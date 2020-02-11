The first airlift of 200 or so Canadians trapped in the quarantined Chinese city of Wuhan took place on Thursday. A second flight is currently scheduled for next Tuesday, Feb. 10.
In the meantime, at least 12 other countries have been able to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan. News reports specifically identify the U.S., Australia, Japan, South Korea, France, Morocco, Germany, Kazakhstan, the U.K., Russia, Netherlands, and Myanmar.
How come they could do it, and Canada took so long?
Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne blamed part of the delay on weather conditions in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Health Minister Patty Hajdu conceded that the federal government was initially caught off guard and had “a slow start in terms of organizing” the evacuation plane.
I don’t buy it.
Kazakhstan was better prepared for a health crisis than Canada was? Give me a break!
Although nobody is saying it, to me there seems a clear connection between the delays encountered in getting Canadian citizens out of China and the highly publicized court case in Vancouver, B.C. deliberating the fate of Meng Wanzhou.
Meng is, of course, the chief financial officer for the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, and the daughter of Huawei’s founder, Ren Zhengfei. Huawei is the world’s largest telecommunications company, having surpassed both Ericsson and Nokia. Huawei is also the flag-bearer for the new China, courted in some parts of the world, and feared in other parts.
The U.K. has chosen Huawei to build its fifth generation (hence 5G) telecommunications networks; the U.S. has banned Huawei from even bidding on new networks.
Although Huawei is officially listed as a privately owned corporation, the U.S. is terrified that it either is, or could be, an arm of the Chinese government. And thast any equipment it supplies might have a trapdoor into classified data.
Cambridge Analytica has already demonstrating the possibilities of tapping supposedly private data. Russia apparently hacked Hilary Clinton’s emails in the 2016 presidential election campaign.
China has already reacted to Merg’s arrest with its own quid pro quo — two Canadians imprisoned without trial.
Meng is at least getting her day in court, even though she herself is not on trial. Rather, Canadian law is.
On Aug. 22, 1918, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York issued an arrest warrant for Meng, alleging that Meng had conspired to defraud several banks of supposedly for Huawei, but actually for Skycom, an entity alleged to be entirely controlled by Huawei, which was alleged to be dealing with Iran, thus breaking to U.S. sanctions against Iran.
Did you follow all those levels of allegation?
On Dec. 1, 2018, Canadian police arrested Meng as she passed through Vancouver International Airport en route to Mexico. Two years later, she got her day in court.
The trial is solely to determine whether Meng should be extradited to the U.S. so that she can be tried there.
There’s no question that Canada has an extradition treaty with the U.S.
But one provision of that treaty is that people can only be extradited only if what they were supposed to have done was also a crime in Canada.
Here’s where things get complicated.
Is Meng accused of breaking U.S. sanctions against Iran? If so, her defence lawyers argue, she could not have committed a crime, because at the time of her alleged offence, Canada had no sanctions against Iran. Canada and the U.S. both withdrew their sanctions in 2016.
Donald Trump re-imposed sanctions in the U.S. two years later. But Trump does not make Canadian law. Canada did not follow suit — perhaps trying to prove that it was not, in the words of the late Ray Hord about former Prime Minister Lester Pearson, “a puppy-dog on the U.S.A.’s leash.”
Therefore, Meng’s legal team said, she does not qualify for extradition.
Or is Meng accused of bank fraud? If so, that’s a crime in both countries. Then the Canadian court has to examine whether she did commit fraud. Which effectively puts Meng herself on trial, in a trail that’s not officially about her at all.
I doubt that the Chinese government sees Meng’s trial as only about the principles of Canadian extradition law. I suspect that, like Donald Trump, they see everything as politics. Whether it’s canola exports, extradition treaties, or refugees fleeing the corona virus.
Of course I can’t prove any of this. But it sure looks to me as if China’s treatment of Canadians seeking to get out of Wuhan is a not-so-subtle form of quid pro quo.
