Acquire Sickle Point as a nature park
Dear Editor:
When Kaleden was first established (early 1900s), the land known as Sickle Point was recognized for its conservation values and was designated as a park.
Unfortunately with the coming of the railroad and other issues of the day, the park designation was lost and the land became private property.
The property has always had access issues as it lies on the lakeshore side of the railroad (KVR Trail). Although zoned single-family residential, no building has ever taken place in part due to the lack of water, sewer, electricity and road access.
Attempts have been made to establish a five-lot subdivision on the property, so far without success. The property has recently passed to another group who have listed it for sale for a new owner to develop.
In jurisdictions around the world, governments of all political persuasions have recognized the recreational and tourism values of abandoned railbeds.
Unfortunately, B.C. was slow in joining this movement. The handling of the KVR right of way in Kaleden is a perfect example of how not to do it. Provincial governments, whether conservative or progressive, have managed to totally mangle the acquisition of the CPR/KVR property in the vicinity of Kaleden resulting in a non-contiguous trail which leaves users confused and the experience less than ideal.
A Sickle Point subdivision would not be the only “subdivision” that fronts on Skaha Lake. Much of the east side of the lake could be a “poster child” for what should not take place on lakeshores.
Almost all of the development along the lakeshore was approved in the 1960s and 70s when most of the world still thought that development for development’s sake was a good thing. Today we should know better and we should act on that knowledge. Because similar properties were “developed” in an earlier unenlightened era does not mean we should continue down that path.
Informal surveys by the RDOS Area ‘I’ director confirm that a majority of Kaleden residents are in favour of the community acquiring the property for a nature park. Sickle Point and its immediate surroundings are an ecologically important area and one of the few remaining Waterbirch/Wild Rose (provincially red-listed) communities in B.C.
The community of Kaleden trusts the provincial government and RDOS will work with them to do the right thing, help right some past wrongs and acquire the property for posterity.
Robert C. Handfield
Kaleden
What is Cannings really pedalling?
Dear Editor:
It’s no secret that the NDP has been propping up Justin Trudeau’s corrupt Liberal practices ... all while our MP, Richard Cannings is out pedalling his bike.
But people really need to start asking what is that coalition, and Dick, really “pedalling?”
On July 21, Cannings posted on his NDP site saying “...we’re putting pressure on the Liberal government to be clear with their U.S. counterparts that, despite American pressure to open the border, the number one priority must be the health and safety of Canadians.”
The border closure is supposed to be till the end of September isn’t it?
What’s he really pedalling?
A quick search of the federal government’s websites finds a tender for “transportation of asylum seekers from various ports of entry (POE) in Quebec to temporary accommodations located within 150 km of Lacolle, Quebec, and from the temporary accommodations to a location within the Greater Montreal Area” at the infamous Roxham Road.
So, what’s Dick really pedalling?
There’s more — not only are tenders out to provide taxpayer-funded transportation at an illegal border crossing, we’re hiring nurses for 24/7 services at Roxham Road too. Particularly when New York state is not a dangerous place.
Are we being pedalled something when Dick is out pedalling his bike? Are the borders really closed?
Shouldn’t we be having a serious policy discussions with questions such as:
• Should the facts of the pandemic result in major changes to Canada’s annual immigrant intake?
• To what extent should any change be determined by our unemployment levels and economic-growth performance?
• How might the growth of economic nationalism around the world affect our basic long-run immigration policies? That is, why can’t other countries take care of their own?
• What are the calculations that produce the appropriate number of immigrants to accept annually?
So, not only should we ask what Dick is pedalling, but what the Liberal/NDP coalition is?
Wayne Llewellyn
Penticton
More to Survivor than just Eye of the Tiger
Dear Editor:
Thank you for including in “Today in History” about the career and passing of Jimi Jamison the singer and his career (Herald, Sept. 1). He remains a favourite singer of mine.
I first heard him on “Vital Signs,” the Survivor album he debuted on.
He was also in groups Target and Cobra prior to joining Survivor.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Many Canadians will never be employed
Dear Editor:
To have faith in money, it needs good, sound governing.
As long as the usual, the normal amount of money can be exchanged for goods and services, faith and acceptance of money will prevail as a way, as a medium of exchanging goods and services.
2. Faith in purchasing power stems from good government and resultant fiscal/ monetary management.
3. Reason in all things is the key to having enough money supply circulating to enable trade and consumerism without creating too much inflation.
4. An inadequate amount in circulation, a sort of negative faith, prevented trade and consumerism. In the early 1930s and prior to that, there was not enough money in circulation. This condition prevailed even though in 1921 John Maynard Keys asked the federal establishment to increase the money supply.
In short, there was no physical cause of the depression. Shame. Alberta was so desperate, they illegally tried using script money.
5. Now we are at another impasse, billions have been added in just a few months, but oddly no significant inflation has occurred. GNP has been falling for a number of years. Layoffs continue in Canadian manufactures.
The recent national economic media report tells us many Canadians could perhaps never be employed.
We do not understand how we can welcome and peacefully accommodate cultural changes that rocks traditional worthiness.
All of the foregoing is founded upon money retain faith in its hourly use.
Bruce Alton McGillis
Penticton
Ottawa stands on guard for seniors
Dear Editor:
As our economy starts to reopen, the health and safety of Canadians is our number one priority.
That’s why the Government of Canada is acting now to put the right tools in place before a potential second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hits.
We have negotiated a Safe Restart Agreement with the provinces and territories that will invest $19 billion to protect the health of Canadians and ensure they can safely return to work.
This Agreement bolsters the capacity of the provinces and territories to conduct contact tracing and testing, with a goal to have capacity for up to 200,000 tests a day across the country. This is vital to containing future outbreaks quickly before they spread.
To better protect seniors in long-term care homes, we are funding infection prevention measures and expanding eligibility for federal infrastructure funds so they can be used to modernize and renovate long-term care facilities.
We have set up a contingency reserve of personal protective equipment so front line and essential workers have the vital protection they need to do their jobs.
The agreement also makes a significant investment to ensure sufficient and safe childcare is available for families. By ensuring staff and children are safe, parents will have the peace of mind to feel confident returning to work.
The federal government is creating a temporary national sick leave program so no one feels pressured to go to work when sick. The program will provide 10 days of paid sick leave to workers who do not already qualify through their employers to ensure they can stay home and get well.
Throughout these difficult times, Canadians have stood together to look out for one another and protect our communities. Our government will continue to ensure that Canadians have the supports to stay safe and get through this pandemic.
Deb Schulte, MP
Canada’s Minister of Seniors
Firefighters are our guardian angels
Dear Editor:
You may want to call our firefighters heroes, but they are the first people to disagree with you on that issue.
Instead, I like to call them our guardian angels.
While we are forced to run away from fire, they run towards it because, plain and simple, that is their job.
The Christie Mountain fire was a perfect example of that. Lead department, Okanagan Falls, did a great job as initial response, followed up by expert mutual aid from various departments, including Oliver, Willowbrook, Osoyoos and Anarchist Mountain.
In Penticton, Fire Chief Larry Watkinson and his crew did a stupendous job (with many out-of-town departments) in stopping the fire from infiltrating the upper Carmi area.
The windstorm on that nerve-racking Friday was a nail-biter for residents on evacuation alert/order, but at the end of the day, our guardian angels saved our homes.
Many kudos go out to regional district staff, particularly information officer Erick Thompson for his well-articulated efforts in keeping everyone informed.
So, how do we possibly thank these people? We can’t give them home-baked cookies anymore (as much as they love them). But there is one thing we can do to show our utmost appreciation: Be prepared for emergencies and stay out of firefighters' way.
See all those dead branches and pine needles beside your home? Get rid of them. This spring I filled a dozen yard waste bags with dead pine needles and pine cones. I also cut down a dying tree and some branches touching my house.
Like other people I was tempted to stop on the side of the highway to watch the fire, but I didn’t because I knew it would cause more congestion.
I was all set to go with my emergency kit which I had prepared last year.
These are precisely the things you can do to show emergency responders your gratitude.
There's no better gift.
Lyonel Doherty
Penticton
COVID an excuse to limit engagement
Dear Editor:
Re: Summerland Council on metering of irrigation water
It would seem that the shine has vanished from those elected to the Summerland council and they are now a bit tarnished and out of circulation, just like our pennies. Emails are not answered and the promised public engagement has yet to happen.
I am referring to the lack of public engagement regarding the latest version of a resolution put before council to meter the irrigation lines of 240 remaining households who have a separate irrigation lines. These properties vary in size and purpose and many who have these lines use untreated water so that the water treatment plant is not over-taxed.
This issue has been bandied about for more than 10 years with decisions ranging from meters being installed at no charge in 2010, to costing property owners $1,500 in 2014 and up to $4,100 to have a meter installed in 2020. Indecision throughout these 10 years on the part of council and staff has resulted in these stakeholders to continuously wonder how they will be able to afford to install a meter or what the costs would be to redirect the irrigation through the household meters.
At no time did these property owners object to having the water metered, but objected to paying for the installation of the meter on existing lines. Originally, household and agricultural meters were installed at no cost to the property owners.
Without any reasonable public engagement in the past 10 years, we have been forced to take this on as individuals. Citizens cannot even attend council meetings to have their say due to COVID restrictions. That leaves us with sending emails to council and staff.
In the past, when council was newly elected, one could expect a reply of some sort. Now; nothing.
The council meeting on Aug. 24 had one person speak to this issue via telephone. It appeared as though no one on council was listening to what he said and they went on to discuss what the price should be for the meters.
Back to the pennies; at least council should attempt to answer questions posed to them by the public.
Do not use COVID as an excuse to leave us out of the discussion. Have proper public engagement when it is suitable to do so and listen to your public. Shine again!
Dawn Richards
Summerland