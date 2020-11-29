Our advent journey begins this weekend. The word Advent is derived from the Latin word, Adventus, meaning “coming,” and it is a time for waiting with God and for God.
The gospels are full of waiting people, waiting with promise. Waiting is active, which means we are fully present in the moment — trusting that something is happening deep in our God-given promise.
In the New Testament, the priest Zechariah was chosen to go into the temple, an honourable act; it was there an angel announced, “Do not be afraid, Zechariah; your prayer has been heard. Your wife Elizabeth will bear you a son, and you are to give him the name John.” (NIV)
Zechariah and Elizabeth were old and childless and had prayed for decades for a child.
The announcement of the angel far surpassed any news he could have expected. God loves to break in, far beyond our imagination, far beyond our expectations and our conclusions.
The first week of Advent focuses on the word hope.
Let us think about the hope we have in Christ and how this sacred season is perfect for our hearts to awaken.
Advent reminds us to stop, breathe, wonder, look, yearn, and anticipate. How many of us are weary in the waiting, the wondering, and worrying?
Many will remember the Chilean miners whose mine collapsed, turning them into underground prisoners for 69 days. I remember the emotional scene in 2010, as I watched 33 men rise in the Phoenix capsule.
Family, friends and strangers waited above ground in a makeshift village that they had set up to wait in anticipation for good news — it was appropriately named Camp Hope.
A letter that 19-year-old Jimmy Sanchez wrote from the mine includes these memorable words, “There are actually 34 of us because God has never left us down here.”
Sanchez’s visual quote reminds me of this comforting verse, “The moment we get tired in waiting, God’s Spirit is right alongside helping us along. If we don’t know how or what to pray, it doesn’t matter. He does our praying in and for us, making prayer out of our wordless sighs, our aching groans,” (Romans 8:28). I’m sure that many of us have known sighs and groans during these days.
In this season of Advent, let us meditate on hope. Praying and believing for those trapped, blinded by the dark and awaiting rescue. We all have our role in the camp; some keep spirits high, some cry, some keep order, and some can’t find words. As we accept the invitation into the advent season, let us hold out our hand in the dark and reach for hope.

Phil Collins is Pastor at Willow Park Church Kelowna.