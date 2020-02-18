Snow angels make good neighbours
Dear editor:
After each major snowfall, the Fyffe Road Snow Angel plows the snow from my big, wide driveway (at the top of Fyffe Road).
I seldom, if ever, have the opportunity to thank the Snow Angel in person, so would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt (and might I even add “muscle felt?”), thanks. Your kindness and consideration are appreciated.
A driveway free of snow allows me a no-stress, hassle-free, ingress and egress any time – regardless of the weather.
My back thanks you, my muscles thank you and I thank you.
In a world filled with rancour, conflict and division, how wonderful it is to be able to thank a kind neighbour, who comprises part of a wonderful community/neighbourhood here on Fyffe Road, in Summerland.
Loretta Krauter
Summerland
Big-city films at small-city theatres
Dear editor:
According to a map of Canada, Penticton is located there – on Sylix/Okanagan Nation land. But that’s hard to believe when you walk into the city’s downtown cinema, Landmark 7 with all the Hollywood action around you.
The movie theatre – Kelowna’s too—is hosting—and supposed to be showcasing—a series of Canada’s Top 10 Films in 2019— every Monday evening for the next 11 weeks. This is a huge cinematic event.
For Penticton film goers desiring a diversion, this Cancon fan assures you that you can get it with the always provocative, educational an,d yes, somewhat disturbing Canadian films on TIFF’s Monday night list. Only $9.99. No GST. You support homegrown actors, producers and directors who actually need their salaries to eat and pay rent. No $60-million net worths in their pockets.
Walk the talk. If you say you are a Canadian, then act like one and see a movie made by your fellow citizenry for a change.
Beth Gleason
Penticton
Royals not same as hereditary chiefs
Dear editor,
Joy Lang and other “experts” have much to say about the Queen and hereditary chiefs but are they speaking out of ignorance and not knowledge?
The Queen is the head of state by “virtue” of England defeating France.
Whether or not Canada retains her as head of state is more complicated an issue than if Canada's parties will remain racist and colonialist in makeup.
The source for information on First Nations leadership should not be those of us who aren't First Nations but First Nations and their people.
Elected councils set up in a system designed by racist and colonialist Department of Indian Affairs staff are less relevant to First Nations than our corrupt political system is to each of us in Canada.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Readers sound off on pipeline protest
Dear editor:
Hats off to the anti-pipeline, anti-tarsands people that cleverly engaged the ideal protest group.
This group is not impeded by employment obligations, nor do they answer to Canadian law. Indeed, perfect protesters.
Terry Tyne
Penticton
Dear editor:
Mr. Richards’ letter (Herald, Feb. 12) was right on the mark: There is an inexplicable reporting bias in the media coverage of the current blockade anarchy.
Both CTV and the CBC grant expansive interview time to the two major blockade groups’ various spokeswomen. While almost all of the denied passengers of eastern Ontario were outraged by the illegal actions of a few Mohawk locals and supporting wannabees, CTV National managed to find a daily thwarted lady commuter who was willing to lend credence to the massive disruption.
Almost any other stranded passenger, picked at random, would have robustly condemned the ideological long distance outrage. Her untypical reaction was pure gold for the disruptive element – what with no contrary challenge voice offered.
Mr. McInnes' chain letter from Victoria (Herald, Feb. 14) iterates that "the courts failed, the politicians failed, the public for their part failed – so disruption is what’s left." In other words all legal mechanisms and popular sentiment were wrong. Only the hotheads were right.
One is readily prompted to agree with the barbershop, coffee shop, shopping center milieu consensus that groups that knowingly break the law should be held financially responsible for their actions.
In the larger sense, the environment must be protected, but in a pragmatic manner. Some sensible developments such as the LNG pipeline substituting gas for coal make sense as the affected 20 First Nations have ordained.
Progress has been messy, but the option of returning to the conditions of yesteryear as a solution seems not an option.
John Thomas
Okanagan Falls
Dear editor:
Apartheid Canada: Yes, let’s open up a conversation that everyone in this country, including our politicians, stay away from like the plague.
Canada’s Indigenous apartheid system, which was studied and used as a model in South Africa in the 1940s, is a system that uses status cards that classify people by race and grants them entitlements not given to others.
Those status cards should and would have been abolished if it were not for the massive money entitlements, so Apartheid and status cards remain. When are people and politicians going to get a back bone and tackle this subject head on and start nation building so we become one country, all proud Canadians under one flag?
Any person born here or becomes a Canadian citizen should be entitled to equal rights on a level playing field for all. Not to be labelled a settler or a colonist – we do not rent a country, this is our home, a home for all, we are not going anywhere.
Why are we so righteous today that we think that we can put our values of today on the history of yesterday? We did not live in those times, but we do learn from history to improve and move forward to make a better country.
I, like many others, think the situation whereby we apologize for the past is also accompanied by the seductive power of money, as if this seems to solve any situation.
I embrace our different cultures and we should all be proud of our roots, but under one umbrella called Canada.
Indigenous people make up 4-5% of Canada’s total population, but so very often hold our polices at ransom to achieve what they want. I am a strong believer in democracy and the silent majority.
We have the ability to work together nation building and be inclusive. What we achieve could be infinite. This is one of the best countries to live in. Let’s end apartheid and tackle the huge elephant in the room.
Justice for all! Start the conversations if you have the courage and ability!
O Canada!
Nicholas J. Parsons
Penticton
Dear editor:
How does one find out who is employing all these protesters, because I would like to apply for employment at those sites.
I think their employers are being quite generous allowing them so much time off to champion their cause.
And, should I feel the need to participate in the next protest, I want to ensure I am gainfully employed by such benevolent employers.
Karen Walker
Summerland
Dear editor:
What's the difference between a terrorist attack and a protest which can shut down the country?
Is this the new norm when in dire need for a kidney transplant, bed pan or something else? Oh, Canada, we stand on guard for thee – but not today!
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Dear editor:
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau goes on and on saying that Canada is governed by the rule of law while illegal blockades of critical transportation routes by protesters continue unimpeded.
The livelihood and travel plans of many individuals is being adversely affected as is the economy of Canada as a whole. The reputation of Canada as being a good place to invest in is being adversely affected.
All this is the result of a dispute between two factions of one Indigenous group in which the elected leadership has approved the project that has led to the blockades. The elected leadership has approved it for the economic benefit of their members.
What the prime minister should be saying is that Canada has laws that are sometimes enforced or not depending on the individual circumstances.
Claude Bergman
Penticton
