Dear Editor:
Re: “Racism exists in Kelowna,” by Dr. Mo Rajabally (Daily Courier, Aug. 2).
Mo, Mo, Mo, your latest rant about not being elected to council because of racialism just proves, without a doubt, why the people did not vote you in.
Not only is the rant drivel, you insult the electorate and those it voted for.
You must accept political defeat graciously. There is no doubt about racism’s
existence here and through Canada, however that’s not the reason why you were not elected.
The voters simply thought you would not make a good councillor. Your latest letter is proof positive of that.
Now please go away and let those who were elected do their job.
