting conducted on Zoom this week, when discussing removal of anti-SOGI trustee Barry Neufeld from the board, Neufeld lit up a cigarette and appeared to be drinking from a wine glass. (I’m not making this up, watch it for yourself.)
It was reminiscent of “Trailer Park Boys” when Ricky calmed his nerves in court by smoking. The judge and Crown attorney then light up.
"Trailer Park Boys" was a TV show, the Chilliwack School Board is reality.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald.