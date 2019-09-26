It is common, and in fact expected that most of us make two rather serious mistakes: First, during eras when life unfolds the way we dream it should, we assume the good times will never end.
Second, in eras when life unfolds much the way our nightmares depict it, we assume the horrible times will never end. In reality, both outlooks are mistaken and both are harmful.
The first leaves us vulnerable and unprepared for harsh realities which inevitably come; the second mires us in hopelessness and despair.
Contrast these outlooks with the perspective of people we all know and envy who possess an uncanny awareness of a better way to live. They seem to know how to enjoy and celebrate good times without getting caught up in it, and they seem to manage the hard times in a way that always moves them forward.
What do they know that we don't?
One descriptive term to frame how they live is that they’ve learned to “Interpret The Present.” Whether the present is a dream or a nightmare, there is always something in it for which to be grateful, something in it which keeps us humble and something in it which positions us better for the next era.
Although my body has begun to protest, I am a survivor of quite a few marathons and more recently, half marathons. In my opinion, long distance running is one of life’s best teachers. I’ve never run a long distance race without all three of the above mentioned components of “interpreting the present” showing up and running with me.
First, there is always something for which to be grateful. Maybe it’s when I watch the wheelchair athletes wheel out ahead or when I see someone in the crowd holding a pair of crutches, moments like those always make me grateful I have two legs that work.
Next, of course, are the moments of humility. There is always someone, or in my case, several thousand someone’s who are faster than me.It is always humbling to experience the pain of hitting the threshold of my training and wondering if I’ll make it. Being confronted with your own limitations is extremely healthy. The precariousness of the race also brings humble perspective. One twisted ankle and the run is over.
Finally, each time I run it positions me for the future. I learn what can be accomplished through training, discipline and perseverance. I learn how much more I could have done. There is always more to learn, to strive for and to accomplish.
These three running partners, gratitude, humility and growth always have something to teach.
A couple thousand years ago St. Paul described his view of harvesting the future. I’ll use his words verbatim: “Not that I have already obtained all this, or have already arrived at my goal, but I press on to take hold of that for which Christ Jesus took hold of me. Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.”
Neither our dreams or our nightmares last forever but both have the potential to help us face the next day better.
Tim Schroeder is a pastor at Trinity Baptist Church in Kelowna.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.