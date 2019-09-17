Dear Editor:
As a citizen of Kelowna for the past 14 years and a regular attendee of the Kelowna Community Theatre, I am extremely disappointed to read that the land previously occupied by the RCMP detachment at 350 Doyle Ave. is to be leased for commercial development.
This land is the last piece of city-owned land in central Kelowna.
There is no mention in the Request for Proposals of what is to be done with the adjacent Kelowna Community Theatre.
It was built in 1962 (population at the time of 15,000 — now over 130,000) and is in desperate need of renewal to meet the ambitions of this city as a destination for smart young entrepreneurs, innovative businesses and visitors.
It seems the city has no vision or foresight to create a significant piece of civic architecture in this prime location for use by the citizens of Kelowna. We have a world-class university, a world-class hospital and a third-rate community theatre with inadequate facilities for our sophisticated, growing city.
The 80-year lease proposed by the city, will open the land for commercial development, which effectively means that this land is lost to the public forever. There are interesting models that the city could consider to keep the land in the public domain. Surely there must be a better way to use that last piece of city-owned land.
Another city document states, “Staff have thoroughly examined future land requirements for redevelopment of the Kelowna Community Theater. Staff can confirm that the remaining property (on which the current theater sits) is sufficient to meet the future theatre needs.”
On what is this wisdom of the staff based? Did staff do a needs assessment and a functional plan to know this? Did anyone have a grander vision to use the entire piece of this unique civic land with signature architecture to create a lively active centre with a performance theatre at its core and other activities related to culture located in a fine new building?
Note that the new Calgary City Library has become a signature building for the city, with architecture of national significance and a destination in its own right. Is there no aspiration and leadership in our Kelowna city council related to the future for culture in this city?
I feel that this is all a very disappointing situation for the citizens of Kelowna.
Patricia Ainslie,
Kelowna
