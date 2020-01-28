In last week’s column, I pointed out that economic research indicates that increasing income inequality can have a deleterious impact upon economic growth.
The IMF has found that countries that successfully improve income equality may also increase efficiency, leading to more sustainable growth. The IMF also found that severe inequality heightens social and political instability by undermining social cohesion and increasing tensions; this in turn discourages foreign investment.
The question is: What can and should be done to reduce inequality? One obvious improvement would to be renounce supply-side economics which has been shown time and again not to work.
Most recently, the massive U.S. tax cut in 2018 was supposed to vastly increase investment. But rather than investing in productive assets and better training, corporations used the tax windfall to buy back their stock to the tune of $800 million plus.
Is it any wonder that stock prices boomed as a consequence? The capital gains on stocks were enormous and the top one per cent of income earners were major beneficiaries of the rise in equity prices because capital gains are taxed in the U.S. and in Canada at a lower rate than income from wages.
So careful consideration has to be given to taxing capital gains as regular income. Such reform has been opposed in the past by arguing that such a tax would discourage investment. Economists, however, have found virtually no empirical evidence to support that claim.
Capital gains on owner-occupied residential real estate is also currently free of tax, a major boon to owners of valuable properties in our largest cities. We should consider the establishment of a lifetime limit on such tax-free gains. We could select a base year, say 2021, and calculate realized gains on residential property after that date.
In addition, income tax rates should again become more progressive. In the first three decades after the end of the Second World War, marginal rates were as high as 70% of taxable income while at the same time economic growth was at close to record levels. Currently, the highest marginal tax rate kicks in at about $250,000 of taxable income. While those enjoying the benefits of the lower existing rates will undoubtedly object to a return to previous levels of progression, the option should be examined.
The absence of an inheritance tax in Canada also permits the perpetuation and aggrandizement of significant wealth in already wealthy families. So establishment of such a tax would reduce inequality over time
Income inequality might also be reduced with by increasing after-tax transfers to income earners in the lowest two quintiles. There really is no justification for the existence of poverty in a nation as rich as Canada. Long-term poverty acts like a cancer on those who suffer it.
Poverty stunts health, educational attainment and undermines prospects for continued employment — all of which increase demands on government support programs. Ending poverty is a long-term beneficial program and its cost will decline as effective programs to achieve that goal are implemented.
Elimination of fees on post-secondary education for students whose families are in lowest two income quintiles and a graduated decrease in subsidy of these fees in the third quintile would, over time, further reduce income equality. Three things are obvious.
First, steps to eliminate favourable tax treatment that primarily benefits those in the upper two quintiles of income distribution will engender stiff resistance. To achieve any significant progress on this front will require a strong case backed by unbiased research and great courage on the part of any government undertaking such a reform.
Second, increased after-tax benefits to the lower quintiles will bring forth all sorts of claims of “free loading” and “rip-offs” etc. No system will be perfect, but that does not mean that solutions should not be undertaken. It is important to establish a comprehensive audit that will identify faults and correct such problems.
Third, attaining some significant reduction in income in equality will take time — perhaps a decade or more. But not addressing the increasing degree of income inequality will invite social and political instability and impact adversely on our national cohesion and prosperity.
