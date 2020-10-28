Wildlife management is about conservation
Dear Editor:
What on earth is the Fish and Wildlife branch of the provincial government thinking issuing hunting permits for bighorn sheep?
Thanks to the Penticton Indian Band for raising this issue. It is well known that local sheep populations are struggling because of habitat loss and disease and now the Fish and Wildlife branch is issuing hunting licenses.
Wildlife management is supposed to be about conservation.
I wrote to MLA Dan Ashton about the plight of the sheep in the South Okanagan, but heard nothing back
possibly because of the recent election. I urge he and newly-elected MLA Roly Russell in Boundary Similkameen to press the provincial government to take a proactive stance in protecting and enhancing bighorn sheep populations in the area.
Peter Benson
Naramata
Seniors need help in an electronic world
Dear Editor:
Calling all kids.
It doesn’t matter if you hail from Oliver or Kamloops, doesn’t matter even if you were hatched in Penticton or Vernon, it doesn’t even matter if you are from Ollala and know the old goat call Thomas.
Some of the old croaks in your community need your help. You don’t have to be a cool kid or a straight-A student, you just need to be able to do a little help with something that just might “suck.”
There are a bunch of us who need a bit of help, because we can’t keep up any longer, it’s all too techno, we’re falling behind and we need a little one-on-one or two-on-one. Here’s the skinny on it. We are getting up there in age. Our cranial grey matter (HDs in our brains) need to be defragged, we need to be “factory reset,” but we don’t have the time to start all over again fresh.
We can’t remember what we had for breakfast, but we remember when you were born, and we need your expert help to just show us in the simplest of ways how to operate our Smartphones. We need to be shown how to go on Skype or Zoom or Messenger so that we can see and talk to our own kids who are far away. We need our phones to be made really simple with easy-to-use screens so we can call or neighbour next door if we have a problem or if we need to be able to send a silly selfie to someone we miss terribly.
Can you kids help us out? Can you form a school club and maybe go out in twos to help someone in your neighbourhood understand how to use their phone? Can you kids set up something where a person could phone you for free help for an hour or so? Can you lids make it happen, that would be really cool.
Thanks in advance for giving it a bash. There won’t be any merit points given out other than the personal feeling of knowing you made a big difference in someone’s life. To be sure you would, and that will be something that you guys will remember I promise you.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
MLA did nothing to address safety concern
Dear Editor:
I wrote a letter to the editor, previous MLA Linda Larson and other MLAs, RDOS directors, MPs, Department of Highways, etc. in January 2018 discussing the many safety issues regarding traffic in and around Kaleden.
I received a lot of buck passing and a direct quote from Larson to “be patient.”
I will keep it simple this time around and discuss only one problem and the obvious and, I believe, somewhat inexpensive solution. Almost three years have passed since my first letter and there has been nothing done.
Travelling south on Highway 97 there are two lanes of traffic, one passing lane and one slower lane. As you travel south, there are many left-hand turnoffs.
Three most problematic examples:
1. The turn off to Banbury Green campsite.
2. Larch St. (a major residential turn off).
3. The last gas station before Twin Lakes heading south.
All three of these turnoffs require drivers to make a full stop in the fast lane which is obviously exceedingly dangerous. I know of at least one life-altering accident at one of these turnoffs. If a vehicle in the fast lane decides to turn in for gas, for instance, cars coming up behind them are often going well above 80 km/h and are left to put on the brakes or go back into the slow lane (which is often not possible.) It seems that it is only a matter of time before somebody will die if the necessary traffic precautions are not put in place.
I am now asking, more forcefully, that at least those three turning lanes specified above (Banbury Green, Larch Street and the Petro gas station) be put in as soon as possible. Having the three major turnoffs fixed, would greatly circumvent further tragedies.
“Being patient” is not good enough. We need this done now and I sincerely hope that the new MLA for Kaleden, Roly Russell will take this issue very seriously.
Sherree Lind
Penticton
Penticton missed out on a really good thing
Dear Editor:
It is disappointing that the voters of Penticton, Naramata, Kaleden, Summerland, and Peachland decided to elect a BC Liberal candidate rather than Toni Boot, the NDP candidate in the recent election.
I think it is obvious that many more voters in the province decided it was high time to give another party a turn at majority government for B.C.
I believe that Ms. Boot would have provided the kind of positive leadership and change we need for our constituency.
John Horgan and the NDP have shown in the past three years of minority government what good government means. Finally, after years of stalling under the Liberals, MSP premiums were eliminated, the last province in the country to do so.
BC Ferries service was improved and ICBC was put on a solid financial footing after being decimated by the former Liberal government. Steady, stable leadership was and is being shown in dealing with the dreaded COVID-19 even through this second wave, solutions for homelessness in B.C. are being developed and implemented, strategies to reduce the number of drug overdose deaths are being developed, and assistance and financial support for small and medium sized business is being provided.
Ten-dollar daycare is becoming a reality for working parents. The Horgan government is working for and with the working people and middle class of B.C. to recover from COVID-19, working to better care for seniors in care, working to provide our next generation of workers with good paying and secure employment, and striving to make BC a cleaner energy province.
In doing so, they also provided an election process that gives the individual voter influence as opposed to big money. It is government for all British Columbians not just the affluent, wealthy, and big corporations.
In our Penticton constituency we could have been part of that. It is too bad that we are not.
Terry Green
Summerland
Concerned about weed infestation
Dear Editor:
Urban sprawl has become increasingly unwelcome in our region’s communities, as exemplified by mounting opposition to a rezoning proposal for the Spiller block on the Naramata Bench in Penticton.
A non-local land developing company, Canadian Horizons (CH), intends to have their land north of the Campbell Mountain Landfill rezoned for a 330-unit housing development. On Oct. 13, a group of concerned residents staged a rally at another CH-owned property at 880 Naramata Road. This property, at the infamous “accident corner” on Naramata Road, is where the company wants to cut an access road to their proposed urban subdivision above.
Until two years ago, this land was home to an orchard. Canadian Horizons pulled out the trees, replacing them with a wasteland of rocks and sand. The property has sat
fallow for the past two years, an eyesore for locals and tourists visiting the Naramata Bench. The only thing growing there now is weeds, some up to six feet high. This is apparently the way that Canadian Horizons shows “respect” for Penticton as a tourism destination.
Residents of the area are concerned about the weed infestation on that property, especially Russian Thistle. The seeds are now ripe, and the offspring plants will spread far and wide. This tumbleweed turns into a tangled ball with a whopping quarter million seeds stored inside.
The wind then takes control, with the tumbleweed spreading seeds everywhere as they roll along Naramata Road and into its vineyards and orchards. This situation is urgent, and it’s a looming nightmare for the area’s farmers, who will have to fight the weeds for years to come.
A representative of the owner of the property told us that they “have reached out to a local contractor to undertake weed removal and to tidy up the site.” That appears to be a hollow commitment by Canadian Horizons however, because no clean-up has been undertaken.
Who has the earthworks permit for this property? Could the City of Penticton please investigate this matter and enforce its own weed control bylaw? That action would be greatly appreciated.
Anette Engel
Penticton
Little concern for our students, teachers
Dear Editor:
Good news for those B.C. people who don’t want to wear anti-COVID masks. All you have to do is to enrol in a B.C. school of your choice.
Hurry though, as schools are closing fast. Two schools in Kelowna have already been shut down due to COVID outbreaks. Surprise, surprise.
Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Education Rob Fleming, apparently having listened to every epidemiologist and medical expert in North America, tell us how important and effective mask wearing is, have decided that we should all wear masks indoors in all public buildings, stores, shops, offices, and on public transit, but not necessarily in school classrooms, where they refuse to make mask wearing mandatory.
Apparently the health of students and teachers is not as important as the health of the rest of BC citizens.
Neither you nor I could have made this stuff up.
Bryan Snider
Penticton
What constitutes an effective vaccine?
Dear Editor:
People are pinning their hopes on a yet unproven COVID 19 vaccine to be fielded at an unknown point in the future.It’s like cruising in Noah’s Ark waiting for land to appear.
What constitutes an effective COVID vaccine? Would it need to be 75% effective, or maybe 40%? Last year’s flu shot was around 45% effective.
Who gets vaccinated first?
If the efficacy of a vaccine is 50%, that means that 50% of recipients wouldn’t contract COVID or experience its worst symptoms. While COVID transmitters would be reduced, a good percentage of the population would remain vulnerable.
Will vaccination be mandatory? It makes a difference if some of the population goes unvaccinated. Vaccine or not, how long will economic shutdowns, border and travel restrictions and government financial supports continue?
We’ve crippled the economy and mortgaged our future waiting for a vaccine. We can’t continue this indefinitely. Will the Liberals make vaccination mandatory and quarantine those who decline a vaccine? At some point, they need to declare their COVID policies a success; otherwise they can’t possibly justify the debt and economic ruin that’s occurred.
What will victory over COVID look like? The virus will be with us for some time, even after a vaccine. After nine months, we’ve experienced 10,000 fatalities in a population of 38 million; 90 percent of whom were age 70 and older.
Who really knows how effective our protective measures have been? Could we have achieved the same or better results by being smarter, more proactive and spending less?
What we do know is that we’re deep in debt and recession, there’s no cure for COVID, the virus impacts the elderly the worst, and that our governments have muffed it badly on long term care and COVID testing. We’ve also learned that pandemic models are questionable.
Remarkably, we hear howls for more spending in the midst of this; pharmacare, childcare, indigenous matters, universal basic income and climate. Oh well; in for a nickel, in for a dollar.
Reason and good judgement inevitably give way to self-interest and exploitation in a crisis.
We’re faltering in our COVID fight. People are surrendering to fatigue, indifference and self-indulgence. Our best defence is self-restraint and perseverance to comply with personal protective precautions. COVID only moves on our legs. Bars, restaurants, gyms, and social events aren’t life essential.
Kids in school and people at work are.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Mail-in voters don’t seem to matter
Dear Editor:
The election is over and I haven’t
“mattered,” as I mailed in my ballot in to protect myself from Elections BC and their pandemic election.
I will not take the high road and congratulate Dan Ashton or John Horgan on their victories as I consider both of them part of the problem with our democracy.
I am thankful that Andrew Wilkinson resigned as he did nobody any favours with his less than competent leadership.
In B.C., there is only one party that possibly represents change: the BC Libertarian Party.
As for Toni Boot, she deserved defeat after her performance as mayor of Summerland.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Bike route too costly, poor location
Dear Editor:
City Hall is planning a lake-to-lake bicycle route which will stretch over 8.2 km. It is a very ambitious and expensive project for a city the size of Penticton.
No cost estimate has been completed, but it will be well in the range of $10 million and one way or another it will be paid with our tax dollars. They have chosen Martin Street to route it through the downtown core.
Martin Street is the busiest, least safe and most expensive to develop. It is also a main bus route. Two-way cycle tracts on a busy street have proven to have a high safety problem. Busses on the same route add to the problem.
There appears to be little concern for the 200 revitalized block of Martin Street, this was completed in 2014 at the cost of $2 million and will not be fully paid for until 2029. They will remove not only the bricks, but also the trees on the west side of the block, which will be expensive and unsightly.
Is this good use of our tax dollars?
The intersection at Martin and Eckhardt is vastly improved since it was reconfigured last fall. It was obviously not in the city plan at that time to have a north/south bicycle lane on Martin.
If this were to go through, this intersection would have to be redone. Is this good planning? Is this good use of our tax dollars? Does the city have a long term plan so we don’t have to tear up one project to implement another?
There is a small group of cyclists who are pushing City Hall to push this plan forward. I say, let us stop and develop a plan that will be safer and more beneficial for our city and all the cyclists in it.
Patricia DesBrisay
Penticton
Wood frame buildings are potential fire traps
Dear Editor:
Another wood frame apartment building has gone up in flames, this time in Penticton with the loss of life.
Around a hundred years ago, Winnipeg was experiencing the same problem with tragic consequences, until it was mandated that all apartment buildings higher than two levels had to be constructed of brick and concrete.
Today there are literally hundreds of small four-level apartment buildings there, averaging perhaps 32 suites each. Most were built in the 1920s and 1930s, before higher steel frame and concrete apartment buildings with elevators became the vogue.
It seems that in the Okanagan, wood frame apartment buildings are still being erected by greedy and uncaring developers with the blessing of city coucillors who give their approval to these potential fire traps.
More disastrous fires are bound to follow with increasing frequency.
Fred B. Woodward
Kelowna