Remember all the stress of non-stop holiday functions in the years prior to COVID-19?
Your office party, spouse’s office party, kids’ hockey team party, drop-ins at friends and neighbours, school holiday pageants, $20-gift exchanges, dinner with both sides of your family, luncheons at whatever club you belong to ... it never seemed to end. It was overwhelming and continuous from Dec. 1 until Dec. 24.
In reflection, it’s shameful that we complained, viewing holiday parties as a chore, inconvenience and added expense.
I never thought I’d say this, but I miss it... a lot.
—
Trivia: What was the only Rolling Stones album to be nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards?
—
Condolences to the family of Vince Rabbitte, former commodore of the Penticton Yacht Club, beloved ski instructor at Apex Mountain and a huge supporter of the valley’s arts and music scene.
Vince died this month at the age of 93. He was famous for his incredible level of physical fitness, skiing well into his late-80s.
My favourite memory of Vince was from a Soundstage Productions cast party. Pushing 90, Vince took over the dance floor in the style of John Travolta in “Saturday Night Fever,” putting to shame men half his age (me included) who needed to sit down after two songs.
Vince was always positive and made you feel good about yourself. I will miss him.
—
Loverboy fan Sharon Leveque from Lake Country (she has known lead guitarist Paul Dean since he was 7) has asked me to mention the 40th anniversary re-release of the band’s self-titled 1980 debut album.
“Loverboy” is now available in a limited-release, red vinyl special edition. It can be
purchaesd on Amazon, but even better by ordering a copy from your favourite independent record store.
—-
Trivia answer: “Some Girls,” (1979), it lost to the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack.
Editor’s Note: What? No “Exile on Main Street” or “Beggars Banquet”?
—
This is my final column before Dec. 25 and I would like to take this opporunity to wish all of our readers, subscribers, advertisers and the community a very joyous holiday.
Thank you for your continued support, we all truly appreciate that you see the value in local, independent journalism.
I’d like to extend holiday wishes to my second family, my incredibly hard-working and dedicated colleagues who make it a joy for me to come to work every day.
Merry Christmas everyone!
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca