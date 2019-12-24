RDOS should not pay for removal
Dear Editor:
The Penticton Indian Band considers that they are protectors of the environment. The PIB has an area behind the first mountain where they have burnt rubbish from contractors for years (Herald, Dec. 20).
Adam Eneas caused the problem and Eneas can rectify the problem. The PIB and Eneas need to negotiate a plan for Eneas to dispose of the rubbish pile on PIB lands.
The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen needs to inform Eneas and the PIB that the removal costs rest squarely in their hands. The PIB can probably contact our MLA and our MP and receive a grant to complete the disposal of the rubbish pile.
Eneas can start a “Go Fund Me” campaign and generous residents can contribute to the fund.
Residents of the South Okanagan, speak up where you stand on this matter. Are you prepared to pick up any part the tab, no preferential treatment should be given to Adam Eneas?
Once rates are discounted for one individual, discount requests will never stop in the future.
RDOS directors, please do not spend one nickel of my property taxes on disposing of this rubbish pile.
Ted Wiltse
Penticton
Killing three birds with one stone
Dear Editor:
I may have a fix for three current questions in Penticton.
If the taxpayers in town are able to convince city council to build a new tennis bubble beside the proposed outdoor skating rink, the scavenged heat could be used to keep it warm. Then when the weather gets brutally colder in the winter, the people living on the streets could move into the bubble to stay warm and alive.
Just saying.
Tim Lyons
Penticton
Residential taxes too high and unfair
Dear Editor:
According to a recent editorial by Joe Fries (Penticton Herald, Dec. 17): “This marks the second year in a row Penticton councillors have received staff’s provisional budget, made a show of deliberating for three days, and then accepted exactly what was put in front of them,” ($2.9% this year, 3.9% last year.)
This council was elected to rectify the mistakes of past councils. Land use and development charges need amending. Commercial businesses are popping up on agricultural land throughout the region. Hotels under the misnomer of BNBs; exclusive restaurants; amphitheaters; wine stores; parking lots; wedding venues and various retail activities are eating away at our agricultural base.
The multi-million dollar wine industry with an assortment of struggling mom-and- pops thrown in for good measure is a recreational tourist industry. These are not food-based businesses and their end product bears no relationship to that of a cherry orchard or a vegetable farm.
To be fair to residential taxpayers’ taxes on these businesses should be reflected accordingly as their supply chain (grapevines) provide an essential part of their various up-market retail businesses. Reform to the Agricultural Act to better reflect current commercial use of agricultural land is needed. City staff should prepare a proposal for SILGA to be forwarded to the next UBCM.
The city needs to act on this.
The Business Tax Multiplier needs to be addressed. The system favors the business community and leaves residential taxpayers to foot the bill.
Penticton’s residential property tax rates are if not the highest, among the highest in B.C. and the Okanagan valley. Taxes should be distributed among property classes based on objective criteria such as the total land area occupied by various property tax categories. The owners of businesses, and even rental residential properties, can pass on property taxes where the owners of residential properties cannot.
The use of a business tax multiplier to set tax policy is ill-advised because it is unstable and unpredictable
The residential tax burden in Penticton compared to median household income is among the highest of any city in the Okanagan.
The value of volunteer services by residents to support business activities (endurance races, festivals, etc.) far exceeds the contributions of businesses to the social fabric of the city.
Council needs to take all these issues into consideration to provide a balanced tax base that treat all taxpayers fairly.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Some Ants have no shame
Re “Ottawa’s answer to ant, grasshopper,” (Daily Courier letters, Dec. 17).
I too fondly remember the lessons of Aesop’s Fables. The writer likens Justin Trudeau to the Grasshopper while the Conservatives , I presume, are the Ants, toiling ceaselessly to get every dime out of our pockets, while telling us empty pockets are good for us.
Perhaps the writer is unaware that it is past Liberal governments who provided Canadians with Universal Health Care, the Trans Canada Highway, the TransCanada Pipeline, the St. Lawrence Seaway, Family Allowance, OAS, GIS, Employment Insurance Insurance, CPP, National Housing Act, and Veterans’ Care.
Which of those would the writer like his grandchildren to be deprived of?
The Stephen Harper Ants took a $13 billion surplus and turned it into a $56 billion deficit , before there was any recession, then sold off everything available, at a loss, cut multiple social programs, including that of veterans, and emptied the Employment Insurance Fund (count your gold fillings, Grandma), in order to say there was a surplus of a meager $1.9 billion in 2015.
Taking into account the improvements in the Canada Child Benefit , Seniors, Veteran’s Benefits, the CPP, the fairer TFSA and tax rates, changes to Indigenous Affairs, the lack of partisanship in the Senate — it appears the Liberals have been very focused on managerial competence , long-term planning , forthright communication and ethical behaviour, working as they have with deliberately emptied coffers — the Ant’s version of “scorched earth policy.”
Yet, the present supposed “financial critic” for the Ants — a veritable mine of misinformation, stood up recently, with an astounding lack of truthful data and told the Canadian public an absolute contradiction of Canada’s financial and employment situation. Some Ants have no shame.
The Ants offered a $6 billion gift to their moneyed friends as electoral bait, while screaming deficit.
Self-promoting superficial media exposure?
You mean like Harper on the HMCS Fredericton with his squadron of taxpayer funded photographers or his “24-7” effort on YouTube ?
Our holiday season has been gladdened by a Christmas card and family photo sent to every constituent in this riding. It costs me a dollar to mail each and every card I send. It has cost me my dollar (plus) to receive this — the voters list obviously having been used. So much for privacy and so much for fiscal responsibility.
It’s enough to give an ant a bad name.
Aesop should be whirling in his grave.
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
Embracing solar panels, windmills
Dear Editor:
If we were serious about climate change, we would require each public building, store, school and condo to install solar panels on its flat roof. There would be dozens of energy-yielding windmills in the Sooke Hills and similar sites, as in southern Alberta.
But we are not really serious — even within sight of the catastrophe, we simply don’t get it.
Job Kuijt
Victoria
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.