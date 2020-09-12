In the news this week, a pharmacist who worked in both Kelowna and Summerland was disciplined by the College of Pharmacists of B.C. for dispensing narcotics and other drugs without a prescription for a second time. His punishment for his second offence: a four-week suspension and $1,000 fine.
My question: What does one have to do to gain permanent suspension from the B.C. College of Pharmacists?
According to an Angus Reid poll released this week, Premier John Horgan and the provincial NDP have a provincewide 18-point lead over Andrew Wilkinson and the BC Liberals. Could this translate to seats in the Okanagan, which is solidly BC Liberal from Osoyoos to Vernon? Possibly, but for this to happen, the NDP has to offer stronger local candidates for consideration.
Karaoke lovers in Montreal are outraged by the province’s ban, one that’s been in place in B.C. during most of the pandemic.
To think, a generation of French Canadians will be denied hearing off-key renditions of “Sweet Caroline” and “Grandpa” by the Judds.
Donald Trump has just picked up a key endorsement by a prominent American, who is “unapologetic” in his support of the president — Ace Frehley from KISS. That’s going to put Trump over the top. On a personal note, “Cold Gin” was one of my favourite KISS songs.
A bear walks into a liquor store... it sounds like the start of a joke. But, that’s exactly what happened in Revelstoke when a black bear wandered into a liquor store, much to the surprise of the employees. Nobody was hurt in the incident.
The bear, meanwhile, left with 12 cans of honey lager, a family-sized bag of Doritos and five scratch-and-win lottery tickets.
I’m eagerly anticipating the Netflix series “Ratched,” a prequel to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” with Sarah Paulson in the title role. But, can the big nurse carry a series all on her own? Saul Goodman did. One of the reasons, I believe, that Louise Fletcher was terrifying in the 1975 film was her limited screen time, similar to Anthony Hopkins in “Silence of the Lambs” and the shark in “Jaws.” Although Fletcher won an Oscar for a leading role, she appears on screen for only 24 minutes. With monsters or villains, the less time they’re on screen, the scarier.
Linda Van Alpen is interim market manager of the Penticton Farmers Market which will run Saturdays until Oct. 31 in the 100 block of Main Street. With most of the tourists having gone home, lineups shouldn’t be as long.
Speaking of lineups, if you haven’t yet been to the Bob Ross art exhibit at the Penticton Art Gallery, cancel all plans for the weekend because it will be gone Sunday night. What I liked about this exhibit is no matter your level of art expertise, you’ll feel good about yourself once you leave. Penticton is the only Canadian city — and one of two in North America — to host this show.
Gosh, do I miss 2019.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca