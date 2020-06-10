Police brutality is a national pandemic
Dear Editor:
Regarding two letters from Elvena Slump lamenting the cop bashing (Herald, June 5), I had to read them a few times to understand who was bashing who.
I watched the video from Kelowna and I saw the cop dash over, as if he was Superman, and start bashing on the suspect. Shame. Shame. Shame.
We’ve all watched the video of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the shameful shoving of a senior into serious condition in Buffalo. Police brutality is pandemic. Yet, as hundreds of thousands of protesters around the world march against police brutality, Donald Trump’s answer is to send in the National Guard and brutally attacked the protesters. Seriously? The brutality must stop.
The suspect in Kelowna was sent to hospital to take care of his injuries, and the bashing cop put on administrative duties until the inquiry is completed. Do the research and you’ll find that in Canada, police brutallity is pandemic, as is racism. The initial two officers doing the arrest, could just have easily punched out the suspect, but chose not. The bashing cop is no hero in my mind.
I am tired of hearing “it’s just one bad apple.” We know that homicide, caused by the police in Canada has more than doubled in the last 20 years. Get rid of all those bad apples before all the basket turns bad and taint the good ones that serve and protect us.
Elvena, you’re on the wrong side of history on this one. Silence leads to more violence.
Derek Morgan
Penticton
Everyone is doing their part to help
Dear Editor:
Visibly and mentally speaking, during the COVID-19 pandemic of these past few months, I need more than a tissue at 4 a.m. on a damp morning.
In my opinion, anyone who is behind a plexiglass shield, counters in stores, cabs and the odd restaurants and eatery places is equally essential as RCMP, Search and Rescue, road crews, parks, bylaw enforcement, paramedics and firefighters.
We can all do our part. Stay strong, Penticton.
Brian Strong
Penticton
Vicious partisan conspiracy theories
Dear Editor:
Responding to Helena Konanz’s angry letter (Herald, June 6) in which she demands that the prime minister immediately resume full sittings in Parliament so that the brave Conservatives can “hold the government to account” (and accuses local MP Richard Cannings of caving in to the Liberals). That’s her big issue?
I believe Trudeau is doing exactly what voters intended when they elected a minority government. He’s working to manage a grave national crisis, crafting policies in cooperation with other willing parties. The Conservatives have not been willing to join that effort. They prefer to stick with vicious partisan conspiracy theories.
After the last election, the Conservatives held 121 seats. Voters gave the Liberals, NDP, Bloc and Greens a combined total of 216 seats.
The latest poll results indicate that the majority of Canadians approve of the job the government is doing.
Konanz and her party are still out of touch.
Bob Nicholson
Penticton
Police brutality must be addressed
Dear Editor:
Re: “People stop bashing the police,” by Elvena Slump (Herald letters, June 5).
Elvena, come on, really?
“A few good punches resulted in cooling the suspect down.”
“Just let the police do their job.”
Wow Miss Elvena, you really need to pull the covers back and get out more. Clearly the pandemic distancing is having an affect on you. Your suggestion that far too many people have no concept of the constant danger out there, and that the kids in your little post-war prairie town were scared of the lone RCMP tyrant running his version of “Law and Order” says it all,
Please turn on the telly and quit turning a blind eye. Do a reality check, change your glasses and refocus on the world-wide condemnation of your so-called hard-done by peacekeepers.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Whites are not superior to others
Dear Editor:
Perhaps you may disagree, but somebody has to say it, as a lot of people likely believe it . There is nothing written that says the white race is superior to any other race on the planet.
The gods may have introduced colour into the painting of their children without a thought of how different colour would create so much stress to the human animal, but not in the wild.
Nothing was ever written just in stone, blood or black and white.
Name-calling is another cruel thing that has stained the coloured creation and can feel as sharp as any dagger.
Unlike a human’s skin colour, name-calling can disappear into all four winds.
I grew up with friends of different colour. Children of colour learn quickly that having different skin colour than white can make life difficult.
I hope the protesting around the world is the final chapter and that true and lasting change is made forever more.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Stockwell Day is entitled to opinion
Dear Editor:
I read that comments made by Stockwell Day on CBC News Network’s “Power and Politics” led to Telus and a business law firm to remove him from their boards (“Day resigns after wading into racism debate,” Herald, June 4).
I can’t believe these morons trying to squash free speech. So they ask him for his comment and don’t like what he said, so let’s fire him.
OK, let me tell you what I will do about this. I have a contract with Telus and I promise you when it expires will cancel TV, internet and phone from Telus.
I was looking to switch to Telus for my mobile, but that won’t happen and I can’t wait until government allows U.S. companies to do business in Canada. These firms are abusing their entitled position in our economy.
Some of you may remember Sportsnet removed Don Cherry for some silly comment. This station will not appear in my home. Both these men are true Canadians.
Racism and discrimination have been kept alive thanks to our government and monopoly companies. This is only weapon I have against stupidity.
Mike Polvere
Peachland
For dementia care, Alberta is superior
Dear Editor:
B.C. has lot to learn from Alberta’s health-care system, especially for the elderly with dementia.
We lived in Brentwood Bay for 30 years, and when my wife was diagnosed with dementia, I was shocked to find doctors in Victoria knew little about the disease. Every time we went to the ER, we had to wait nine to 10 hours to see a doctor, both at Royal Jubilee Hospital and Victoria General Hospital. And then we’d be told there is nothing they can do.
Well, after moving to Alberta, things changed very quickly. She was admitted to the hospital and assessed, taken off the old medication and put on a new one. She started eating and sleeping again — back to the baseline. It’s like night and day, the difference. So Mr. Premier, don’t be so smug about your health-care system. Alberta beats you, hands down.
Isaac Nercessian
Beaumont, Alta.
Trudeau’s silence spoke volumes
Dear Editor:
Columnist Heather Scoffield just does not get it. She accuses Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being silent on systemic discrimination, when the question to him was about President Donald Trump’s tactics against peaceful demonstrators in Washington (Herald, June 4).
It took Trudeau 21 seconds to find words to summarize most Canadians’ reactions to observing abusive and violent tactics so the president could get his photo-op with church and Bible.
The 21 seconds was time well spent because Trudeau was able to utter two key words: “horror and consternation.” The words were diplomatically acceptable, and may have saved Canada from new trade or other retaliation available to a U.S. president renowned for his vindictiveness.
Trudeau then went on to talk of Canada’s own issues with racism, something the CBC reporter had not asked about.
So you see, Ms. Scoffield, the prime minister was not silent at all on the issue of “systemic inequality” (a euphemism for discrimination, I presume).
I agree with Scoffield’s sentiments. It would have been therapeutic to hear one of our leaders blast Trump for abuses of his powers, but it would not have been productive.
Trump would still be Trump, and systemic racism would still be par for the course in the United States.
Trudeau expressed Canada’s horror and consternation at events in the U.S. without ever mentioning The Donald by name, which should earn him some kind of diplomatic Academy Award.
Richard W. Hall
Penticton
COVID denied us proper way to grieve
Dear Editor:
How do we grieve when our ways of grieving are taken from us? Our funerals, celebrations of life and gatherings are gone for now. They have all been put on hold.
We adapt by doing video conferencing but there is something healing about being in the same room with people who love your person. There is an energy in togetherness that is powerful. The love in the room is felt.
And so, we wait for a time when we can gather and in the waiting, we put our grief on hold.
Our places where we grieve - our mom’s house, our brother’s back yard, our dad’s place - are not available now. We have to stay away from the spaces that your person occupied. Our remembering is not as tangible now.
The other side is that we are immersed in the spaces our person occupied and it might become overwhelming. There is no way to distract because we can’t go out and about like we used to. Our grief can become all encompassing.
Even sitting with a friend and having a cup of tea or coffee, or dare I say a beer - it is in these social encounters that we allow ourselves to grieve.
Then of course, there are the heartfelt hugs, the holding of hands and the seeing someone leaning forward to be closer – to listen. Just to listen. These moments are not available right now.
We grieve in community. We grieve with people crying together, laughing together, being silent and still together.
COVID-19 has interrupted our healing. It has taken away the ways we grieve. This is not a good thing.
Do not put your grief on hold. Find small ways to acknowledge your loss. Perhaps it is a phone call or a Zoom call. Stay connected to your community in some way.
Perhaps you can create a small ritual. Set aside a window of time each day to simply remember. Somehow, in whatever way works for you, find a way to honour your grief. Do not put your grief on hold.
Honour your person, honour yourself, honour this important and difficult time in your life.
Donna Flood
Prince George
Opposes all forms of racism, hate crime
Dear Editor:
The Chinese Canadian Benevolent Association of Victoria opposes all forms of hate crime, racial attack and discrimination. We are alarmed and therefore are speaking out against the increase of racist incidents, and commentaries advancing linkages between the COVID-19 pandemic and China.
Many of us have heard of or have been subject to racism, exclusion and prejudice. As this pandemic continues, all Canadians’ physical, mental, emotional and financial well-being are being severely impacted and stress is running high.
There is no reason or excuse for those using the COVID-19 crisis to divide us, blame, revile, or enact violence against Chinese and other groups.
We stand against the rise of hate or exclusion of any racial, marginalized or vulnerable group.
That would diminish all communities and Canada’s ability to act in solidarity, as we must, in order to overcome this world-wide pandemic.
Let us not turn against one another and let us continue the development of our communities as we foster a strong Canadian multicultural identity and strive for the health, safety and respect of all persons.
Allen Ma, President,
Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association,
Victoria