David Prystay a great visionary
Dear Editor:
Re: “Hotelier taking faith in wood to new heights” (Herald, Dec. 13; Courier, Dec. 12).
Bravo David!
Having known David Prystay for 20 years, this news story does not surprise me in the least. David has been — and will always be — "a step ahead" of many visionary developers and businessmen.
His continued “future thinking,” combined with his admirable interpersonal skills, have long impressed me. This latest vision for Kelowna will be a great success, as will anything else he projects for the Okanagan valley.
Not only for his business acumen, but also his community outreach support in so many areas, David Prystay is worthy of nomination for Penticton’s Man of the Year 2019.
James Ludvigson
Penticton
Hope program up and running soon
Dear Editor:
Re: “Penticton City Council swings axe at grant requests (Herald, Dec. 12).
They say any publicity is good publicity, as long as they spell your name right. Oh well, I wish you had spelled our name right.
I am still hopeful it will help our building fund drive as we have the perfect building in mind and are desperate to get into a large enough space to be able to provide better services to Penticton and to get our Day Detox program up and running.
Sherry Ure, Chair
Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre
Chamber, tourism are both separate
Dear Editor:
Re: “Chamber doesn’t represent ordinary, everyday citizens” by Ian Palmer (Courier letters, Dec. 12).
Oh, my. Mr. Palmer, your letter made us chuckle again over here at the Chamber as it is clear you need some additional info about our organization.
I don’t want to burn too much of your time or bore others about our rich history (which began on our founding in 1906), but another brief clarification on who we are is likely needed.
Much of this information is readily available on our website. So that you are aware, while we love the fantastic work that Tourism Kelowna is doing in promoting the city and region, they are a different organization from the Chamber.
Our building, which was constructed thanks to so many dedicated individuals decades ago, is located on Harvey Ave.
Feel free to drop by anytime; the coffee is always on!
As to your note about who we represent; as a not-for-profit organization guided by a local board of volunteer business and community leaders, incorporated under the federal Boards of Trade Act, we represent local entrepreneurs, small business owners, and more than 100 non-profit organizations.
Basically, we represent passionate people who continually work and invest in this community, driving our economy and creating a high quality of life.
And yes, Mr. Palmer, while I don’t know all 1,100 members personally, or the more than 20,000 employees that they represent,
I suspect they are actual Kelowna taxpayers, as we all know there is little chance to avoid taxes (something we keep an eye on to ensure government regulation and taxes are fair and reasonable.)
This is the point in the letter where we also remind folks of the value of shopping local. May you all have a very Merry Christmas and a wonderful 2020.
Dan Rogers, Executive Director
Kelowna Chamber of Commerce
Don’t give up on battle against polio
Dear Editor:
The world has been fighting polio for almost 70 years, beating it back to tiny final reservoirs in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The goal is to at last eradicate this terrible, incurable disease as we did smallpox and it's within our reach.
Canadians tend to be complacent about infectious diseases “over there”, believing borders will protect them, yet AIDS, SARS, and numerous other diseases show this to be a false sense of security.
And despite decades-long efforts, new polio cases suddenly appeared this fall in the Philippines and just now in Malaysia, a huge distance away from known sources. As long as it exists the disease can suddenly erupt and spread anywhere, even to countries like Canada where so many increasingly refuse vaccinations.
Our grandparents will remember the dread of polio, perhaps even knew a victim. Unlike them, we have a choice: the agencies responsible are heading a massive push to destroy this virus once and for all, but need money.
It’s critical that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledges Canada’s share of funding to complete this critical task.
Oliver Mark
Saanich
Scheer was the hypocritical fraud, not Trudeau
Dear Editor:
How long ago was it when the leader of a Canadian political party called Justin Trudeau a fraud and hypocrite?
Hmm... now it has come to light that he was using money from the Conservative party’s coffers to pay the costs of private schooling for his children, according to sources in contact with Global News.
But, it’s not like Andrew Scheer himself has been honest about his character, having billed himself as an insurance broker prior to entering politics.
The Globe and Mail later revealed that he was never licensed to sell insurance in his native Saskatchewan.
Talk about an entitled ego — and to think, he almost won the election.
Then we have our local MPs kissing up to this hypocrite, just because he appointed them to the shadow cabinet before he imploded.
How we can hardly wait for Central Okanagan-Similkameen Nicola MP Dan Albas’s excuse for supporting Scheer, when Mr. Wishy Washy’s original pick for the Conservative leader was the racist Maxime Bernier.
I wonder which bandwagon Albas jumps on now. It really makes you wonder about Albas himself.
Rick St. Martin
Lake Country
Penticton hospital runs a happy ship
Dear Editor:
The new hospital in Penticton is a “happy ship.”
In the Canadian navy, after a ship has been refurbished (service and maintenance work) and completed after a long tour at sea, very often the crew will have changed as many as half the crew will be new recruits, getting their “sea legs.”
It usually takes a considerable amount of time before they are “ship shaped.”
The ship sails often with a new captain and several younger officers. The scuttlebutt below decks is the usual chatter about the skipper‚ how will he manage as he puts the ship through the “work-up stage”; training the new crew members, testing new weapon systems, etc. When the skipper (and high command) is satisfied, the ship’s company is ready for sea duty. If the ship performs as well, or better, than it should, the expression “happy ship” becomes the talk of the day.
Penticton’s new hospital is a happy ship, all departments perform as well — or better — than can be expected.
Our medical professionals: doctors, nurses, X-ray techs, blood laboratory techs, etc. are all a credit to their professions. Even the cleaning and foods services department do a wonderful job.
The volunteers go the extra mile — all of them are warm and caring people.
The civil servants who manage the hospital really pull their weight.
In my case, I have had five lovely talented Bick (internal IV) nurses: Shelley, Carol, Laurie, Anita and Maria.
After a recent operation, I was fortunate to have the lovely Miss Moose Jaw (her father was a Snowbird pilot) and the lovely Miss Vancouver Shenay as my recovery nurses. Not only are these RNs well trained; they are well-rounded, well-educated ladies.
Because I am a political person, my nurses too are well aware of our nation’s problems. We had several warm, intelligent and interesting conversations.
There were other wonderful RNs giving me plenty of TLC. I am a lucky fellow.
My illness occurred in Penticton. I was always in very capable caring hands and, from what I remember, the OR doctors and nurses are serious professionals.
Ernie Slump
Penticton
Cops need to get tough on thieves
Dear Editor:
Penticton’s library is not a safe place for children, we’ve been told. I don’t know, especially if they are properly supervised by their parents or a member of the library’s staff. It is definitely unsafe for those, like me, who depend on a bicycle to travel around and get to and from work.
I lock my bike up, aside from times at home when I’ve forgot to, and yet my properly-locked bike was stolen by someone with bolt cutters — likely in the evening when drivers are speeding past and fewer observant pedestrians are around.
I found my cut lock just prior to the library closing, after they rudely flashed the lights on and off to signal us to leave.
A city staffer later admitted to me, privately of course, that where my bike was stolen from, the bike rack hidden at the corner of the building has no camera coverage on it so there is no pictorial or video evidence of the louse who assaulted me by stealing my means of travel.
I have a back-up bike, but still, why are people allowed to steal and get second, third, fourth chances?
Have you never heard of a thief becoming a possible murderer? If someone weaker fights them off, then they may well become murderers. It’s not that I value my bike or possessions over a human being, but frankly a thief deserves the harshest of punishments regardless of their reasons or circumstances because they have failed in being human or humane.
Being in need or in poverty is no excuse to steal. The Penticton RCMP continue to deny there are no personal offences to the general public and my bike being stolen is a serious incident, whether or not it was committed by a homeless person or an organized thief who lives in a rich home.
RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy says he doesn't blame people, in some cases, for their perceptions.
Grandy clearly has no clue of what is going on in Penticton. Police remain in their ivory offices or high-powered cars, whereas the general public on the sidewalks see the truths that the police do not.
We must all pressure city hall and thelibrary to do right by all citizens of Penticton and not just the rich, homeless or those who cannot easily be ignored.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
